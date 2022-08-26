Tickets Subscribe
All me
FIA F3 / Spa News

F3 Spa: Collet takes pole as title challengers struggle

Alpine junior Caio Collet took his maiden FIA Formula 3 pole position at Spa as the title challengers struggled heading into the last three rounds of the season.

Megan White
The MP Motorsport driver snatched the top spot in the last seconds of the session with a 2m11.289s, leading from Trident’s Zane Maloney and Francesco Pizzi (Charouz Racing System).

But several of the title contenders struggled, with Isack Hadjar’s session ending early as the Hitech driver’s car cut out on the start-finish straight.

Roman Stanek was the highest finisher of the top six in the standings, lining up fifth for Sunday’s race, while Prema Racing’s Ollie Bearman will start ninth and team-mate Arthur Leclerc in 20th.

Victor Martins also struggled, and will line up behind Hadjar in 24th for Sunday’s feature race.

Bearman set an early benchmark during the wet session, with a 2m22.931s giving him an early lead from Leclerc and ART’s Gregoire Saucy, while Martins ran in fourth.

The red flag was waved 10 minutes into the session after Jak Crawford (Prema) suffered a spin at Turn 12 and ended up in the gravel trap as he attempted to get back on track. The title contender will start last for both races.

Heading out after a 10-minute stoppage, much of the field opted for slick tyres as the surface dried.

Hadjar went top with a 2m18.66s, despite a near-miss with a gravel trap, with Ido Cohen slotting into second for Jenzer Motorsport, 1.9s off the pace, and Kaylen Frederick (Hitech) in third.

Martins was next to snatch provisional pole, setting a 2m18.684s to demote his title rival, with both sitting on 104 points in the standings with three rounds remaining, while Leclerc, who trails them on 95 points, slotted into third.

The times then tumbled, with several drivers trading the top spot, including William Alatalo (Jenzer) and MP Motorsport’s Alexander Smolyar.

Heading into the final stages, Collet went top with a 2m15.823s, and though he was briefly toppled by Trident duo Roman Stanek and Maloney, he took the chequered flag in front 0.2s ahead of the Barbadian.

Oliver Goethe, subbing in for an injured Hunter Yeany, will line up fourth for Sunday’s race, with Stanek and Jonny Edgar in fifth and sixth.

Smolyar starts seventh, with Bearman in eighth and Van Amersfoort Racing’s Franco Colapinto in ninth.

Zak O’Sullivan will take reverse-grid pole for Carlin for Saturday’s sprint race, with Juan Manuel Correa (ART) in second and Brad Benavides (Carlin) third.

 

F3 Spa: Full qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 2'11.289  
2 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 2'11.551 0.262
3 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2'11.988 0.699
4 Monaco Oliver Goethe Spain Campos Racing 2'12.121 0.832
5 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 2'12.135 0.846
6 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 2'12.135 0.846
7 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 2'12.149 0.860
8 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 2'12.204 0.915
9 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 2'12.235 0.946
10 United States Brad Benavides United Kingdom Carlin 2'12.251 0.962
11 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 2'12.255 0.966
12 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan United Kingdom Carlin 2'12.454 1.165
13 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 2'12.494 1.205
14 Italy Enzo Trulli United Kingdom Carlin 2'12.672 1.383
15 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 2'12.687 1.398
16 Japan Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 2'12.716 1.427
17 Spain Josep Maria Martí Spain Campos Racing 2'12.726 1.437
18 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 2'12.955 1.666
19 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 2'13.140 1.851
20 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 2'13.191 1.902
21 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 2'13.645 2.356
22 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 2'13.921 2.632
23 France Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 2'13.970 2.681
24 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 2'14.357 3.068
25 United Kingdom Christian Mansell Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2'14.385 3.096
26 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 2'14.677 3.388
27 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 2'15.288 3.999
28 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2'16.011 4.722
29 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 2'16.220 4.931
30 United States Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 2'23.648 12.359
