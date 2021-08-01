Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi
FIA F3 / Hungaroring News

Hungary F3: Hauger beats Leclerc to win wet third race behind safety car

By:

Championship leader Dennis Hauger took his third win of the season in FIA Formula 3 at the Hungaroring, conquering a wet race to lead a Prema 1-2.

Hungary F3: Hauger beats Leclerc to win wet third race behind safety car

The Norwegian driver took the lead from team-mate Arthur Leclerc on lap nine, swooping past the Monegasque driver around the outside at turn three and allowing third-placed Jack Doohan to close the gap.

The field struggled with tyre wear as the circuit dried up, after two heavy downpours before the race left them to start behind the safety car, which came out twice during the 20-lap race.

Doohan finished in third for Trident, with team-mates David Schumacher and Clement Novalak finishing in fourth and fifth respectively.

Alexander Smolyar finished in sixth for ART Grand Prix, with team-mate Frederik Vesti in seventh and Prema Racing’s Olli Caldwell in eighth.

Enzo Fittipaldi finished in ninth place for Charouz Racing System, having made up eight places from the start, with team-mate Logan Sargeant in tenth, the last points position.

The formation lap generated a serious amount of spray, creating poor visibility for the whole pack, and although it had paused when the cars headed out on track, it soon resumed.

The cars had a rolling start, with Leclerc keeping the lead out of Turn 1, while Jack Doohan and David Schumacher battled for third in the damp conditions.

Victor Martins was out of the race after attempting to go up the inside of Oliver Rasmussen’s HWA Racelab on lap two, but misjudging the move, running wide and hitting the wall, damaging his front wing.

The incident, which is under investigation, prompted a full safety car, although the MP Motorsport driver managed to limp back to the pits, leaving him almost a lap down upon re-entry.

The action restarted on lap four, with Smoylar and Vesti both looking to make moves through the field from sixth and seventh respectively.

Arthur Leclerc and Dennis Hauger, both Prema Racing, behind the safety car

Arthur Leclerc and Dennis Hauger, both Prema Racing, behind the safety car

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Olli Caldwell was lucky to only clip the rear of Vesti after a fight with Ayumu Iwasa left him going wide, demoting him to ninth.

After Leclerc went wide on lap six, briefly touching a wetter part of the track, Hauger was able to close the gap on his team-mate and forcing him into defensive driving.

By the halfway mark, the sun had created a dry line on the track, forcing the drivers to attempt to cool their wet tyres and avoid serious degradation.

By lap 12, Leclerc had recaptured the fastest lap and was catching on Hauger, running three-quarters of a second quicker than the race leader.

Fittipaldi took tenth, the last points position, from team-mate Logan Sargeant on lap 14 as the pair ran close for several laps.

Matteo Nannini (HWA Racelab), who won Saturday’s second sprint race, pitted for slicks on lap 15 but suffered a slow stop after the front jack was dropped, leaving him at the back of the field.

Jonny Edgar was retired on lap 16 after suspected suspension damage for the Carlin driver.

Roman Stanek and Amaury Cordeel span off after contact, before moments later, after Ido Cohen and Villagomez (HWA Racelab) touched and span, with Laszlo Toth of Campos Racing then colliding with Cohen’s stricken Carlin car, prompting the safety car to return to the circuit - which led the field home across the line.

Hauger maintains his championship lead, with Doohan up to second place and Caldwell in third.

Formula 3 returns at Spa-Francorchamps from 27-29 August.

Hungary F3 race 3 results - 20 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam -  
2 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1.300 1.300
3 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 2.200 2.200
4 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 2.700 2.700
5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 3.200 3.200
6 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 3.400 3.400
7 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 3.600 3.600
8 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 4.900 4.900
9 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 5.200 5.200
10 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 5.400 5.400
11 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 5.900 5.900
12 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 6.200 6.200
13 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom Carlin 8.000 8.000
14 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 8.200 8.200
15 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 8.400 8.400
16 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 9.200 9.200
17 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 10.000 10.000
18 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 16.100 16.100
19 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 18.700 18.700
20 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 27.000 27.000
21 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 27.600 27.600
22 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 28.100 28.100
23 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 28.400 28.400
24 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 29.000 29.000
25 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 52.700 52.700
26 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 53.200 53.200
27 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 58.100 58.100
28 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 3 laps  
29 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 3 laps  
30 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 5 laps  
View full results
shares
comments
Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi

Previous article

Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

15 h
2
National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

13 h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

58 min
4
GT

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup

18 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

16 h
Latest news
Hungary F3: Hauger beats Leclerc to win wet third race behind safety car
F3

Hungary F3: Hauger beats Leclerc to win wet third race behind safety car

46m
Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi
F3

Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi

17 h
Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory
F3

Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory

21 h
Hungary F3: Colombo wins first sprint race after Edgar mechanical failure
F3

Hungary F3: Colombo wins first sprint race after Edgar mechanical failure

Jul 31, 2021
Hungary F3: Leclerc leads Prema to qualifying front row lock-out
F3

Hungary F3: Leclerc leads Prema to qualifying front row lock-out

Jul 30, 2021
More
Megan White
Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi Hungaroring
FIA F3

Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi

Hungary W Series: Chadwick dominates to take second win Budapest
W Series

Hungary W Series: Chadwick dominates to take second win

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Budapest Plus
W Series

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

Trending Today

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Hamilton's Verstappen 'gamesmanship' wasn't an F1 rules breach

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch
National National

Marshal dies after crash at Brands Hatch

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen receives new Honda F1 engine ahead of Hungary race

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup
GT GT

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash
GT GT

Aitken sustained fractures in Spa 24 Hours crash

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Current F1 form is a 'sad reality' for now

Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary GP F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: 'YMCA' song helped motivate me to Hungary GP F1 pole

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020

Latest news

Hungary F3: Hauger beats Leclerc to win wet third race behind safety car
FIA F3 FIA F3

Hungary F3: Hauger beats Leclerc to win wet third race behind safety car

Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi
FIA F3 FIA F3

Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi

Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory
FIA F3 FIA F3

Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory

Hungary F3: Colombo wins first sprint race after Edgar mechanical failure
FIA F3 FIA F3

Hungary F3: Colombo wins first sprint race after Edgar mechanical failure

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.