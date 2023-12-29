Zhou doesn't "give a shit" about crazy F1 future rumours
Sauber Formula 1 driver Zhou Guanyu says he does not “give a shit” about “crazy” rumours spreading whenever his place in the championship comes under scrutiny.
Zhou joined the team formerly known as Alfa Romeo for 2022 but owing to being the first full-time Chinese driver in F1 history, some speculated that his seat was bought rather than earned.
He combated that by scoring points on his debut in Bahrain before earning a one-year contract for 2023. It was eventually announced that he had signed for 2024 on another 12-month deal.
While taking up an option deal for team-mate Valtteri Bottas to carry on for next season was seen as a formality, there were question marks over Zhou’s future at the Swiss squad. People speculated that perhaps a lack of financial backing was behind the delayed confirmation.
Speaking exclusively to Autosport, Zhou hit back at those rumours saying any delay was down to “final little details” and that “politics” was to blame for rumours arising.
Asked if there was any truth to not having enough financial backing, Zhou replied: “It's politics!
“People were saying Sergio [Perez] would retire in the Mexico GP but nothing goes on. It is the rumours of Fernando [Alonso] swapping his seat [to join Red Bull]. That's crazy.
“I actually understand more about the media, especially when you have other drivers, or from the medias of that country making rumours, makes you worry. But from the inside out, you know what's going on. You are quite easy understanding about them.”
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43
Zhou maintained throughout negotiations that his priority was to remain at Sauber - which was also weighing up the future of junior driver and FIA F2 champion Theo Pourchaire - rather than shop around to line up other F1 teams.
As the speculation over his future surfaced, Zhou reckoned he could laugh the questions off, adding that he does not “give a shit” about the noise given he knows it to be false.
Zhou continued: “I don't give a shit about it, to be honest! It is like all the other crazy stuff I got when I first signed my contract.
“I was like, 'I will just let it flow, I will make sure I do the talking on track; making sure people respect why I'm here’. Everything's been good since then.
“I'm just quite laid back but it's actually quite fun at times to see some rumours because you know what's coming - you signed the contract, there's still rumours about other people are taking your seat.
“It's quite funny sometimes.”
