FIA F3 Silverstone

F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates delayed sprint race, Browning suffers puncture

Arvid Lindblad became the first three-time winner in Formula 3 in 2024 with victory in the Silverstone sprint race

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing

Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing

Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

Arvid Lindblad topped the Formula 3 podium in the Silverstone sprint race, becoming the first British driver to win on home soil since George Russell in 2017.

The Prema driver had started second and was rewarded for his early aggression on polesitter Noel Leon (Van Amersfoort Racing), who also dropped behind Matias Zagazeta in the opening exchanges.

The race had been delayed by near nine hours due to extreme wet conditions in the morning, but taking place under blue skies, Lindblad was unchallenged at the front.

Behind him, however, a number of collisions stopped the race from ever developing any flow.

The first was a heavy crash for Max Esterson (AIX) and Oliver Goethe (Campos) at Copse, with the pair tangling on the approach to the high-speed right-hander before skipping across the gravel and into the tyres.

Following the resulting safety car intervention, championship leader Luke Browning found himself in strife when Tim Tramnitz (MP Motorsport) locked up into The Loop and slammed into the side of the Williams junior's Hitech entry.

Browning, who will start Sunday's feature race from pole after setting the pace in qualifying, pitted with a puncture but continued to finish 25th and last of those left running.

Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing

Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing

Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency

The final incident came on lap 12, when Alex Dunne (MP Motorsport) and Charlie Wurz (Jenzer) came to blows down the Wellington Straight. The incident was somewhat clumsy; Dunne allowed Wurz past moments earlier after originally gaining a place off the track, before attempting to move back up through a gap that never existed.

Wurz was out on the spot, while Dunne pitted and finished 22nd.

At the front, the order remained unchanged throughout, with Lindblad triumphant from Leon and Zagazeta – who scored his first points of the year.

Also scoring for the first time was GB3 graduate Callum Voisin (Rodin) in fourth.

Browning remains at the top of the standings, but Gabriele Mini (Prema) closed the gap by finishing sixth, gaining a place after the chequered flag when ART driver Christian Mansell was demoted five seconds for a track limits infringement.

Alpine junior Mini was thwarted in his efforts to claim another position from ART's Nikola Tsolov at Woodcote on the final lap, as the Bulgarian moved up to fifth with Mansell's penalty.

F3 Britain Sprint Race Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
 3 18

-

            
2
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
 20 18

+6.500

6.5

 6.500          
3
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
 19 18

+8.400

8.4

 1.900          
4
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
 29 18

+9.400

9.4

 1.000          
5
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
 23 18

+10.800

10.8

 1.400          
6
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 25 18

+11.300

11.3

 0.500          
7
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
 2 18

+11.400

11.4

 0.100          
8 Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 18

+11.700

11.7

 0.300          
9
S. Meguetounif Trident
 5 18

+11.900

11.9

 0.200          
10
L. Van ART Grand Prix
 24 18

+12.100

12.1

 0.200          
11
L. Fornaroli Trident
 4 18

+12.600

12.6

 0.500          
12
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 1 18

+17.500

17.5

 4.900          
13
J. Wharton Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 18

+20.800

20.8

 3.300          
14
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
 27 18

+21.600

21.6

 0.800          
15
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
 30 18

+22.000

22.0

 0.400          
16
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
 31 18

+22.700

22.7

 0.700          
17
M. Boya Campos Racing
 12 18

+23.200

23.2

 0.500          
18
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 18

+23.700

23.7

 0.500          
19
S. Ramos Trident
 6 18

+35.200

35.2

 11.500          
20
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
 26 18

+36.000

36.0

 0.800          
21
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 22 18

+49.100

49.1

 13.100          
22
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
 9 18

+1'14.000

1'14.0

 24.900          
23
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
 28 17

1 lap

            
24
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 14 17

1 lap

            
25
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
 7 17

1 lap

            
dnf
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
 17 11

7 laps

         Accident  
dnf
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
 8 6

12 laps

         Retirement  
dnf
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
 18 3

15 laps

         Accident  
dnf
O. Goethe Campos Racing
 10 3

15 laps

         Accident  
dnf Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 2

16 laps

         Retirement  
View full results  

