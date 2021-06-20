Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Paul Ricard News

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

By:

Trident’s Jack Doohan took his first FIA Formula 3 win at Paul Ricard, snatching victory from Prema Racing’s Dennis Hauger in a wet weather-affected race.

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

The Australian, who started in fourth, passed championship leader Hauger on lap 14 to take the win, finishing 1.5s in front to take his second podium in the series.

There was less than a second between the pair in the charge to the finish, but Red Bull Junior Doohan emerged victorious.

MP Motorsport’s Caio Collet finished third to take his second podium of the year, beating team-mate and Alpine Academy driver Victor Martins to third, despite the latter having started there.

Trident’s Clement Novalak finished fifth, with polesitter Frederik Vesti (ART Grand Prix) ending up in sixth.

Hitech Grand Prix’s Ayuma Iwasa finished in seventh, with ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar, who won Saturday’s first sprint race, rounding off the points finishes.

Hauger took the lead off the line from Vesti amid a lot of spray, with rain having fallen on Sunday morning.

Novalak took third on the second lap, but eventually finished fifth at his home race.

A Virtual Safety Car was called on the third lap after Prema Racing’s Olli Caldwell went off the track, ending his race.

Charouz Racing System’s Logan Sargeant and Campos Racing’s Pierre-Louis Chovet also failed to finish the race.

 

Both David Schumacher (Trident) and Rafael Villagomez (HWA Racelab) went off by lap 5, but both recovered to see the chequered flag.

By lap 6, Novalak and Vesti were tussling for second, leaving MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins to take third back and Doohan to take fourth from Novalak.

The following lap, Doohan continued his charge, taking third from Martins, before taking second from Vesti on lap 10, taking advantage of the Mercedes junior’s oversteer.

Doohan continued his pressure on Hauger in a tussle for the lead on lap 14, eventually taking the top spot at turn 4.

Charouz Racing System’s Rashad de Gerus took the fastest lap on lap 17 as the only driver who pitted for slicks.

Prema Racing’s Arthur Leclerc made another incredible charge through the field, finishing 13th having started in last place.

France F3 race 3 results - 20 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident -  
2 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1.500 1.500
3 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 5.000 5.000
4 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 7.200 7.200
5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 14.200 14.200
6 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 17.900 17.900
7 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 23.000 23.000
8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 24.800 24.800
9 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 25.500 25.500
10 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 28.600 28.600
11 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 34.100 34.100
12 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 36.000 36.000
13 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 39.000 39.000
14 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 41.800 41.800
15 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 42.300 42.300
16 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 44.300 44.300
17 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 45.300 45.300
18 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 45.800 45.800
19 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 47.600 47.600
20 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 48.500 48.500
21 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 48.800 48.800
22 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 53.900 53.900
23 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 54.600 54.600
24 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 56.600 56.600
25 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 1'02.000 1'02.000
26 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'08.200 1'08.200
27 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 1'08.500 1'08.500
28 Pierre-Louis Chovet Spain Campos Racing 2 laps  
29 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12 laps  
30 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 18 laps  
View full results
