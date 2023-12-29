Subscribe
Formula 1 Bahrain GP
News

Zhou doesn't "give a shit" about crazy F1 future rumours

Sauber Formula 1 driver Zhou Guanyu says he does not “give a shit” about “crazy” rumours spreading whenever his place in the championship comes under scrutiny.

Author Matt Kew
Updated
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo F1 Team

Zhou joined the team formerly known as Alfa Romeo for 2022 but owing to being the first full-time Chinese driver in F1 history, some speculated that his seat was bought rather than earned.

He combated that by scoring points on his debut in Bahrain before earning a one-year contract for 2023. It was eventually announced that he had signed for 2024 on another 12-month deal.

While taking up an option deal for team-mate Valtteri Bottas to carry on for next season was seen as a formality, there were question marks over Zhou’s future at the Swiss squad. People speculated that perhaps a lack of financial backing was behind the delayed confirmation.

Speaking exclusively to Autosport, Zhou hit back at those rumours saying any delay was down to “final little details” and that “politics” was to blame for rumours arising.

Asked if there was any truth to not having enough financial backing, Zhou replied: “It's politics!

“People were saying Sergio [Perez] would retire in the Mexico GP but nothing goes on. It is the rumours of Fernando [Alonso] swapping his seat [to join Red Bull]. That's crazy.

“I actually understand more about the media, especially when you have other drivers, or from the medias of that country making rumours, makes you worry. But from the inside out, you know what's going on. You are quite easy understanding about them.”

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

Zhou maintained throughout negotiations that his priority was to remain at Sauber - which was also weighing up the future of junior driver and FIA F2 champion Theo Pourchaire - rather than shop around to line up other F1 teams.

As the speculation over his future surfaced, Zhou reckoned he could laugh the questions off, adding that he does not “give a shit” about the noise given he knows it to be false.

Zhou continued: “I don't give a shit about it, to be honest! It is like all the other crazy stuff I got when I first signed my contract.

“I was like, 'I will just let it flow, I will make sure I do the talking on track; making sure people respect why I'm here’. Everything's been good since then.

“I'm just quite laid back but it's actually quite fun at times to see some rumours because you know what's coming - you signed the contract, there's still rumours about other people are taking your seat.

“It's quite funny sometimes.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Newey: Plans for more active aero "appropriate" for F1
Next article F1 tech review: Charting Alfa Romeo’s slide down the order
More
Matt Kew
Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary return like winning F1 title

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary return like winning F1 title

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary return like winning F1 title Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary return like winning F1 title

F1 extends Hungarian Grand Prix contract to 2032

F1 extends Hungarian Grand Prix contract to 2032

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 extends Hungarian Grand Prix contract to 2032 F1 extends Hungarian Grand Prix contract to 2032

Alonso: Aston Martin needs "reset" during F1 summer break

Alonso: Aston Martin needs "reset" during F1 summer break

Formula 1
British GP

Alonso: Aston Martin needs "reset" during F1 summer break Alonso: Aston Martin needs "reset" during F1 summer break

Zhou Guanyu
More
Zhou Guanyu
Bottas: Slow turns and thin air at F1 Mexico GP key to Alfa Romeo promise

Bottas: Slow turns and thin air at F1 Mexico GP key to Alfa Romeo promise

Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Bottas: Slow turns and thin air at F1 Mexico GP key to Alfa Romeo promise Bottas: Slow turns and thin air at F1 Mexico GP key to Alfa Romeo promise

Bottas: Qatar pace shows latest Alfa F1 upgrades working

Bottas: Qatar pace shows latest Alfa F1 upgrades working

Formula 1
Qatar GP

Bottas: Qatar pace shows latest Alfa F1 upgrades working Bottas: Qatar pace shows latest Alfa F1 upgrades working

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong How F1’s sole rookie of 2022 proved his critics wrong

Sauber
More
Sauber
Key: “Immensely tight grid” a reason for optimism at Sauber

Key: “Immensely tight grid” a reason for optimism at Sauber

Formula 1

Key: “Immensely tight grid” a reason for optimism at Sauber Key: “Immensely tight grid” a reason for optimism at Sauber

Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans

Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans

Formula 1

Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

Alex Marquez: Ducati ‘makes you feel important’ as a MotoGP rider

Alex Marquez: Ducati ‘makes you feel important’ as a MotoGP rider

MGP MotoGP

Alex Marquez: Ducati ‘makes you feel important’ as a MotoGP rider Alex Marquez: Ducati ‘makes you feel important’ as a MotoGP rider

Autosport Podcast: WEC season review with Anthony Davidson and Gary Watkins

Autosport Podcast: WEC season review with Anthony Davidson and Gary Watkins

WEC WEC

Autosport Podcast: WEC season review with Anthony Davidson and Gary Watkins Autosport Podcast: WEC season review with Anthony Davidson and Gary Watkins

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

Plus
Plus
WRC WRC

Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023 Ranking the top 10 WRC drivers of 2023

Horner: Red Bull F1 team evolved not to rely on Newey

Horner: Red Bull F1 team evolved not to rely on Newey

F1 Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull F1 team evolved not to rely on Newey Horner: Red Bull F1 team evolved not to rely on Newey

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness

The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe