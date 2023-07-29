F3 Spa: No points for Collet's sprint win amid safety car disruption
No points were awarded after the Formula 3 sprint race at Spa, in which Caio Collet took his first win of 2023, as frequent safety car interruptions caused frustrations.
An incident-strewn race on a damp track, which as in Hungary was shortened by three laps due to concerns over tyres, saw the safety car run for much of its 12 tours and finished under caution.
As no two consecutive racing laps were completed without disruption, it will not count for points.
This preserves championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto's 43-point advantage despite a first non-finish of the year. His closest rival Zak O'Sullivan finished fourth and had appeared set to close the Brazilian's advantage to 36 points with three races remaining.
Collet, who lined up fourth for Van Amersfoort Racing, took third out of Turn 1 before moving into second before the Kemmel Straight. He then took the lead from Taylor Barnard (Jenzer) at Blanchimont before the first safety car was deployed.
Following two restarts, Collet took his first F3 win since Zandvoort last year, with Barnard securing second for his maiden F3 podium ahead of Prema driver Paul Aron.
With the track still damp from Saturday’s heavy rainfall and with more rain set to fall, poleman Hugh Barter (Campos) led off the line.
Barnard took second from Aron at Turn 1 before the Estonian and Collet fought for third, with Collet emerging ahead.
Luke Browning, Hitech Pulse Eight
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
Barnard then moved into the lead on the Kemmel Straight, with Collet in second ahead of Barter before the Brazilian took the lead at Blanchimont.
The first safety car was then deployed after Sebastian Montoya (Hitech) was tagged by VAR driver Rafael Villagomez, the former stopping on track after Turn 8.
Racing resumed on lap four, with O’Sullivan (Prema) passing team-mate Dino Beganovic for fifth.
But action was again suspended soon after as Gabriele Mini (Hitech) and Campos driver Pepe Marti came together in the fight for 10th at Pouhon, the Alpine Academy member tagging the Spaniard and sending him into a spin, with Mini’s race ended.
Marti then attempted to rejoin but crashed into the side of Rodin Carlin driver Ido Cohen, ending both drivers’ races in an incident which will be investigated by the stewards.
The safety car ended on lap eight with O’Sullivan taking fourth from Jonny Edgar (MP Motorsport) as he locked up at Turn 1, with team-mate Franco Colapinto attempting to repeat the move but staying behind.
Further back, Trident driver Bortoleto made it past Beganovic for ninth, but suffered contact from the Prema rookie. Bortoleto slowed before coming to a stop on track after Radillon having suffered a puncture, prompting yet another safety car.
This led the field across the line as the chequered flag waved, with Collet taking victory from Barnard and Aron.
Title contender O’Sullivan finished fourth, with Edgar fifth and Colapinto sixth. Poleman Barter was seventh ahead of Nikola Tsolov (ART Grand Prix), with Beganovic and Hitech driver Luke Browning rounding off the top 10.
F3 Spa: Race 1 Result (12 laps):
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|C. Collet Caio Collet Van Amersfoort Racing
|17
|12
|-
|10
|1
|2
|
T. Barnard Taylor Barnard Jenzer Motorsport
|27
|12
|+0.500
|0.500
|9
|3
|
P. Aron Paul Aron Prema Powerteam
|1
|12
|+0.900
|0.400
|8
|4
|Z. O'Sullivan Zak O'Sullivan Prema Powerteam
|3
|12
|+1.300
|0.400
|7
|5
|J. Edgar Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport
|12
|12
|+1.500
|0.200
|6
|6
|F. Colapinto Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport
|10
|12
|+1.600
|0.100
|5
|7
|
H. Barter Hugh Barter Campos Racing
|25
|12
|+2.200
|0.600
|4
|8
|
N. Tsolov Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix
|9
|12
|+2.500
|0.300
|3
|9
|
D. Beganovic Dino Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|2
|12
|+3.200
|0.700
|2
|10
|
L. Browning Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|12
|+3.300
|0.100
|1
|11
|
L. Fornaroli Leonardo Fornaroli Trident
|4
|12
|+3.500
|0.200
|12
|G. Saucy Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix
|8
|12
|+4.400
|0.900
|13
|
N. Bedrin Nikita Bedrin Jenzer Motorsport
|26
|12
|+4.700
|0.300
|14
|S. Flörsch Sophia Flörsch PHM Racing by Charouz
|29
|12
|+5.300
|0.600
|15
|K. Frederick Kaylen Frederick ART Grand Prix
|7
|12
|+5.600
|0.300
|16
|
F. Simonazzi Francesco Simonazzi Rodin Carlin
|21
|12
|+6.200
|0.600
|17
|
M. Boya Mari Boya MP Motorsport
|11
|12
|+6.500
|0.300
|18
|
R. Faria Roberto Faria PHM Racing by Charouz
|30
|12
|+7.600
|1.100
|19
|A. Garcia Alex Garcia Jenzer Motorsport
|28
|12
|+10.300
|2.700
|20
|
T. Smith Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|19
|12
|+10.800
|0.500
|1
|21
|
C. Mansell Christian Mansell Campos Racing
|24
|12
|+11.800
|1.000
|1
|22
|
O. Gray Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin
|20
|12
|+12.600
|0.800
|1
|23
|
M. Shin Michael Shin PHM Racing by Charouz
|31
|12
|+13.100
|0.500
|24
|R. Villagomez Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing
|18
|12
|+18.800
|5.700
|dnf
|
G. Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto Trident
|5
|8
|4 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
G. Minì Gabriele Minì Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|3
|9 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
P. Martí Pepe Martí Campos Racing
|23
|3
|9 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
O. Goethe Oliver Goethe Trident
|6
|3
|9 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|I. Cohen Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin
|22
|3
|9 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|S. Montoya Sebastian Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|11
|Retirement
|View full results
F3 Hungary: O’Sullivan dominates in Prema 1-2
Bortoleto: Pointless Spa F3 sprint race "better for me" in title fight
Latest news
Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours
Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours Sauber and Audi on "right route" despite dismissals and F1 delay rumours
F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race
F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race F2 Spa: Fittipaldi passes Verschoor to win sprint race
Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant
Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant Tickford defends Waters after "perplexing" Supercars penalty rant
London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second
London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second London E-Prix: Evans pips Cassidy to pole, Dennis set to start second
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory The British trio hunting for F3 title glory
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.