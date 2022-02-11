Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Yifei Ye to defend ELMS title with move to Swiss Cool Racing
European Le Mans News

Prema adds ELMS to WEC LMP2 programme, signs Correa

Prema Powerteam has announced a one-car LMP2 entry into the European Le Mans Series in 2022, signing Juan Manuel Correa as its first driver.

Prema adds ELMS to WEC LMP2 programme, signs Correa
Jamie Klein
By:

The Italian single-seater powerhouse announced last year it would branch out into sportscar racing as part of a new alliance with the Iron Lynx outfit, confirming an assault on the FIA World Endurance Championship last month.

Now it has committed to fielding a second ORECA 07-Gibson LMP2 car in the ELMS, with Correa also making his first foray into endurance racing.

The 22-year-old, who has made a full recovery from the serious injuries he sustained in the 2019 crash that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert at Spa in 2019, previously drove for Prema in 2016-17, when he undertook dual Italian and German F4 campaigns.

“We cannot express how delighted we are to welcome Juan Manuel back to our team," said Prema team boss Rene Rosin. "We were thrilled to work with him at the beginning of his career.

"He is both a skilled competitor and an enjoyable partner, and we were deeply inspired by what he accomplished in the last two years.

"We are confident that he will quickly adapt to the new style of driving, and we will have a great baseline for the season.”

Correa will combine his Prema ELMS duties with another campaign in FIA Formula 3 for ART, having made a return to racing with the French outfit last year following his injury-enforced season on the sidelines.

Juan Manuel Correa, Prema Racing

Juan Manuel Correa, Prema Racing

Photo by: Prema Powerteam

The Ecuadorian-American however faces two clashes between his programmes, with both the Hungaroring (3 July) and Barcelona (28 August) ELMS rounds falling on the same weekend as F3 events.

“I am thrilled to be back with Prema in a completely different championship to what I’m used to," said Correa. "Endurance racing is a discipline I have always had an interest in, and what better way to make my debut than with a team that I consider to be like family.

"It will be a busy season for me with a double F3/ELMS programme but I can’t wait to get started! A big thank you to Prema and to my partners for this opportunity.”

As announced last month, Prema's WEC entry will be piloted by ex-Formula 1 racer Robert Kubica, Louis Deletraz and Lorenzo Colombo.

shares
comments
Yifei Ye to defend ELMS title with move to Swiss Cool Racing
Previous article

Yifei Ye to defend ELMS title with move to Swiss Cool Racing
Load comments
Jamie Klein More
Jamie Klein
Ferrari, Audi split IGTC titles as Mercedes wins at Kyalami Kyalami 9 Hours
Video Inside
Intercontinental GT Challenge

Ferrari, Audi split IGTC titles as Mercedes wins at Kyalami

Jarvis, Blomqvist say Daytona 24H win is "just the beginning" for MSR Daytona 24
IMSA

Jarvis, Blomqvist say Daytona 24H win is "just the beginning" for MSR

How Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" were healed by racing in Japan Plus
Super GT

How Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" were healed by racing in Japan

More
Juan Manuel Correa
Correa remains with ART for 2022 Formula 3 season
FIA F3

Correa remains with ART for 2022 Formula 3 season

Juan Manuel Correa returns to Sauber young driver academy Paul Ricard
FIA F3

Juan Manuel Correa returns to Sauber young driver academy

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus
FIA F3

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Prema Powerteam More
Prema Powerteam
Kubica, Deletraz join Prema LMP2 team for 2022 WEC
WEC

Kubica, Deletraz join Prema LMP2 team for 2022 WEC

F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice Abu Dhabi
FIA F2

F2 Abu Dhabi: Points leader Piastri sets the pace in practice

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit
Formula 1

Shwartzman hopeful of future F1 opportunities after announcing F2 exit

Latest news

Prema adds ELMS to WEC LMP2 programme, signs Correa
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Prema adds ELMS to WEC LMP2 programme, signs Correa

Yifei Ye to defend ELMS title with move to Swiss Cool Racing
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Yifei Ye to defend ELMS title with move to Swiss Cool Racing

F2 race winner Aitken joins European Le Mans Series in 2022
European Le Mans European Le Mans

F2 race winner Aitken joins European Le Mans Series in 2022

Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi in LMP2 return with Inter Europol in ELMS
European Le Mans European Le Mans

Haas F1 reserve Fittipaldi in LMP2 return with Inter Europol in ELMS

Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.