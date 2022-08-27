Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F3 Spa: Collet takes pole as title challengers struggle Next / F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash for maiden series win
FIA F3 / Spa Race report

F3 Spa: Bearman clinches maiden win amid chaotic sprint race

Ollie Bearman clinched his maiden FIA Formula 3 victory at Spa, after enduring two safety car restarts and a lengthy red flag period.

Megan White
By:
F3 Spa: Bearman clinches maiden win amid chaotic sprint race

The Ferrari Driver Academy member lined up fifth but took advantage of first lap chaos ahead of him to lead out of Raidillon.

Despite a lengthy stoppage after a horrific crash between Zane Maloney and Oliver Goethe at Blanchimont, the Briton held on at the restart to take his first series win and reignite his title hopes.

Roman Stanek secured second place for Trident after team-mate Jonny Edgar was handed a five-second penalty for contact with Franco Colapinto, with Alexander Smolyar in third for MP Motorsport.

Bearman got a good start off the line, immediately moving up to fourth, before chaos at Les Combes reshuffled the order as Colapinto was spun by Edgar.

Further ahead, polesitter O’Sullivan and Juan Manuel Correa made contact as the ART driver attempted a move for the lead, dropping both down the order, the former having suffered front wing damage while Correa had a puncture.

Brad Benavides briefly took the lead for Carlin after the melee, before Bearman snatched the lead, with Edgar running close behind in third.

Further back, the title contenders started their charge, with the top four all struggling in qualifying. Prema’s Arthur Leclerc, who lined up in 20th, was up to 13th, with Victor Martins (ART) up eight positions in 16th and Hitech’s Isack Hadjar two cars behind him, having started in 23rd.

Jonny Edgar, Trident

Jonny Edgar, Trident

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

The safety car was deployed on lap two after Christian Mansell’s Charouz-run car ended up in the gravel at Les Combes courtesy of contact from Rafael Villagomez (Van Amersfoort Racing).

Edgar took second on the restart from Benavides at Les Combes, but moments later the safety car was deployed again as Maloney and Goethe made contact at Blanchimont as Maloney attempted a move down the inside. Both drivers walked away from the crash.

Racing resumed after a 30-minute stoppage for the barriers to be repaired, with Bearman holding the lead while Benavides and Edgar tussled for third.

Smolyar then took third from Benavides, with Roman Stanek taking fourth at Pouhon for Trident.

Leclerc, meanwhile, had continued his charge through the field and was embroiled in a fight for sixth with David Vidales (Campos), with team-mate Jak Crawford, who started last after a spin in qualifying, up to 11th.

The Monegasque driver secured sixth on lap 13, with Stanek snatching third from Smolyar on the Kemmel straight as Hadjar and Crawford tussled for the final points-paying position.

Leclerc eventually took fifth on the straight on the penultimate lap before Hadjar took ninth from Caio Collet on the final tour.

Despite crossing the line second, Edgar’s penalty demoted him to fourth, with Leclerc in fifth and Jenzer Motorsport’s William Alatalo in sixth despite a brief trip into the gravel.

Vidales took seventh, with Hadjar securing eighth and Collet in ninth. Crawford made up 20 places for the final point, with championship contender Martins in 22nd after taking his drivethrough penalty for a jump start.

F3 Spa-Francorchamps - Sprint race results

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap Interval
1 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 15    
2 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 15 4.700 4.700
3 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 15 5.600 0.900
4 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 15 6.300 0.700
5 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 15 7.500 1.200
6 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 15 10.600 3.100
7 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 15 12.200 1.600
8 United States Brad Benavides United Kingdom Carlin 15 12.300 0.100
9 France Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 15 12.500 0.200
10 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 15 13.200 0.700
11 United States Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 15 14.100 0.900
12 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 15 14.200 0.100
13 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 15 14.600 0.400
14 Japan Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 15 16.900 2.300
15 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 15 17.800 0.900
16 Italy Enzo Trulli United Kingdom Carlin 15 18.600 0.800
17 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 15 19.100 0.500
18 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 15 20.000 0.900
19 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 15 20.800 0.800
20 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15 21.800 1.000
21 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan United Kingdom Carlin 15 26.100 4.300
22 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 15 27.300 1.200
23 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15 28.700 1.400
24 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 15 32.400 3.700
25 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 13    
  Spain Josep Maria Martí Spain Campos Racing 11    
  Monaco Oliver Goethe Spain Campos Racing 5    
  Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 5    
  United Kingdom Christian Mansell Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1    
  United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 1    
View full results
shares
comments
F3 Spa: Collet takes pole as title challengers struggle
Previous article

F3 Spa: Collet takes pole as title challengers struggle
Next article

F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash for maiden series win

F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash for maiden series win
Megan White More
Megan White
F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash for maiden series win Spa
FIA F3

F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash for maiden series win

F2 Spa: Lawson takes sprint race victory as Drugovich charges to fourth Spa
FIA F2

F2 Spa: Lawson takes sprint race victory as Drugovich charges to fourth

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Spa Plus
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Latest news

F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash for maiden series win
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash for maiden series win

Zane Maloney took his maiden FIA Formula 3 win in Sunday’s feature race at Spa as Ollie Bearman took his second podium in as many races.

F3 Spa: Bearman clinches maiden win amid chaotic sprint race
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Spa: Bearman clinches maiden win amid chaotic sprint race

Ollie Bearman clinched his maiden FIA Formula 3 victory at Spa, after enduring two safety car restarts and a lengthy red flag period.

F3 Spa: Collet takes pole as title challengers struggle
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Spa: Collet takes pole as title challengers struggle

Alpine junior Caio Collet took his maiden FIA Formula 3 pole position at Spa as the title challengers struggled heading into the last three rounds of the season.

Correa plans belated ELMS LMP2 debut with Prema after injury layoff
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Correa plans belated ELMS LMP2 debut with Prema after injury layoff

Juan Manuel Correa says he will make a belated sportscar debut in LMP2 with Prema in the final two rounds of the 2022 European Le Mans Series season.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Plus

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

Prema Racing has long dominated FIA Formula 3, taking the teams’ title in two of the past three seasons. But its start to 2022 has been trickier than usual, and the answers lie in its qualifying performance

FIA F3
May 27, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Plus

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path Plus

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Joining the FIA Formula 3 grid as a rookie with a team new to the series could prove daunting for most, but then there aren't many drivers who have the extensive experience Franco Colapinto brings from his time racing sportscars. The Argentinian explains how his LMP2 experience is already helping him in 2022

FIA F3
Mar 27, 2022
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
Mar 18, 2022
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.