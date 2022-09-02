Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Zandvoort Qualifying report

F3 Zandvoort: Maloney clinches second pole as red flag ends session early

Zane Maloney clinched his second pole position in FIA Formula 3 at Zandvoort as a late red flag scuppered many final flying laps, including that of title contender Ollie Bearman.

Megan White
By:
Trident driver Maloney, who also took pole at Imola, continued his run of good form after taking feature race victory at Spa by setting a 1m24.386s to line up first for Sunday’s race.

He took provisional pole from Victor Martins (ART) halfway through the session and was set to improve on his time before the red flag, prompted by Jenzer’s William Alatalo crashing into the barriers at Turn 3, ended running early.

It left many, including a visibly frustrated Bearman, unable to improve on their times heading into the penultimate race weekend of the season.

Maloney's team-mate Isack Hadjar set an early benchmark, with a 1m26.309s, despite losing the rear slightly at Turn 10.

The Red Bull junior was immediately toppled by Caio Collet, who took pole at Spa last weekend for MP Motorsport, and his team-mate Alexander Smolyar, before Martins continued his practice-topping form by moving ahead with a 1m25.152s.

Hadjar was quickly dropped outside the top 10, ending up in 19th after the first round of flying laps, with fellow title contender Arthur Leclerc also struggling in 20th for Prema, while the Monegasque's team-mate and fellow Ferrari junior Bearman ran in 10th.

With traffic forcing second build laps on the next run of attempts, Smolyar found a gap to move up into eighth, while Prema driver Jak Crawford moved up into fourth and Collet was promoted to second behind Martins.

Martins then improved on his time, setting a 1m24.676s, before pole was snatched away by Maloney. He went 0.290s quicker, with Roman Stanek in third for Trident.

With two-and-a-half minutes left on the clock the field emerged from the pits once more and second-generation racer Sebastian Montoya, the son of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Juan Pablo driving in place of Hunter Yeany at Campos, shot up to fifth place, while Crawford was promoted to third.

Hadjar then moved up to sixth before the red flag ended the session, leaving Bearman and several others unable to complete their last runs.

Martins, who sits third in the standings, will line up on the front row alongside Maloney, with Crawford and Stanek behind them.

Franco Colapinto will start fifth for Van Amersfoort Racing at the team’s home race, with Hadjar in sixth and Montoya seventh.

Jonny Edgar will start eighth for Trident, with Collet in ninth.

Juan Manuel Correa will start on reverse grid pole for Saturday’s sprint race, with ART team-mate Gregoire Saucy alongside him and Carlin’s Zak O’Sullivan in third.

F3 Zandvoort Qualifying Results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 1'24.386  
2 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 1'24.675 0.289
3 United States Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 1'24.822 0.436
4 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 1'24.831 0.445
5 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'24.855 0.469
6 France Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 1'25.029 0.643
7 Colombia Sebastian Montoya Spain Campos Racing 1'25.038 0.652
8 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 1'25.047 0.661
9 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'25.172 0.786
10 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan United Kingdom Carlin 1'25.211 0.825
11 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 1'25.365 0.979
12 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 1'25.376 0.990
13 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'25.510 1.124
14 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'25.555 1.169
15 United States Brad Benavides United Kingdom Carlin 1'25.595 1.209
16 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'25.618 1.232
17 Spain Josep Maria Martí Spain Campos Racing 1'25.628 1.242
18 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 1'25.637 1.251
19 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'25.668 1.282
20 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1'25.684 1.298
21 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'25.762 1.376
22 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'25.800 1.414
23 Japan Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'25.826 1.440
24 Italy Enzo Trulli United Kingdom Carlin 1'26.248 1.862
25 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'26.251 1.865
26 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 1'26.493 2.107
27 Germany David Schumacher Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'26.631 2.245
28 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'26.635 2.249
29 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 1'27.166 2.780
30 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'28.653 4.267
View full results
