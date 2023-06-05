Subscribe
Previous / F3 Barcelona: Alonso protege Marti dominates for feature race win at home
FIA F3 News

F3 Macau return confirmed for 70th anniversary running

Formula 3 will return to the streets of Macau in November after an absence of three seasons. 

Gary Watkins
By:
Start action, Jüri Vips, Hitech Grand Prix leads

The FIA Formula 3 and GT World Cups will headline the 70th anniversary running of the Macau Grand Prix meeting on the weekend of 18/19 November following three years during which travel restrictions into China resulting from the COVID pandemic precluded an international presence. 

The F3 fixture, which also carries the Macau GP title and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and the GT race were respectively replaced by a round of the China Formula 4 Championship and the Macau GT Cup in 2020-22. 

It will be the second time that the new FIA one-make F3 formula for the Dallara F3 2019 chassis based on the GP3/16 and powered by a 3.4-litre Mecachrome V6 has raced at Macau after 2019.

Macau’s race for GT3 machinery gained FIA status in 2015 and ran for five years up to 2019. 

The Stephane Ratel Organisation, the world’s premier promoter of GT3 racing, has again been retained to put together the entry for the race.

Confirmation of the return of F3 follows comments from FIA single-seater strategy director Francois Sicard in March that the governing body was working on bringing the category back to Macau.

Plans to revive the two fixtures last year had to be abandoned as a result of the quarantine period that remained in force before entry into China. 

The FIA-sanctioned races are returning to the Macau Guia circuit as part of a three-year agreement between the governing body and the Macau national sporting authority (the Automobile General Association Macao-China) and the Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee.

Podium: Race winner Richard Verschoor, MP Motorsport, second place Jüri Vips, Hitech Grand Prix, third place Logan Sargeant, Carlin Buzz Racing

Podium: Race winner Richard Verschoor, MP Motorsport, second place Jüri Vips, Hitech Grand Prix, third place Logan Sargeant, Carlin Buzz Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Nikolas Tombazis, FIA single-seater director, said: “We are all very eased to see the return of the FIA 3 World Cup in Macau – the history of Macau and F3 is one of the most renowned stories in motorsport and the event has long been the highlight of the junior single-seater calendar. 

“Over the decades many of the biggest names in racing have been tested at the Macau Grand Prix, as an outstanding performance around the Guia Circuit is a sure sign of talent and commitment. 

“It is fantastic news that the story is set to continue with the current generation of F3 cars that made a successful debut on the streets of Macau back in 2019.”

Marek Nawarecki, director of the FIA’s circuit sport department, described the revival of the GT World Cup as “great news”.

 “The volume of manufacturers involved and homologated cars make the GT3 platform the FIA’s most successful customer racing category,” he said. 

 “It is therefore important that it has its own pinnacle in the form of a standalone sprint format event awarding an FIA World Cup title. 

 “The importance of the GT3 class will further grow, therefore having FIA racing back at the streets of Macau is an extremely positive development for all involved.”

 Pun Weng Kun, co-ordinator of the Macau GP Organizing Committee, said the organisation was “honoured to continue to receive the trust and support of the FIA”. 

 Race formats for the two World Cup fixtures will be unchanged from 2019, with a qualifying race and then a main event that will decide the overall winners. 

 The F3 races will be 10 and 15 laps of the 3.80-mile Guia circuit and the GT races 12 and 16 laps. 

 Macau will run over two weekends this year, 11/12 and 18/19 November, with track action for the FIA events beginning on Thursday, 16 November.

shares
comments

F3 Barcelona: Alonso protege Marti dominates for feature race win at home
Gary Watkins More
Gary Watkins
Toyota in "tough situation" ahead of Le Mans

Toyota in "tough situation" ahead of Le Mans

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota in "tough situation" ahead of Le Mans Toyota in "tough situation" ahead of Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Ferrari ends running fastest

Le Mans test day: Ferrari ends running fastest

Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

Le Mans test day: Ferrari ends running fastest Le Mans test day: Ferrari ends running fastest

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Latest news

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances McLaughlin claims Grosjean clash “destroyed” Detroit GP chances

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt Kirkwood explains IndyCar Detroit GP recovery after losing wing in shunt

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

LM Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter LeBron James named as Le Mans 24 Hours official starter

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

INDY IndyCar
Detroit

Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race Detroit street track “really came alive” during IndyCar race

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022 Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series What racing in Australia means for the future of F1's junior series

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

Plus
Plus
FIA F3
Megan White

Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying Why the Formula 3 benchmark's 2022 season hinges on qualifying

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

Plus
Plus
FIA F3
Megan White

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

Plus
Plus
FIA F3
Bahrain
Megan White

The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path The F3 newcomer making good on his unusual career path

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

Plus
Plus
FIA F3
Bahrain
Megan White

The British trio hunting for F3 title glory The British trio hunting for F3 title glory

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula Regional European Championship
Haydn Cobb

How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Megan White

Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 F2 and F3 drivers of 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe