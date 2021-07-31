Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory
FIA F3 / Hungaroring Race report

Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi

By:

Matteo Nannini took his maiden win in FIA Formula 3 at the Hungaroring after a dramatic battle with Enzo Fittipaldi.

Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi

The HWA Racelab driver passed third-placed Roman Stanek (Hitech Grand Prix) off the line to move into second before finally making it past Fittipaldi (Charouz Racing System) on lap four, with the two almost making contact.

ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar finished in fourth, with Dennis Hauger, who leads the championship standings for Prema Racing, coming in fifth, having started eighth.

David Schumacher came sixth for Trident, with Lorenzo Colombo in seventh after losing his win from this morning’s sprint race.

Nannini’s victory marked the ninth different winner this season in just 11 races.

Further back in the field, ART Grand Prix’s Frederik Vesti finished in 16th having started 28th, where he started after retiring from this morning’s race with a mechanical issue.

Victor Martins stalled on the grid having started in 15th leaving him at the back of the pack.

Fittipaldi got a good start but the top three went three-wide into the first corner, with Nannini overtaking Stanek to move into second, while putting huge pressure on the leader.

Behind the leading pack, Smolyar moved up to fourth, while Doohan up to fifth.

Logan Sargeant, Charouz Racing System, Clement Novalak, Trident and 6 at the start of the race

Logan Sargeant, Charouz Racing System, Clement Novalak, Trident and 6 at the start of the race

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Olli Caldwell, driving for Prema, and Oliver Rasmussen of HWA Racelab tangled, plunging them to the back of the pack and forcing them both to pit with damage. The incident is being investigated by the stewards.

Amaury Cordeel (Campos Racing) and Carlin’s Ido Cohen were also forced to pit, with the former having to retire.

Nannini took the race lead on lap four, coming close to contact in the battle with Fittipaldi before locking up into Turn 2.

He had built up a 1.8 second lead from Fittipaldi by lap six, with seven-tenths between him and third-placed Stanek, before increasing his lead to 2.4 seconds by lap 10.

On lap 11, Nannini had a lap time deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 11, as he was cautioned by his engineer over the radio that he is on his second warning for track limits.

Hauger and Schumacher battled on lap 14, with the championship leader making several attempts to pass before holding back to try again.

Schumacher passed Doohan on lap 16 in a team-mate battle, while Hauger almost snuck through amid the melee, though the Australian managed to hold him off despite locking up.

Doohan’s tyres fell off a cliff on lap 20, leaving him to be passed by five cars in as many corners, plummeting to 13th having started fourth.

Hauger made it past Schumacher into fifth on the penultimate lap, moving around the outside to improve yet another place.

Arthur Leclerc starts on pole for Prema in tomorrow’s feature race, with Hauger in second and Doohan in third.

Results

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap
1 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 22    
2 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 2.500  
3 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 22 3.800  
4 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 22 4.300  
5 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 22 4.600  
6 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 22 5.600  
7 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 22 7.000  
8 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 22 8.900  
9 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 11.800  
10 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 22 12.600  
11 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 22 12.900  
12 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 13.700  
13 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 22 17.600  
14 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 22 18.000  
15 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 20.200  
16 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 22 22.800  
17 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom Carlin 22 25.600  
18 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 28.300  
19 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 30.000  
20 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 32.100  
21 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 22 33.300  
22 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 22 35.000  
23 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 22 35.400  
24 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 36.500  
25 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 37.300  
26 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 22 44.200  
27 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 22 1'19.900  
28 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 22 1'25.600  
29 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 21 1 lap  
30 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 21    
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory

Previous article

Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen blasts 'ridiculous' question on further Hamilton clashes

1 h
2
GT

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup

55 min
3
Formula 1

Red Bull: No major issue with Hamilton ‘gamesmanship’ in Hungary Q3

2 h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton rebuffs 'gamesmanship' accusation on slow Hungary Q3 lap

1 h
5
Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton takes pole in Mercedes front row lockout

2 h
Latest news
Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi
F3

Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi

4m
Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory
F3

Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory

3 h
Hungary F3: Colombo wins first sprint race after Edgar mechanical failure
F3

Hungary F3: Colombo wins first sprint race after Edgar mechanical failure

7 h
Hungary F3: Leclerc leads Prema to qualifying front row lock-out
F3

Hungary F3: Leclerc leads Prema to qualifying front row lock-out

Jul 30, 2021
Hungary F3: Smolyar tops practice ahead of Hauger
F3

Hungary F3: Smolyar tops practice ahead of Hauger

Jul 30, 2021
More
Megan White
Hungary W Series: Chadwick dominates to take second win Budapest
W Series

Hungary W Series: Chadwick dominates to take second win

Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory Hungaroring
FIA F3

Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Budapest Plus
W Series

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

Trending Today

Verstappen blasts 'ridiculous' question on further Hamilton clashes
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen blasts 'ridiculous' question on further Hamilton clashes

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup
GT GT

Spa 24 Hours: Aitken, Rigon taken to hospital after Raidillon pileup

Red Bull: No major issue with Hamilton ‘gamesmanship’ in Hungary Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: No major issue with Hamilton ‘gamesmanship’ in Hungary Q3

Hamilton rebuffs 'gamesmanship' accusation on slow Hungary Q3 lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton rebuffs 'gamesmanship' accusation on slow Hungary Q3 lap

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton takes pole in Mercedes front row lockout
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP: Hamilton takes pole in Mercedes front row lockout

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes Hungary F1 pole

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Hungarian GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020

Latest news

Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi
FIA F3 FIA F3

Hungary F3: Nannini takes maiden win after battling Fittipaldi

Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory
FIA F3 FIA F3

Penalty denies Colombo maiden F3 win, Iwasa inherits victory

Hungary F3: Colombo wins first sprint race after Edgar mechanical failure
FIA F3 FIA F3

Hungary F3: Colombo wins first sprint race after Edgar mechanical failure

Hungary F3: Leclerc leads Prema to qualifying front row lock-out
FIA F3 FIA F3

Hungary F3: Leclerc leads Prema to qualifying front row lock-out

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.