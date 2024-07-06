F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates delayed sprint race, Browning suffers puncture

Arvid Lindblad topped the Formula 3 podium in the Silverstone sprint race, becoming the first British driver to win on home soil since George Russell in 2017.

The Prema driver had started second and was rewarded for his early aggression on polesitter Noel Leon (Van Amersfoort Racing), who also dropped behind Matias Zagazeta in the opening exchanges.

The race had been delayed by near nine hours due to extreme wet conditions in the morning, but taking place under blue skies, Lindblad was unchallenged at the front.

Behind him, however, a number of collisions stopped the race from ever developing any flow.

The first was a heavy crash for Max Esterson (AIX) and Oliver Goethe (Campos) at Copse, with the pair tangling on the approach to the high-speed right-hander before skipping across the gravel and into the tyres.

Following the resulting safety car intervention, championship leader Luke Browning found himself in strife when Tim Tramnitz (MP Motorsport) locked up into The Loop and slammed into the side of the Williams junior's Hitech entry.

Browning, who will start Sunday's feature race from pole after setting the pace in qualifying, pitted with a puncture but continued to finish 25th and last of those left running.

The final incident came on lap 12, when Alex Dunne (MP Motorsport) and Charlie Wurz (Jenzer) came to blows down the Wellington Straight. The incident was somewhat clumsy; Dunne allowed Wurz past moments earlier after originally gaining a place off the track, before attempting to move back up through a gap that never existed.

Wurz was out on the spot, while Dunne pitted and finished 22nd.

At the front, the order remained unchanged throughout, with Lindblad triumphant from Leon and Zagazeta – who scored his first points of the year.

Also scoring for the first time was GB3 graduate Callum Voisin (Rodin) in fourth.

Browning remains at the top of the standings, but Gabriele Mini (Prema) closed the gap by finishing sixth, gaining a place after the chequered flag when ART driver Christian Mansell was demoted five seconds for a track limits infringement.

Alpine junior Mini was thwarted in his efforts to claim another position from ART's Nikola Tsolov at Woodcote on the final lap, as the Bulgarian moved up to fifth with Mansell's penalty.

F3 Britain Sprint Race Results