Previous / F3 Austria: Hadjar wins chaotic wet feature race
FIA F3 / Hungaroring Qualifying report

F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes pole amid traffic chaos

Alexander Smolyar took his first FIA Formula 3 pole of the season in Hungary after many of the front runners failed to make it across the line for their final lap.

Megan White
By:
F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes pole amid traffic chaos

The MP Motorsport driver took provisional pole early on in the session, setting a 1m32.838s to take the top spot.

Several other drivers, including Arthur Leclerc, were set to improve on their times when the red flag was waved after Carlin’s Zak O’Sullivan came to a halt on the start-finish straight.

With just two minutes left on the clock, the field emerged for a dash to the line to make their last attempts, but traffic caused many to miss out, including championship leader Victor Martins, all three Prema cars and Isack Hadjar.

Smolyar did make it around in time for a final lap, improving to 1m32.740s to secure pole.

Van Amersfoort Racing’s Reece Ushijima shot up to second before having his final lap deleted, leaving him in 19th place, and promoting Zane Maloney (Trident) to second.

Despite traffic problems, Ollie Bearman and Leclerc will line up on the second row.

Franco Colapinto was first out on track for Van Amersfoort Racing to lead the 30-minute qualifying session, with Carlin’s Jonny Edgar first to set a flying lap of 1m34.457s.

He was quickly toppled by Caio Collet, 0.9s quicker, with Hadjar slotting into second as the Prema cars pitted without setting a flying lap.

Edgar briefly reclaimed the top spot with a 1m33.319s, before Smolyar went top again, leading from Bearman, Leclerc and Kush Maini (MP Motorsport).

The field pitted again with 10 minutes remaining, with Leclerc and Bearman first out for Prema in clear air.

But the red flag ruined any chances of improving, with Leclerc having been setting a purple middle sector while Ushijima was flying in the first.

Isack Hadjar, Hitech GP

Isack Hadjar, Hitech GP

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

With two minutes left on the clock, the field raced out the pits in a bid to cross the line before the chequered flag, with Martins last out the pits.

A slow running Jak Crawford hindered both his team-mates, leaving all three Premas unable to set a last lap, the Red Bull junior lining up seventh for Sunday’s feature race.

ART’s Gregoire Saucy will line up fifth, with Maini in sixth and Martins in eighth.

Euroformula Open championship leader, Oliver Goethe, taking part in his first F3 weekend in place of an injured Hunter Yeany, will start on pole for Saturday’s reverse-grid sprint race, with Franco Colapinto in second and Hadjar in third.

F3 Hungary: Full qualifying results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'32.740  
2 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 1'32.866 0.126
3 Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'32.872 0.132
4 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1'32.912 0.172
5 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 1'32.941 0.201
6 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'32.944 0.204
7 Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.009 0.269
8 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 1'33.040 0.300
9 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'33.054 0.314
10 Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 1'33.075 0.335
11 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'33.086 0.346
12 Oliver Goethe Spain Campos Racing 1'33.106 0.366
13 Pepe Martí Spain Campos Racing 1'33.124 0.384
14 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 1'33.193 0.453
15 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 1'33.204 0.464
16 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 1'33.217 0.477
17 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'33.271 0.531
18 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 1'33.414 0.674
19 Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'33.516 0.776
20 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'33.710 0.970
21 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 1'33.748 1.008
22 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan Carlin 1'33.759 1.019
23 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'33.763 1.023
24 Christian Mansell Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'34.041 1.301
25 United States Brad Benavides Carlin 1'34.115 1.375
26 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'34.206 1.466
27 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 1'34.229 1.489
28 Italy Enzo Trulli Carlin 1'34.391 1.651
29 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'34.961 2.221
30 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.680 2.940
View full results
shares
comments
Megan White
