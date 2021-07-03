Tickets Subscribe
Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties
FIA F3 / Spielberg News

F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win in chaotic race two

David Schumacher took victory in a chaotic FIA Formula 3 second sprint race in Austria on Saturday, scoring his first points in the championship.

F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win in chaotic race two

The 19-year-old, son of former Formula 1 driver Ralf, led from lights-to-flag after penalties from the earlier race promoted him to start in pole position.

ART Grand Prix’s Frederik Vesti finished in second after starting sixth, with third placed Dennis Hauger (Prema) charging through the field from 12th, continuing his fantastic form.

Roman Stanek, driving for Hitech Grand Prix, only managed fourth despite starting in second, with Carlin’s Jonny Edgar in fifth.

Prema Racing driver Arthur Leclerc had an astonishing race, finishing sixth after making up 21 places, having started 27th on the grid.

Johnathan Hoggard, winner of the 2019 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award, finished tenth, getting his first F3 points in just his second race for Jenzer Motorsport.

MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins had been set for a podium, but tragically lost power on the penultimate lap, slowing on track and promoting Vesti into second, with Hauger into third.

Schumacher had a decent start off the line, pulling away from the pack after the first turn, with Jak Crawford of Hitech Grand Prix moving up into third place.

Contact between the MP Motorsport car of Tijmen van der Helm and Logan Sargeant (Charouz Racing System) on the second lap took them both out of the race, prompting a safety car. The collision will be investigated after the race.

Caio Collet, MP Motorsport, Dennis Hauger, Prema Racing, Calan Williams, Jenzer Motorsport, David Schumacher, Trident, Enzo Fittipaldi, Charouz Racing System

Caio Collet, MP Motorsport, Dennis Hauger, Prema Racing, Calan Williams, Jenzer Motorsport, David Schumacher, Trident, Enzo Fittipaldi, Charouz Racing System

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The safety car came in at the end of lap four, with Schumacher getting the jump on Stanek and Crawford into lap five, during which Vesti moved up into sixth, while further back Caio Collet (MP Motorsport) passed Dennis Hauger of Prema into 13th.

By lap seven, Crawford was rapidly approaching his team-mate Stanek, with the former nudged into the run-off area amid the close battle.

Two laps later, Crawford passed Stanek into second, but by lap 10 disaster struck, and the 16-year-old American slowed to a standstill, ending his race.

ART Grand Prix’s Juan Manuel Correa and Kaylen Frederick (Carlin) tangled as the latter was fighting Vesti for sixth, spinning in the middle of the track, and allowing MP Motorsport’s Martins to move up into third.

After a virtual safety car so Crawford’s car could be removed, the battle at the front of the field hotted up, with Stanek and Martins both tussling for second – the latter emerging victorious - while Vesti moved up to fourth after passing the Carlin of Jonny Edgar.

Within two laps Vesti had taken third from Stanek, while Schumacher continued to increase his lead – by then at over 2.5 seconds, having fallen by a second over the previous few laps.

Collet and Fittipaldi came together in the battle for eighth, forcing the former into the gravel and allowing Arthur Leclerc to swoop up into eighth, having started in 27th. Collet was later handed a five-second penalty for the collision.

Hauger moved up into fifth – up seven places from the start – as the chaos continued three laps from the end.

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap Points
1 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 24   15
2 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 24 2.000 12
3 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 24 2.500 10
4 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 24 3.400 8
5 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 24 5.100 6
6 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 24 5.800 5
7 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 24 6.600 4
8 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 6.900 3
9 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 24 7.300 2
10 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 8.200 1
11 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 24 9.700  
12 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 24 11.200  
13 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 24 11.500  
14 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 24 12.500  
15 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 13.100  
16 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 24 14.000  
17 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 24 17.700  
18 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 24 18.300  
19 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 24 19.600  
20 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 24 21.200  
21 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 24 23.600  
22 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24 24.100  
23 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24 24.400  
24 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 24 29.000  
25 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 24 1'15.200  
  France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 22    
  United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 12    
  Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 9    
  Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 1    
  United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1    
View full results
Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties

Previous article

Sargeant loses Austria F3 podium as 11 drivers hit with penalties
F3 Austria: David Schumacher takes maiden win in chaotic race two
