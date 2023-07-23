Subscribe
F3 Hungary: O’Sullivan dominates in Prema 1-2

Zak O’Sullivan led a Prema 1-2 in Formula 3’s feature race at the Hungaroring, cruising to a lights-to-flag victory.

Zak O'Sullivan, Prema Racing

The Williams junior put in a masterclass to seal a fourth win of the season and jump up to second in the championship standings.

He crossed the line 2.3s ahead of rookie team-mate Dino Beganovic, with fellow Williams Academy member Franco Colapinto in third for MP Motorsport.

Having lined up on pole, 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award winner O’Sullivan held off his rivals and immediately set about building a gap to Ferrari junior Beganovic.

It was as high as 4.2s by the mid stages, and though Beganovic was able to cut it by two seconds, it was the Briton who took the win.

The race was shortened by five laps – from 24 to 19 - on Saturday evening due to “safety reasons” after a report from Pirelli recommended that the distance was shortened due to the level of tyre wear experienced in Saturday’s sprint race.

The top 10 remained unchanged off the line in a relatively sedate start for F3, while further back Pepe Marti (Campos) took two places by lap two to move into 11th.

The Spaniard took 10th on lap four from Nikola Tsolov (ART) while ahead of them, championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto passed Jonny Edgar for seventh in an identical move at Turn 1 with the help of DRS.

Marti continued his steady climb over the next two laps, taking as many positions when he passed Campos team-mate Christian Mansell and Edgar.

Colapinto took third from Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident) on lap nine at Turn 1, with his team-mate Oliver Goethe holding onto the pair in the podium fight.

Goethe then took fourth at Turn 2 the following lap before Paul Aron (Prema) also passed Fornaroli two tours later, the Italian dropping back as Aron sealed fifth.

By lap 13, O’Sullivan was 4.2s clear of Beganovic, with another 7.3s back to Colapinto in third.

Marti made it into sixth next time round past Fornaroli, before Bortoleto and Edgar did the same as tyre struggles began to affect the drivers.

Though Beganovic did cut the lead to his team-mate by two seconds, it was not enough and he settled for second ahead of Colapinto, who was a further four seconds behind.

Goethe finished fourth, with Aron in fifth and Marti sixth, having climbed seven positions by the chequered flag.

Bortoleto took seventh, his championship lead now 43 points over O’Sullivan, with Edgar, Fornaroli and Mari Boya (MP Motorsport) rounding off the top 10.

F3 returns next weekend in Belgium before the season finale at Monza on 1-3 September.

F3 Hungary - Feature race results

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan Zak O'Sullivan Prema Powerteam 3 19         25   3
2
D. Beganovic Dino Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 2 19 2.3       18    
3 Argentina F. Colapinto Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport 10 19 6.4       15    
4
O. Goethe Oliver Goethe Trident
 6 19 13.2       12    
5
P. Aron Paul Aron Prema Powerteam
 1 19 19.0       10    
6
P. Martí Pepe Martí Campos Racing
 23 19 20.2       8    
7
G. Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto Trident
 5 19 27.7       6    
8 United Kingdom J. Edgar Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport 12 19 27.8       4    
9
L. Fornaroli Leonardo Fornaroli Trident
 4 19 29.8       2    
10
M. Boya Mari Boya MP Motorsport
 11 19 30.5       1    
11
C. Mansell Christian Mansell Campos Racing
 24 19 35.6            
12
L. Browning Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 19 36.7            
13
H. Barter Hugh Barter Campos Racing
 25 19 36.9            
14
T. Barnard Taylor Barnard Jenzer Motorsport
 27 19 37.1            
15 Switzerland G. Saucy Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix 8 19 37.6            
16
G. Minì Gabriele Minì Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 19 37.9            
17 Mexico R. Villagomez Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 18 19 49.0            
18 Germany S. Flörsch Sophia Flörsch PHM Racing by Charouz 29 19 54.3            
19 Brazil C. Collet Caio Collet Van Amersfoort Racing 17 19 55.4            
20
R. Faria Roberto Faria PHM Racing by Charouz
 30 19 57.4            
21
M. Esterson Max Esterson Rodin Carlin
 21 19 58.6            
22 Israel I. Cohen Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin 22 19 1'04.7            
23
N. Bedrin Nikita Bedrin Jenzer Motorsport
 26 19 1'05.4            
24 Colombia S. Montoya Sebastian Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight 14 19 1'09.3            
25
N. Tsolov Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 9 19 1'10.9            
26 A. Garcia Alex Garcia Jenzer Motorsport 28 19 1'12.7            
27
O. Gray Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin
 20 19 1'14.2            
28
M. Shin Michael Shin PHM Racing by Charouz
 31 19 1'14.4            
29
T. Smith Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 19 19 1'24.8            
dnf United States K. Frederick Kaylen Frederick ART Grand Prix 7 9 10 laps         Retirement  
View full results  
