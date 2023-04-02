F3 Australia: Bortoleto wins back-to-back feature races
Gabriel Bortoleto extended his Formula 3 championship lead after withstanding race-long pressure from Gregoire Saucy to win the feature race in Melbourne.
From pole, Trident driver Bortoleto didn’t put a wheel wrong over the course of the 23-lap race, holding off ART man Saucy to make it back-to-back feature race victories by 0.596 seconds.
Alpine junior Gabriele Mini led home a long train of battling cars to take the final podium spot for Hitech.
Bortoleto maintained the lead from Saucy and Mini at the start on a relatively calm opening lap of the race, but it wasn’t long before the safety car made its first appearance of the morning owing to two separate incidents.
The first involved Franco Colapinto, who won Saturday’s sprint race on the road only to be disqualified post-race, as the MP Motorsport driver picked up a puncture from contact with Luke Browning exiting Turn 3 and subsequently crashed at Turn 5.
Later round the lap, Mari Boya was involved in a scary incident at the fast Turn 9-10 complex as he launched off the rear wheel of Nikola Tsolov into the gravel and hit the barriers, although Boya was reportedly able to exit his MP car unaided.
When action resumed, the order at the head of the field remained unchanged until a crash for Ido Cohen exiting Turn 3, the result of contact with Rafael Villagomez, produced the second and final caution of the race just after half-distance.
Bortoleto again led comfortably when the race went back to green, as he and Saucy - who set the fastest lap - began to break away from third-placed Mini, who in turn was having to defend from Bortoleto’s Trident team-mate Leonardo Fornaroli.
Saucy continued to apply the pressure on Bortoleto but never got close enough to attempt an overtake, falling short of the win by half a second.
Mini was three seconds behind in third, leading home Fornaroli, sprint race winner Zak O’Sullivan (Prema) and Browning (Hitech), who faces a post-race investigation for his early contact with Colapinto.
Mercedes junior Paul Aron grabbed seventh, while the battle for eighth was decided in favour of Aron’s Prema team-mate Dino Beganovic after last-lap contact with Caio Collet.
From 30th and last on the grid, Pepe Marti (Campos) tore through the field to collect two points for ninth, while the final spot in the top 10 went to Taylor Barnard (Jenzer).
Trident’s Oliver Goethe, second in the points heading to Melbourne, finished down in 22nd after picking up a front-right puncture and pitting for a replacement wheel.
Sprint race polesitter Sebastian Montoya (Hitech) was an early retirement after opening-lap contact with Christian Mansell.
With Goethe failing to score all weekend, Bortoleto now leads the championship by 20 points from Saucy, with Beganovic third, 26 off the leader.
F3 Australia - feature race results (23 laps):
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|1
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Trident
|23
|-
|2
|Gregoire Saucy
|ART Grand Prix
|23
|0.5
|3
|Gabriele Minì
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|23
|3.0
|4
|Leonardo Fornaroli
|Trident
|23
|3.2
|5
|Zak O'Sullivan
|Prema Powerteam
|23
|3.5
|6
|Luke Browning
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|23
|4.1
|7
|Paul Aron
|Prema Powerteam
|23
|4.3
|8
|Dino Beganovic
|Prema Powerteam
|23
|8.5
|9
|Pepe Martí
|Campos Racing
|23
|8.7
|10
|Taylor Barnard
|Jenzer Motorsport
|23
|13.5
|11
|Christian Mansell
|Campos Racing
|23
|14.3
|12
|Jonny Edgar
|MP Motorsport
|23
|14.9
|13
|Tommy Smith
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|23
|15.5
|14
|Oliver Gray
|Rodin Carlin
|23
|18.7
|15
|Hugh Barter
|Campos Racing
|23
|19.0
|16
|Caio Collet
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|23
|19.4
|17
|Hunter Yeany
|Rodin Carlin
|23
|19.6
|18
|Sophia Flörsch
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|23
|23.6
|19
|Rafael Villagomez
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|23
|28.6
|20
|Alex Garcia
|Jenzer Motorsport
|23
|30.0
|21
|Nikola Tsolov
|ART Grand Prix
|23
|30.0
|22
|Oliver Goethe
|Trident
|23
|56.0
|23
|Nikita Bedrin
|Jenzer Motorsport
|22
|1 lap
|Ido Cohen
|Rodin Carlin
|11
|12 laps
|Roberto Faria
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|8
|15 laps
|Piotr Wiśnicki
|PHM Racing by Charouz
|6
|17 laps
|Kaylen Frederick
|ART Grand Prix
|4
|19 laps
|Franco Colapinto
|MP Motorsport
|1
|22 laps
|Mari Boya
|MP Motorsport
|1
|22 laps
|Sebastian Montoya
|Hitech Pulse-Eight
|0
|23 laps
