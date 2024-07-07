All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Race report
FIA F3 Silverstone

F3 Britain: Lindblad secures weekend sweep in wet-dry thriller

Prema's Lindblad completed a Formula 3 Silverstone double with victory in a chaotic feature race held in mixed conditions

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing

Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad moved up to second in the Formula 3 standings with his fourth win of the season at Silverstone in a thrilling feature race.

In mixed conditions that swung between favouring wet and dry-shod runners almost by the lap, the Prema driver reaped the rewards of persevering with slicks he'd fitted at the end of the formation lap.

After disposing of the drivers who had opted for wets, including polesitter Luke Browning, Lindblad had surged up to second before inheriting victory when Callum Voisin (Rodin) was handed a post-race penalty.

A smattering of rain ahead of the start saw all but Voisin and Piotr Wisnicki switch to wet tyres for the formation lap, when a number of drivers including Prema trio Lindblad, Gabriele Mini and Dino Beganovic immediately reverted back to slicks.

Starting in eighth, Voisin assumed the lead after a brief safety car intervention on lap two. But during a further interruption when Sophia Floersch (Van Amersfoort Racing) crashed in avoidance of an out-of-control rejoin from Alex Dunne (MP Motorsport) and heavily delayed Beganovic, the rain returned to flip the picture on its head.

For his part in the incident, Dunne was handed a 10-place grid drop for the next race he takes part in - a punishment that will be served in the Hungarian sprint race.

Following the restart, as Beganovic switched back to wets, Voisin, Lindblad and Mini dropped like stones to the rear of the pack as Browning took a commanding lead.

The race was again neutralised swiftly when Dunne and Sebastian Montoya (Campos) crashed heavily after taking avoiding action following a spin for AIX driver Joshua Dufek at Stowe.

Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing

Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

With drizzle still falling, an emerging dry line caused the picture to change once again.

Voisin climbed from 22nd to the lead in just two laps, completing the rise with a move on Browning at Chapel, but incurred a 10-second penalty for passing Max Esterson off the track at Village.

Still following Voisin, Lindblad and Mini became the de-facto top two as they both dispatched Browning shortly after.

GB3 champion Voisin led to the line from Lindblad and Mini, but was dropped to third as a result of his penalty.

Mini now takes the championship lead by six points from Lindblad, who is in turn a single point clear of Browning - who tumbled back to eighth as those on dry tyres tore past him.

F3 Britain Feature Race Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
 3 20

-

            
2
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
 2 20

+0.800

0.8

 0.800          
3
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
 29 20

+9.200

9.2

 8.400          
4
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 22 20

+19.500

19.5

 10.300          
5
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
 30 20

+42.200

42.2

 22.700          
6
O. Goethe Campos Racing
 10 20

+46.000

46.0

 3.800          
7
L. Fornaroli Trident
 4 20

+1'00.400

1'00.4

 14.400          
8
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 14 20

+1'03.200

1'03.2

 2.800          
9
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
 27 20

+1'05.400

1'05.4

 2.200          
10
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
 20 20

+1'08.100

1'08.1

 2.700          
11
L. Van ART Grand Prix
 24 20

+1'13.000

1'13.0

 4.900          
12
S. Meguetounif Trident
 5 20

+1'13.400

1'13.4

 0.400          
13
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
 23 20

+1'13.600

1'13.6

 0.200          
14
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
 7 20

+1'16.500

1'16.5

 2.900          
15
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 25 20

+1'16.800

1'16.8

 0.300          
16
S. Ramos Trident
 6 20

+1'20.200

1'20.2

 3.400          
17
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
 8 20

+1'21.400

1'21.4

 1.200          
18
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
 18 20

+1'23.600

1'23.6

 2.200          
19
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 1 20

+1'26.000

1'26.0

 2.400          
20
J. Wharton Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 20

+1'29.700

1'29.7

 3.700          
21
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
 26 20

+1'31.700

1'31.7

 2.000          
22
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
 19 20

+1'33.900

1'33.9

 2.200          
23
M. Boya Campos Racing
 12 20

+1'36.200

1'36.2

 2.300          
24
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
 31 19

1 lap

            
dnf
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
 17 15

5 laps

         Retirement  
dnf
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
 28 8

12 laps

         Accident  
dnf Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 7

13 laps

         Accident  
dnf
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
 9 7

13 laps

         Accident  
dnf Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 3

17 laps

         Accident  
dnf
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 18

 

         Retirement  
View full results  

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates delayed sprint race, Browning suffers puncture

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F2 Britain: Hadjar takes points lead, feature win after Crawford penalty

F2 Britain: Hadjar takes points lead, feature win after Crawford penalty

FIA F2
Silverstone
F2 Britain: Hadjar takes points lead, feature win after Crawford penalty
F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates delayed sprint race, Browning suffers puncture

F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates delayed sprint race, Browning suffers puncture

FIA F3
Silverstone
F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates delayed sprint race, Browning suffers puncture
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

Bagnaia was expecting last-lap German GP showdown before Martin crash

Bagnaia was expecting last-lap German GP showdown before Martin crash

MGP MotoGP
German GP
Bagnaia was expecting last-lap German GP showdown before Martin crash
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
British GP
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins
Mercedes to unleash double upgrade before F1 summer break

Mercedes to unleash double upgrade before F1 summer break

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Mercedes to unleash double upgrade before F1 summer break
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
British GP
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Plus
Plus
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe