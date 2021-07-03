Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Austria F3: David Schumacher takes maiden win in chaotic race two
FIA F3 / Spielberg News

Austria F3: Hand injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

By:

Kaylen Frederick has been ruled out of Sunday’s FIA Formula 3 Championship race at the Red Bull Ring after sustaining a hand injury that has required hospital treatment.

Austria F3: Hand injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

The reigning BRDC British F3 champion was transferred to Universitatsklinikum Graz Hospital following an incident during Saturday’s second race at the Austrian venue.

FIA F3 Championship organisers have since confirmed the American has suffered a fracture and dislocation of his left thumb, which has forced him out of the remaining race of the weekend.

It is unclear how the injury occurred although Frederick did tangle with Juan Manuel Correa while fighting over sixth place in race two held this afternoon. He would retire from the race with only 12 of the 24 laps completed.

“The FIA advises that, following an incident during the FIA Formula 3 Race 2 today, 03/07/21, in Austria, the driver of car #24, Kaylen Frederick, has been taken to Universitatsklinikum Graz Hospital for investigation and treatment of a hand injury,” read a statement from FIA F3.

“He was found to have a fracture dislocation of his left thumb. He is otherwise well but will take no further part in racing this weekend.”

The 19-year-old had enjoyed a strong start to the weekend, having climbed from 16th on the grid to finish ninth in the opening race, claiming his first F3 championship points in the process.

Frederick was fighting for yet more points before an incident halfway through the race ended his weekend prematurely.

The second race of the F3 weekend was won by David Schumacher, the 19-year-old son for former six-time F1 race winner Ralf Schumacher.

Frederik Vesti finished second while championship leader Dennis Hauger extended his points lead after clinching his fifth podium of the season.

The 18-year-old Norwegian will start Sunday’s race from pole position after topping the times in Friday’s qualifying session.

The final F3 race of the weekend is scheduled for Sunday at 1005 BST.

shares
comments
Austria F3: David Schumacher takes maiden win in chaotic race two

Previous article

Austria F3: David Schumacher takes maiden win in chaotic race two
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

6 h
2
Formula 1

Alonso: Penalty will be "never enough" for Vettel after Austrian GP Q2 incident

5 h
3
Formula 1

Vettel given three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP

2 h
4
Formula 1

Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat

2 h
5
Formula 1

Bottas and Sainz summoned by stewards over Austria F1 Q2 incident

4 h
Latest news
Austria F3: Hand injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw
F3

Austria F3: Hand injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

20m
Austria F3: David Schumacher takes maiden win in chaotic race two
F3

Austria F3: David Schumacher takes maiden win in chaotic race two

3 h
Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties
F3

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties

4 h
Austria F3: Hauger wins dramatic sprint race from 12th
F3

Austria F3: Hauger wins dramatic sprint race from 12th

10 h
Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet
F3

Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet

Jul 2, 2021
Tom Howard More
Tom Howard
Toyota president left “shaking” after Katsuta's breakthrough WRC podium Rally Kenya
WRC

Toyota president left “shaking” after Katsuta's breakthrough WRC podium

Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023 Rally Kenya
WRC

Safari Rally on WRC calendar until at least 2023

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale Rally Kenya Plus
WRC

How WRC's new Safari adventure ended with a familiar tale

Trending Today

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Austria F1

Alonso: Penalty will be "never enough" for Vettel after Austrian GP Q2 incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Penalty will be "never enough" for Vettel after Austrian GP Q2 incident

Vettel given three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel given three-place grid penalty for Austrian GP

Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas would look at other F1 options if he lost Mercedes seat

Bottas and Sainz summoned by stewards over Austria F1 Q2 incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas and Sainz summoned by stewards over Austria F1 Q2 incident

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen edges Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Verstappen edges Norris to pole, Hamilton fourth

What could have been: IndyCar's lost talent turned tin-top star
IndyCar IndyCar

What could have been: IndyCar's lost talent turned tin-top star

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1’s 2021 regulations: What will the cars look like in 2022?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Plus

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Plus

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives Plus

How two F3 stars face new challenges from very different perspectives

ART Grand Prix team-mates Frederik Vesti and Juan Manuel Correa's paths to the 2021 FIA Formula 3 Championship grid couldn’t have been further apart, but both are using the same focus for different goals

FIA F3
May 5, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed Plus

Why Correa's return is the feelgood story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Plus

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars Plus

The ground-effect wonder behind a generation of F1 stars

Recently named as Autosport's greatest single-seater, Ralt's RT3 launched a plethora of superstar drivers through the early 1980s, and established the constructor as the go-to place for your single-seater weapon

FIA F3
Dec 8, 2020
The Macau GP's greatest moments Plus

The Macau GP's greatest moments

Coronavirus restrictions mean this weekend's Macau GP will have a very different feel, with the usual F3 jamboree replaced by Chinese F4. But in past years, the event has provided some seminal moments in the careers of future world champions

FIA F3
Nov 20, 2020
Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders Plus

Rating the prospects of the 2020 F3 title contenders

With the title race finely poised ahead of the final triple-header, a category returnee who raced George Russell in his F3 days lends Autosport his thoughts on the ones to watch

FIA F3
Aug 25, 2020

Latest news

Austria F3: Hand injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: Hand injury forces Kaylen Frederick to withdraw

Austria F3: David Schumacher takes maiden win in chaotic race two
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: David Schumacher takes maiden win in chaotic race two

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties
FIA F3 FIA F3

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties

Austria F3: Hauger wins dramatic sprint race from 12th
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: Hauger wins dramatic sprint race from 12th

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.