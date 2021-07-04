Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Austria F3: Hand injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw
FIA F3 / Spielberg Race report

Austria F3: Vesti boosts title push with first win of 2021

By:

Frederik Vesti took victory in FIA Formula 3 at the Red Bull Ring, passing polesitter Dennis Hauger for his first win of the season.

Austria F3: Vesti boosts title push with first win of 2021

The ART Grand Prix driver, who started second, took the lead at the halfway mark before crossing the chequered flag ahead of Hauger, driving for Prema.

Hauger’s team-mate Olli Caldwell completed the podium, with Vesti’s team-mate Alexander Smolyar in fourth.

HWA Racelab’s Matteo Nannini finished fifth, with Hitech Grand Prix’s Ayuma Iwasa in sixth, having started 19th.

Caio Collet struggled to get his MP Motorsport car off the grid after stalling, pushing him to the back of the grid, but Hauger managed to get a clean start.

But Vesti had made up the difference by lap five, taking the lead with DRS after having crept towards Hauger in the lead over the previous laps.

Caldwell overtook MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins on lap six, before his team-mate Arthur Leclerc did the same.

Smolyar took second on the seventh lap, while Caldwell and Leclerc passed Jak Crawford (Hitech Grand Prix) up into fifth and sixth respectively.

Smolyar briefly took the lead on lap 11 ahead of Vesti while Hauger took second.

On lap 14, Leclerc and Martins collided, with Leclerc clattering across the gravel before coming to a halt, prompting a safety car, with Trident’s Clement Novalak also taken out.

Caldwell was on the back of Smolyar by lap 21 before managing to take second.

There was contact between Crawford and Jack Doohan (Trident) the following lap, pushing the latter down the standings before both were forced to pit with damage.

Caldwell passed Hauger on the final lap before Hauger managed to take back the position.

Collet finished seventh, having made up 23 places after being dropped to the back of the grid at the start of the race.

F3 returns for round four at the Hungaroring from 30 July - 1 August.

Austria F3 - Race 3 results

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 24  
2 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 24 1.100
3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 24 1.700
4 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 24 2.200
5 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 24 4.100
6 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 24 5.100
7 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 6.700
8 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 7.500
9 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 8.300
10 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 24 9.000
11 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 24 9.200
12 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 24 9.600
13 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 10.300
14 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 24 10.700
15 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 24 11.300
16 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 24 11.600
17 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 13.000
18 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 14.600
19 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 24 15.500
20 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 16.200
21 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 24 16.300
22 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 17.200
23 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 24 17.800
24 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 24 19.100
25 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 43.000
26 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 24 1'15.900
27 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 23  
28 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 13  
29 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 13  
View full results
shares
comments
Austria F3: Hand injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

Previous article

Austria F3: Hand injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

How "copy/paste" Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache

1 h
2
Formula 1

F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

15 h
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

20 h
4
Formula 1

Alonso urges FIA to help F1’s gentleman’s agreement in qualifying

1 h
5
Formula 1

Bottas and Sainz summoned by stewards over Austria F1 Q2 incident

19 h
Latest news
Austria F3: Vesti boosts title push with first win of 2021
F3

Austria F3: Vesti boosts title push with first win of 2021

34m
Austria F3: Hand injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw
F3

Austria F3: Hand injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

14 h
Austria F3: David Schumacher takes maiden win in chaotic race two
F3

Austria F3: David Schumacher takes maiden win in chaotic race two

17 h
Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties
F3

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties

18 h
Austria F3: Hauger wins dramatic sprint race from 12th
F3

Austria F3: Hauger wins dramatic sprint race from 12th

Jul 3, 2021
More
Megan White
Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties Spielberg
FIA F3

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties

W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race Spielberg
W Series

W Series Austria: Chadwick dominates second Spielberg race

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Plus
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

More
Frederik Vesti
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus
FIA F3

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

Vesti: Mercedes F1 Junior tag doesn't add extra pressure
FIA F3

Vesti: Mercedes F1 Junior tag doesn't add extra pressure

F4 frontrunner Vesti steps up to European F3 with VAR for finale
FIA F3

F4 frontrunner Vesti steps up to European F3 with VAR for finale

ART Grand Prix More
ART Grand Prix
The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books Plus
FIA F2

The making of an F1 hopeful re-writing the F2 record books

Pourchaire “disconnected brain” in Monaco F2 qualifying Monaco
FIA F2

Pourchaire “disconnected brain” in Monaco F2 qualifying

Barcelona F3: Smolyar takes maiden win after safety car finish Barcelona
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Smolyar takes maiden win after safety car finish

Trending Today

How "copy/paste" Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache
Formula 1 Formula 1

How "copy/paste" Hamilton contract avoided a Mercedes headache

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian Grand Prix – Start time, how to watch, & more

Alonso urges FIA to help F1’s gentleman’s agreement in qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso urges FIA to help F1’s gentleman’s agreement in qualifying

Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled medium tyre Austrian GP qualifying strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Russell's pace spoiled medium tyre Austrian GP qualifying strategy

Bottas and Sainz summoned by stewards over Austria F1 Q2 incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas and Sainz summoned by stewards over Austria F1 Q2 incident

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo insists he's making progress despite latest Q2 exit

Alonso: Penalty will be "never enough" for Vettel after Austrian GP Q2 incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Penalty will be "never enough" for Vettel after Austrian GP Q2 incident

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020

Latest news

Austria F3: Vesti boosts title push with first win of 2021
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: Vesti boosts title push with first win of 2021

Austria F3: Hand injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: Hand injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

Austria F3: David Schumacher takes maiden win in chaotic race two
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: David Schumacher takes maiden win in chaotic race two

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties
FIA F3 FIA F3

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.