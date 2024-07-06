F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates delayed sprint race, Browning suffers puncture
Arvid Lindblad became the first three-time winner in Formula 3 in 2024 with victory in the Silverstone sprint race
Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing
Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency
Arvid Lindblad topped the Formula 3 podium in the Silverstone sprint race, becoming the first British driver to win on home soil since George Russell in 2017.
The Prema driver had started second and was rewarded for his early aggression on polesitter Noel Leon (Van Amersfoort Racing), who also dropped behind Matias Zagazeta in the opening exchanges.
The race had been delayed by near nine hours due to extreme wet conditions in the morning, but taking place under blue skies, Lindblad was unchallenged at the front.
Behind him, however, a number of collisions stopped the race from ever developing any flow.
The first was a heavy crash for Max Esterson (AIX) and Oliver Goethe (Campos) at Copse, with the pair tangling on the approach to the high-speed right-hander before skipping across the gravel and into the tyres.
Following the resulting safety car intervention, championship leader Luke Browning found himself in strife when Tim Tramnitz (MP Motorsport) locked up into The Loop and slammed into the side of the Williams junior's Hitech entry.
Browning, who will start Sunday's feature race from pole after setting the pace in qualifying, pitted with a puncture but continued to finish 25th and last of those left running.
Arvid Lindblad, Prema Racing
Photo by: Dutch Photo Agency
The final incident came on lap 12, when Alex Dunne (MP Motorsport) and Charlie Wurz (Jenzer) came to blows down the Wellington Straight. The incident was somewhat clumsy; Dunne allowed Wurz past moments earlier after originally gaining a place off the track, before attempting to move back up through a gap that never existed.
Wurz was out on the spot, while Dunne pitted and finished 22nd.
At the front, the order remained unchanged throughout, with Lindblad triumphant from Leon and Zagazeta – who scored his first points of the year.
Also scoring for the first time was GB3 graduate Callum Voisin (Rodin) in fourth.
Browning remains at the top of the standings, but Gabriele Mini (Prema) closed the gap by finishing sixth, gaining a place after the chequered flag when ART driver Christian Mansell was demoted five seconds for a track limits infringement.
Alpine junior Mini was thwarted in his efforts to claim another position from ART's Nikola Tsolov at Woodcote on the final lap, as the Bulgarian moved up to fifth with Mansell's penalty.
F3 Britain Sprint Race Results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
|3
|18
|
-
|2
|
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
|20
|18
|
+6.500
6.5
|6.500
|3
|
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
|19
|18
|
+8.400
8.4
|1.900
|4
|
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
|29
|18
|
+9.400
9.4
|1.000
|5
|
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
|23
|18
|
+10.800
10.8
|1.400
|6
|
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
|25
|18
|
+11.300
11.3
|0.500
|7
|
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
|2
|18
|
+11.400
11.4
|0.100
|8
|S. Montoya Campos Racing
|11
|18
|
+11.700
11.7
|0.300
|9
|
S. Meguetounif Trident
|5
|18
|
+11.900
11.9
|0.200
|10
|
L. Van ART Grand Prix
|24
|18
|
+12.100
12.1
|0.200
|11
|
L. Fornaroli Trident
|4
|18
|
+12.600
12.6
|0.500
|12
|
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|1
|18
|
+17.500
17.5
|4.900
|13
|
J. Wharton Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|18
|
+20.800
20.8
|3.300
|14
|
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
|27
|18
|
+21.600
21.6
|0.800
|15
|
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
|30
|18
|
+22.000
22.0
|0.400
|16
|
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
|31
|18
|
+22.700
22.7
|0.700
|17
|
M. Boya Campos Racing
|12
|18
|
+23.200
23.2
|0.500
|18
|
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|18
|
+23.700
23.7
|0.500
|19
|
S. Ramos Trident
|6
|18
|
+35.200
35.2
|11.500
|20
|
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
|26
|18
|
+36.000
36.0
|0.800
|21
|
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|22
|18
|
+49.100
49.1
|13.100
|22
|
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
|9
|18
|
+1'14.000
1'14.0
|24.900
|23
|
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
|28
|17
|
1 lap
|24
|
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|17
|
1 lap
|25
|
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
|7
|17
|
1 lap
|dnf
|
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
|17
|11
|
7 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
|8
|6
|
12 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
|18
|3
|
15 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|
O. Goethe Campos Racing
|10
|3
|
15 laps
|Accident
|dnf
|S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing
|21
|2
|
16 laps
|Retirement
|View full results
