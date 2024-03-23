All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1 Australian GP

Zhou set for F1 Australian GP pitlane start after damaging front wing

Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu is set to start Formula 1's Australian Grand Prix from the pitlane after damaging his latest front wing in qualifying.

Filip Cleeren Adam Cooper
Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44

Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber C44

Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Zhou qualified last at Albert Park on Saturday after he broke the left-hand side of his front wing on the Turn 10 exit kerbs on his final flyer, with the main plane cracking and the endplate eventually breaking off.

At the time, Zhou was on course to be a contender for Q2, running at a similar pace to team-mate Valtteri Bottas who advanced.

Instead, the Chinese driver qualified 19th and last following the withdrawal of Williams' Logan Sargeant, but he won't take up that place on the starting grid.

Sauber has confirmed to Autosport that Zhou has to go back to a previous front wing specification as the team didn't bring any spares of the new wing to Australia.

That change of spec is a breach of parc ferme rules, meaning he is set to start Sunday's race from the pitlane.

Zhou said he had no idea why the wing broke off as he took the usual line through Turn 10.

"I didn't do a mistake on my lap, I was just driving like every single other lap I did," he explained.

"I got to the last sector and suddenly I'm locking up, I'm missing this load and when I crossed the finish line I saw the left-hand side was missing. And I have no idea where that came from, because everything was just normal.

"I watched the replay, it came from the vibration from the kerb of Turn 10, which is very frustrating to be happening in the most important session, because I didn't really go wide. Very disappointing, of course, otherwise it was a pretty good lap."

Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Zhou said the new front wing didn't yield a big performance boost, but was an attempt to help the car achieve a better balance, with the Swiss team particularly struggling for one-lap pace so far as it suffers from rear-end instability.

"It wasn't like a performance gain - it is more getting a bit more consistent balance," he added.

"Throughout the weekend it seemed to be OK, on the upper side of the midfield battle.

"It is true it is not easy for us this year to get a perfect lap, but the pace was there today, honestly.

"Unfortunately, it's happened in the worst place of the weekend."

Read Also:

When Bottas was asked for his verdict on the new wing, he said: "It's nothing magical, actually.

"We still are a bit limited with the rear stability in high speed, so that's still what we need to keep working on. But overall load is just a bit better, and it gives you more grip."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Albon: Melbourne F1 points would be "payback" to Sargeant
Next article Leclerc frustrated after “very aggressive” Ferrari F1 wing change fails to pay off

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP

Formula 1
Australian GP
Alonso slams "disappointing" penalty for Russell incident in F1 Australian GP
Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen

Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen

Formula 1
Australian GP
Perez: Sainz would have "absolutely" won F1 Australian GP against Verstappen
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Zhou Guanyu
More from
Zhou Guanyu
Sauber F1 team fined €5000 after pitstop woes continue in Australia

Sauber F1 team fined €5000 after pitstop woes continue in Australia

Formula 1
Australian GP
Sauber F1 team fined €5000 after pitstop woes continue in Australia
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Sauber F1 Team launch
The high-stakes design theory that Sauber hopes is key to 2024 F1 progress
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

The driving style secrets of F1's current stars

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
The driving style secrets of F1's current stars
Sauber
More from
Sauber
Sauber: Audi's accelerated F1 takeover a boost for short term

Sauber: Audi's accelerated F1 takeover a boost for short term

Formula 1
Sauber: Audi's accelerated F1 takeover a boost for short term
Bottas: Sauber F1 team needed Jeddah "wake-up call" after early struggles

Bottas: Sauber F1 team needed Jeddah "wake-up call" after early struggles

Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Bottas: Sauber F1 team needed Jeddah "wake-up call" after early struggles
The trend apparent in F1 2024's latest disappointing livery that needs to change

The trend apparent in F1 2024's latest disappointing livery that needs to change

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alpine launch
The trend apparent in F1 2024's latest disappointing livery that needs to change

Latest news

Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge

Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge

INDY IndyCar
Thermal
Palou takes dominant IndyCar win in Thermal Million Dollar Challenge
Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue

Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Vinales explains Portugal MotoGP race-ending gearbox issue
Grosjean livid over early exit from IndyCar's Thermal $1m Challenge

Grosjean livid over early exit from IndyCar's Thermal $1m Challenge

INDY IndyCar
Thermal
Grosjean livid over early exit from IndyCar's Thermal $1m Challenge
Marquez says Portugal MotoGP clash was Bagnaia’s “mistake”

Marquez says Portugal MotoGP clash was Bagnaia’s “mistake”

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
Marquez says Portugal MotoGP clash was Bagnaia’s “mistake”

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
The increasing hurdles in front of Ricciardo's potential Red Bull return
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Marcus Simmons
The top 10 Ferrari F1 rookies
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Could Mercedes be the biggest beneficiary of Red Bull's F1 instability?
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
By Alex Kalinauckas
Why Mercedes’ F1 struggles are different this time
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe