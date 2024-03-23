F1 Australian GP: Verstappen takes pole ahead of Sainz, Perez
Formula 1 championship leader Max Verstappen denied Carlos Sainz pole position for the Australian Grand Prix after clinching a 1m15.915s on his final run of Q3.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying results
|
1-
2
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Chassis
|Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing
|1
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|
1'15.915
|250.290
|2
|C. Sainz Ferrari
|55
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|6
|
+0.270
1'16.185
|0.270
|249.403
|3
|S. Perez Red Bull Racing
|11
|Red Bull
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.359
1'16.274
|0.089
|249.112
|4
|L. Norris McLaren
|4
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.400
1'16.315
|0.041
|248.978
|5
|C. Leclerc Ferrari
|16
|Ferrari
|Ferrari
|5
|
+0.520
1'16.435
|0.120
|248.587
|6
|O. Piastri McLaren
|81
|McLaren
|Mercedes
|6
|
+0.657
1'16.572
|0.137
|248.142
|7
|G. Russell Mercedes
|63
|Mercedes
|Mercedes
|7
|
+0.809
1'16.724
|0.152
|247.651
|8
|Y. Tsunoda RB
|22
|RB
|Red Bull
|6
|
+0.873
1'16.788
|0.064
|247.444
|9
|L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing
|18
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|5
|
+1.157
1'17.072
|0.284
|246.533
|10
|F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing
|14
|Aston Martin
|Mercedes
|6
|
+1.637
1'17.552
|0.480
|245.007
|View full results
