France F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole position at Paul Ricard
FIA F3 / Paul Ricard Race report

France F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins

By:

ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar fought through the field to take his second FIA Formula 3 win of the year after a last-lap tussle for the lead with Victor Martins.

France F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins

In a sprint race which saw five different leaders, the action went down to the last sector, with Smolyar, who started sixth, battling Martins (MP Motorsport) for the win.

Alpine academy driver Martins had looked set to take his first victory in F3 at his home race after starting tenth and charging through the field, but was passed by Smolyar in a dramatic tussle on lap 20.

Jenzer Motorsport’s Calan Williams, who started on pole, took his first F3 points finish and his first podium finishing third, while Charouz Racing System’s Logan Sargeant finished fourth.

Trident’s Clement Novalak finished fifth, with newly-reappointed Sauber academy driver Juan Manuel Correa (ART Grand Prix) finishing sixth.

Williams had a good start off the line, with Sargeant passing Trident’s David Schumacher to move up to second place by the first turn, while Hitech Grand Prix’s Ayumu Iwasa moved up into P3.

The virtual safety car was briefly deployed on lap two after Johnathan Hoggard, making his FIA F3 debut for Jenzer Motorsport, went off after a mid-pack collision and stopped at the side of the track.

By lap seven, Smolyar and Correa were embroiled in a battle for fourth place, while Sargeant took the lead from Williams in a tense three-car battle with Iwasa, who then demoted Williams to third into Le Beausset.

Red Bull junior Iwasa took the lead from Sargeant into Signes on lap 10, while further behind the leading pair, Martins passed Correa into fifth using DRS.

Victor Martins, MP Motorsport

Victor Martins, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Smolyar finally passed Williams to claim third on lap 13, before taking second from Sargeant with four laps to go.

Iwasa was then handed a five-second penalty as all four of his wheels left the track while he attempted to pass Sargeant, demoting him from the podium down to eighth.

The last few laps saw dramatic place-trading, with Martins, Smolyar, Williams and Sargeant battling for the top three spots.

Martins took the lead with three laps to go, only to be passed by Smolyar on the final tour.

Trident's Jack Doohan took the bonus points for the fastest lap.

Prema Racing’s Arthur Leclerc, who started in last place, stormed through the pack to finish 12th, putting him on reverse grid pole for this afternoon’s second sprint race.

Hitech Grand Prix’s Jak Crawford will start alongside him on the front row, while Prema’s Olli Caldwell and Dennis Hauger will line up on the second row.

Iwasa will start fifth, with Trident’s Jack Doohan in sixth.

Results

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix  
2 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 0.600
3 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1.200
4 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1.700
5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 2.300
6 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 2.600
7 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 2.700
8 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 5.800
9 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 6.200
10 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 6.400
11 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 8.000
12 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 9.000
13 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 9.300
14 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 9.700
15 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 12.700
16 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 12.900
17 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 27.900
18 Pierre-Louis Chovet Spain Campos Racing 30.700
19 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 31.800
20 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 32.200
21 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 33.800
22 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 38.700
23 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 40.800
24 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 41.000
25 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 1'01.300
26 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 1'15.700
27 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 1'21.500
28 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 1'42.800
29 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport  
  United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport  
France F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole position at Paul Ricard Paul Ricard
FIA F3

France F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole position at Paul Ricard

France F3: Hauger tops practice times with last-gasp effort Paul Ricard
FIA F3

France F3: Hauger tops practice times with last-gasp effort

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season Baku Plus
FIA F2

How Red Bull's next F1 hopeful turned around his season

The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020
Why "whirlwind" Tauranac's legacy will stand the test of time Plus

Why "whirlwind" Tauranac's legacy will stand the test of time

The passing of Ralt boss Ron Tauranac last week drew tributes from around the world, not least from the bosses of three prominent teams on whom the Australian designer made a lasting impression

FIA F3
Jul 24, 2020

