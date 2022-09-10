Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F3 Monza: Smolyar takes pole as Hadjar crashes out of qualifying Next / Bearman 'thought he had another lap' in Colapinto F3 Monza sprint race fight
FIA F3 / Monza Race report

F3 Monza: Colapinto resists Bearman charge for sprint win, sets up six-way title finale

Franco Colapinto took a lights-to-flag victory in the final FIA Formula 3 sprint race of the season at Monza, holding off a strong challenge from title contender Oliver Bearman.

Megan White
By:
F3 Monza: Colapinto resists Bearman charge for sprint win, sets up six-way title finale

The Van Amersfoort Racing driver started on reverse grid pole at the Italian circuit and led from the off, holding off an initial challenge from MP Motorsport’s Caio Collet.

But it was Bearman who he needed to worry about, the Prema driver starting seventh before cutting through the field, including a stunning move past both Collet and Jonny Edgar at Turn 1 to take second.

He came within 0.4s of Colapinto but was unable to make the final move for the lead, telling his team on the radio he “thought he had one more lap.”

The nine points mean Bearman moves up to third in the standings with just one race remaining, while championship leader Victor Martins took just one point for finishing 10th.

Isack Hadjar, who sits second in the standings, failed to score after being forced to pit with wing damage.

On the formation lap David Vidales had an engine issue with his car, resulting in the Campos Racing driver being pushed back to the pitlane to start from there.

Colapinto maintained his lead from Collet and Pepe Marti into lap two, while further back Bearman passed team-mate Jak Crawford for sixth on the start-finish straight, before also passing Jenzer’s William Alatalo for fifth place.

The safety car was deployed on lap four as Carlin’s Zak O’Sullivan hit the wall at Turn 1 having locked up trying to avoid the cars ahead.

Racing resumed on lap nine, with the pack having been bunched up before Colapinto released them late.

A tussle ensued for second, with Collet emerging in front as Marti went wide at Turn 2, while Kaylen Frederick and Leclerc made contact at Turn 4.

Bearman snatched fourth from Marti at Turn 2 on lap 10, the latter falling back down the order as he touched the gravel at Lesmo 2.

Despite Crawford briefly passing Bearman at Turn 1, the Ferrari junior retook the position soon after and closed in on Edgar for third.

Bearman then made a dramatic move on Collet and Edgar along the straight, cutting ahead into Turn 1 and embarking on his charge towards Colapinto.

Further back, Leclerc made up two positions, battling Roman Stanek (Trident) for ninth before finding his way up to eighth.

Bearman was within DRS of Colapinto by the penultimate lap, while Collet made it past Edgar for third, the latter also falling behind Zane Maloney to fifth.

Gregoire Saucy took sixth for ART, with Prema team-mates Crawford and Leclerc in seventh and eighth.

Marti and Martins rounded off the top 10, as the Frenchman rescued a point after an ignominious start to the sprint race. Starting in ninth, the ART driver was lining up a move on Prema’s Arthur Leclerc through Curva Grande.

But the pair made contact, forcing Martins across the gravel and dropping him to 27th, with Leclerc falling to 13th.

Fellow title contender Hadjar finished last, creating a significant dent to his title hopes. On the opening lap, the Hitech driver went deep into the Variante della Roggia, taking to the escape road to make it back onto the circuit.

But after the restart, Hadjar made contact with feature race polesitter Alexander Smolyar and received front wing damage, forcing a trip to the pits and putting the Franco-Algerian driver in last.

The final F3 race of the year takes place tomorrow at 7.35am BST, with six drivers mathematically in with a shot of taking the title.

F3 Monza sprint race results - 18 laps

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing    
2 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam    
3 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport    
4 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident    
5 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident    
6 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix    
7 United States Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam    
8 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam    
9 Spain Josep Maria Martí Spain Campos Racing    
10 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix    
11 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport    
12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident    
13 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix    
14 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport    
15 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport    
16 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport    
17 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System    
18 United States Brad Benavides United Kingdom Carlin    
19 Japan Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing    
20 Italy Enzo Trulli United Kingdom Carlin    
21 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP    
22 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System    
23 Alessandro Famularo Czech Republic Charouz Racing System    
24 Hunter Yeany Spain Campos Racing    
25 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport    
26 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing    
27 France Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP    
  United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP    
  United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan United Kingdom Carlin    
  Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing    
View full results
shares
comments
F3 Monza: Smolyar takes pole as Hadjar crashes out of qualifying
Previous article

F3 Monza: Smolyar takes pole as Hadjar crashes out of qualifying
Next article

Bearman 'thought he had another lap' in Colapinto F3 Monza sprint race fight

Bearman 'thought he had another lap' in Colapinto F3 Monza sprint race fight
Megan White More
Megan White
Drugovich: F2 title win "not how I expected it" after early Monza exit Monza
FIA F2

Drugovich: F2 title win "not how I expected it" after early Monza exit

F2 Monza: Drugovich wins title despite DNF, Vips wins sprint race Monza
FIA F2

F2 Monza: Drugovich wins title despite DNF, Vips wins sprint race

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Spa Plus
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Latest news

Bearman 'thought he had another lap' in Colapinto F3 Monza sprint race fight
FIA F3 FIA F3

Bearman 'thought he had another lap' in Colapinto F3 Monza sprint race fight

Ollie Bearman says he thought he had one more lap remaining in his fight for the win against Franco Colapinto in the Monza F3 sprint race.

F3 Monza: Colapinto resists Bearman charge for sprint win, sets up six-way title finale
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Monza: Colapinto resists Bearman charge for sprint win, sets up six-way title finale

Franco Colapinto took a lights-to-flag victory in the final FIA Formula 3 sprint race of the season at Monza, holding off a strong challenge from title contender Oliver Bearman.

F3 Monza: Smolyar takes pole as Hadjar crashes out of qualifying
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Monza: Smolyar takes pole as Hadjar crashes out of qualifying

Alexander Smolyar took pole position for the final FIA Formula 3 round of the season at Monza, with Isack Hadjar crashing out in a blow to his title hopes. 

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend
FIA F3 FIA F3

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend

As the FIA Formula 3 championship descends on Monza for its title decider, there are six drivers still firmly in contention split by just 25 points, with 39 still available. Here are the contenders hoping to scoop the prize and how they've got there

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series Plus

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Plus

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

Prema Racing has long dominated FIA Formula 3, taking the teams’ title in two of the past three seasons. But its start to 2022 has been trickier than usual, and the answers lie in its qualifying performance

FIA F3
May 27, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Plus

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path Plus

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Joining the FIA Formula 3 grid as a rookie with a team new to the series could prove daunting for most, but then there aren't many drivers who have the extensive experience Franco Colapinto brings from his time racing sportscars. The Argentinian explains how his LMP2 experience is already helping him in 2022

FIA F3
Mar 27, 2022
The British trio hunting for F3 title glory Plus

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The 2022 FIA Formula 3 season kicks off this weekend in Bahrain. British trio Zak O’Sullivan, Ollie Bearman and Jonny Edgar have all become proteges of Formula 1 teams, and are talents to watch this year

FIA F3
Mar 18, 2022
How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Plus

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Plus

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

With a veritable feast of feeder series talent in 2021, FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 produced some of its most exciting racing yet. Although Prema Racing drivers once again dominated the respective series, drivers from other teams also stole the limelight to mark themselves out as stars of the future, or validate their highly-regarded standing

FIA F2
Dec 22, 2021
How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021 Plus

How Prema continued its dominance of F1's junior ladder in 2021

Taking three of the four titles and producing two outstanding champions in the process, Prema Racing remained the team to beat in Formula 1's feeder series in 2021. Team boss Rene Rosin reveals the traits that helped Dennis Hauger and Oscar Piastri to come out on top in Formula 3 and Formula 2

FIA F2
Dec 20, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.