F3 Hungary: O’Sullivan dominates in Prema 1-2
Zak O’Sullivan led a Prema 1-2 in Formula 3’s feature race at the Hungaroring, cruising to a lights-to-flag victory.
The Williams junior put in a masterclass to seal a fourth win of the season and jump up to second in the championship standings.
He crossed the line 2.3s ahead of rookie team-mate Dino Beganovic, with fellow Williams Academy member Franco Colapinto in third for MP Motorsport.
Having lined up on pole, 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award winner O’Sullivan held off his rivals and immediately set about building a gap to Ferrari junior Beganovic.
It was as high as 4.2s by the mid stages, and though Beganovic was able to cut it by two seconds, it was the Briton who took the win.
The race was shortened by five laps – from 24 to 19 - on Saturday evening due to “safety reasons” after a report from Pirelli recommended that the distance was shortened due to the level of tyre wear experienced in Saturday’s sprint race.
The top 10 remained unchanged off the line in a relatively sedate start for F3, while further back Pepe Marti (Campos) took two places by lap two to move into 11th.
The Spaniard took 10th on lap four from Nikola Tsolov (ART) while ahead of them, championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto passed Jonny Edgar for seventh in an identical move at Turn 1 with the help of DRS.
Marti continued his steady climb over the next two laps, taking as many positions when he passed Campos team-mate Christian Mansell and Edgar.
Colapinto took third from Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident) on lap nine at Turn 1, with his team-mate Oliver Goethe holding onto the pair in the podium fight.
Goethe then took fourth at Turn 2 the following lap before Paul Aron (Prema) also passed Fornaroli two tours later, the Italian dropping back as Aron sealed fifth.
Gabriele Mini, Hitech Grand Prix
Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd
By lap 13, O’Sullivan was 4.2s clear of Beganovic, with another 7.3s back to Colapinto in third.
Marti made it into sixth next time round past Fornaroli, before Bortoleto and Edgar did the same as tyre struggles began to affect the drivers.
Though Beganovic did cut the lead to his team-mate by two seconds, it was not enough and he settled for second ahead of Colapinto, who was a further four seconds behind.
Goethe finished fourth, with Aron in fifth and Marti sixth, having climbed seven positions by the chequered flag.
Bortoleto took seventh, his championship lead now 43 points over O’Sullivan, with Edgar, Fornaroli and Mari Boya (MP Motorsport) rounding off the top 10.
F3 returns next weekend in Belgium before the season finale at Monza on 1-3 September.
F3 Hungary - Feature race results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|Z. O'Sullivan Zak O'Sullivan Prema Powerteam
|3
|19
|25
|3
|2
|
D. Beganovic Dino Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|2
|19
|2.3
|18
|3
|F. Colapinto Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport
|10
|19
|6.4
|15
|4
|
O. Goethe Oliver Goethe Trident
|6
|19
|13.2
|12
|5
|
P. Aron Paul Aron Prema Powerteam
|1
|19
|19.0
|10
|6
|
P. Martí Pepe Martí Campos Racing
|23
|19
|20.2
|8
|7
|
G. Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto Trident
|5
|19
|27.7
|6
|8
|J. Edgar Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport
|12
|19
|27.8
|4
|9
|
L. Fornaroli Leonardo Fornaroli Trident
|4
|19
|29.8
|2
|10
|
M. Boya Mari Boya MP Motorsport
|11
|19
|30.5
|1
|11
|
C. Mansell Christian Mansell Campos Racing
|24
|19
|35.6
|12
|
L. Browning Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|19
|36.7
|13
|
H. Barter Hugh Barter Campos Racing
|25
|19
|36.9
|14
|
T. Barnard Taylor Barnard Jenzer Motorsport
|27
|19
|37.1
|15
|G. Saucy Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix
|8
|19
|37.6
|16
|
G. Minì Gabriele Minì Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|19
|37.9
|17
|R. Villagomez Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing
|18
|19
|49.0
|18
|S. Flörsch Sophia Flörsch PHM Racing by Charouz
|29
|19
|54.3
|19
|C. Collet Caio Collet Van Amersfoort Racing
|17
|19
|55.4
|20
|
R. Faria Roberto Faria PHM Racing by Charouz
|30
|19
|57.4
|21
|
M. Esterson Max Esterson Rodin Carlin
|21
|19
|58.6
|22
|I. Cohen Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin
|22
|19
|1'04.7
|23
|
N. Bedrin Nikita Bedrin Jenzer Motorsport
|26
|19
|1'05.4
|24
|S. Montoya Sebastian Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|19
|1'09.3
|25
|
N. Tsolov Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix
|9
|19
|1'10.9
|26
|A. Garcia Alex Garcia Jenzer Motorsport
|28
|19
|1'12.7
|27
|
O. Gray Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin
|20
|19
|1'14.2
|28
|
M. Shin Michael Shin PHM Racing by Charouz
|31
|19
|1'14.4
|29
|
T. Smith Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|19
|19
|1'24.8
|dnf
|K. Frederick Kaylen Frederick ART Grand Prix
|7
|9
|10 laps
|Retirement
|View full results
Latest news
Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review
Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review Autosport Podcast: F1 Hungarian GP review
Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP
Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP Video: Verstappen’s record-breaking Red Bull win at the F1 Hungarian GP
Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form
Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form Hamilton: Hungarian GP slump “reality” of Mercedes F1 form
F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field
F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field F1 infrastructure debate ramps up as teams seek to level playing field
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory The British trio hunting for F3 title glory
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.