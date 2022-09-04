Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Correa: Maiden F3 podium "a long time coming" after injury battle
FIA F3 / Zandvoort Race report

F3 Zandvoort: Maloney claims safety car-hit feature win, Martins retakes title lead

Zane Maloney claimed his second consecutive FIA Formula 3 feature race win at Zandvoort as Victor Martins recaptured the championship lead.

Megan White
By:
F3 Zandvoort: Maloney claims safety car-hit feature win, Martins retakes title lead

The Trident polesitter repeated his stellar drive at Spa to take back-to-back wins, having also taken a podium at the Hungaroring.

Despite Martins taking the lead off the line, Maloney recaptured the front spot at the halfway mark before enduring two safety car restarts to take victory.

Martins had immediately taken the lead into Turn 1, with Maloney wide across the grass at the exit but holding second into Turn 2.

The safety car was first deployed on lap three, with Brad Benavides (Carlin) rear-ending Jenzer’s William Alatalo into Turn 2 after locking up, sending both into the gravel and ending their races.

Racing resumed five laps later, with Martins leading the field away as Jak Crawford locked up, falling from third down to ninth and allowing Colapinto into the podium places.

But, up front, Maloney retook the lead out of Turn 1 on lap 12 in a replica of the move Martins used to lead initially, and set about attempting to build a lead as the French driver struggled more with his tyres in the second half of the race.

Racing was once again neutralised on lap 19 as David Vidales parking his Campos-run machinery at Turn 2 with an apparent mechanical issue, and the full safety car was required to get his car cleared safely.

With just five laps remaining, the green flag was waved again, with Franco Colapinto closing in on Martins as Maloney held the lead.

As Maloney had just streaked clear once more, the safety car was again deployed just three laps from the end of the race after Rafael Villagomez (VAR) came off at Turn 1 while duelling with Juan Manuel Correa and became lodged in the gravel, while Gregoire Saucy (ART) retired after suffering damage to his front-right steering arm.

Maloney led the pack as the safety car ended with two laps remaining, and managed to hold on to cross the line despite Martins looking closer on the restart.

Franco Colapinto rounded off the podium for Van Amersfoort Racing at its home race, his fourth visit to the rostrum of the year.

Roman Stanek took fourth for Trident, with title contender Isack Hadjar in fifth for Hitech. Caio Collet lost sixth to Crawford on the final lap after locking up at Turn 1, with Sebastian Montoya - in his first F3 round - finishing in eighth.

Collet had challenged Hadjar for fifth earlier in the race which could have swung the title lead further in his Alpine Academy stablemate Martins' favour, but was unable to lodge an assault.

Jonny Edgar and Oliver Bearman rounded off the top 10, though the Prema driver faces an investigation for his move on Zak O’Sullivan.

A poor start from Bearman meant that he'd dropped from 14th to 18th, putting him into a fight with Prema team-mate Arthur Leclerc, who started 20th.

But in a stirring display, Bearman had made it up to 11th - passing Alexander Smolyar and Gregoire Saucy at Turns 7 and 8 respectively on the same lap before an aggressive move up the inside of O’Sullivan to take 10th.

Martins, finishing second for ART, now leads the standings by five points from Isack Hadjar heading into the final round at Monza.

FIA F3 Zandvoort feature race results - 26 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident    
2 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 1.0  
3 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1.4  
4 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 2.1  
5 France Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 2.7  
6 United States Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 2.9  
7 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 4.3  
8 Colombia Sebastian Montoya Spain Campos Racing 5.2  
9 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 5.5  
10 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 8.4  
11 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 9.3  
12 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan United Kingdom Carlin 10.1  
13 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 10.8  
14 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 11.2  
15 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 12.2  
16 Spain Josep Maria Martí Spain Campos Racing 12.9  
17 Germany David Schumacher Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 13.6  
18 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 14.2  
19 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 14.7  
20 Italy Enzo Trulli United Kingdom Carlin 15.4  
21 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15.6  
22 Japan Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 16.0  
23 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 16.4  
24 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 17.0  
25 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17.5  
26 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 4 laps  
27 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 5 laps  
28 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 10 laps  
29 United States Brad Benavides United Kingdom Carlin 23 laps  
30 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 23 laps  
View full results

 

shares
comments
Correa: Maiden F3 podium "a long time coming" after injury battle
Previous article

Correa: Maiden F3 podium "a long time coming" after injury battle
Megan White More
Megan White
Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points Zandvoort
FIA F2

Nissany banned for Monza F2 over penalty points

F2 drivers criticise second safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race Zandvoort
FIA F2

F2 drivers criticise second safety car restart in Zandvoort feature race

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Spa Plus
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Latest news

F3 Zandvoort: Maloney claims safety car-hit feature win, Martins retakes title lead
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Zandvoort: Maloney claims safety car-hit feature win, Martins retakes title lead

Zane Maloney claimed his second consecutive FIA Formula 3 feature race win at Zandvoort as Victor Martins recaptured the championship lead.

Correa: Maiden F3 podium "a long time coming" after injury battle
FIA F3 FIA F3

Correa: Maiden F3 podium "a long time coming" after injury battle

Juan Manuel Correa says his “emotional” maiden FIA Formula 3 podium at Zandvoort was “a long time coming” after battling back from an injury earlier in the season.

F3 Zandvoort: Collet takes second win as Correa secures first series podium
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Zandvoort: Collet takes second win as Correa secures first series podium

Caio Collet took his second FIA Formula 3 sprint race victory of the season at Zandvoort, with Juan Manuel Correa finishing second for his first series podium.

Formula 2 and 3 to pioneer sustainable fuels from 2023 season
FIA F2 FIA F2

Formula 2 and 3 to pioneer sustainable fuels from 2023 season

Formula 2 and Formula 3 are set to partner with Aramco to pioneer sustainable fuels from 2023 to help reach Formula 1's overall sustainability targets for 2026 and beyond.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Plus

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

Prema Racing has long dominated FIA Formula 3, taking the teams’ title in two of the past three seasons. But its start to 2022 has been trickier than usual, and the answers lie in its qualifying performance

FIA F3
May 27, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Plus

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path Plus

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Joining the FIA Formula 3 grid as a rookie with a team new to the series could prove daunting for most, but then there aren't many drivers who have the extensive experience Franco Colapinto brings from his time racing sportscars. The Argentinian explains how his LMP2 experience is already helping him in 2022

FIA F3
Mar 27, 2022
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
Mar 18, 2022
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.