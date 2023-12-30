Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Russell: Hamilton and I trust each other amid tense F1 battles

George Russell has said he and Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate Lewis Hamilton “trust one another” so any clashes in 2023 are explained by the sheer amount they “cross paths” on track.

Author Matt Kew
Co-author Alex Kalinuackas
Updated
George Russell, Mercedes W14

The Mercedes duo notably made contact during qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix and then crashed at Turn 1 in Qatar, for which Hamilton (who was eliminated) took full responsibility.

Hamilton also appeared reluctant to follow a strategy call in Japan, with the team asking him to slow to give DRS to Russell to help him fight off Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in the closing stages.

Russell said these flashpoints are “normal” when the pair are evenly matched - they drew 11-all in the 2023 qualifying head-to-head - and that meant they meet frequently on track.

Asked about the comings together by Autosport, Russell replied: “I think it’s normal when you’re so close in performance, when you’re lapping at the same lap times or you’re starting next to one another on the grid - you’re always going to be close.

“We always go through our strategies [in] meetings. The pace difference between the two of us is zero.

“We’re always going to be going across a 24-race season, an average of 60 laps per race, we cross paths a lot and he’s the driver I cross paths with the most.

"So, I think that’s probably what we put it down to.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, on the fan stage

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG, George Russell, Mercedes-AMG, on the fan stage

Russell underlined that the two “trust one another” to leave enough room on track even when it may be tense between them and that the Qatar crash was down to a “small misjudgement”.

He continued: “I think also we trust one another. There may be tense [moments], it may be hard, but we trust one another.

“We know that we’ll give each other enough space to fight necessarily and not go beyond the limit.

“Obviously, Qatar was just a bit of a lap one small misjudgement. That’s another opportunity where it was another podium or even a potential victory missed.”

Russell, who finished eighth in the standings as Hamilton ranked third, reckoned 2023 was the “toughest season I’ve ever had psychologically”.

Read Also:

But his mistakes, Russell believes, are down to pushing himself harder than ever as he is not content to be level-pegging with Hamilton.

Russell added: “I’m purposely trying to push myself further and beyond. I’m not satisfied with just being on par with my team-mate in qualifying or whatever it may be.

“Or last year [when] we were very even across the whole season. I want to be ahead.

“That’s what I’m pushing myself for. Perhaps that’s been a small reason for contributing to a couple more mistakes.”

shares
comments
Previous article Gil de Ferran obituary: Indy 500 winner and two-time IndyCar champion dies aged 56
Next article The attributes that made de Ferran a potent force
More
Matt Kew
Zhou doesn't "give a shit" about crazy F1 future rumours

Zhou doesn't "give a shit" about crazy F1 future rumours

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Zhou doesn't "give a shit" about crazy F1 future rumours Zhou doesn't "give a shit" about crazy F1 future rumours

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary return like winning F1 title

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary return like winning F1 title

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary return like winning F1 title Ricciardo: Attention surrounding Hungary return like winning F1 title

F1 extends Hungarian Grand Prix contract to 2032

F1 extends Hungarian Grand Prix contract to 2032

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

F1 extends Hungarian Grand Prix contract to 2032 F1 extends Hungarian Grand Prix contract to 2032

Lewis Hamilton
More
Lewis Hamilton
Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?

Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty? Is Mercedes experiencing an extended blip or the end of an F1 dynasty?

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable”

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable”

Formula 1

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable” Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable”

Hamilton: Aston’s rollercoaster F1 season highlights risk of Red Bull copy

Hamilton: Aston’s rollercoaster F1 season highlights risk of Red Bull copy

Formula 1

Hamilton: Aston’s rollercoaster F1 season highlights risk of Red Bull copy Hamilton: Aston’s rollercoaster F1 season highlights risk of Red Bull copy

Mercedes
More
Mercedes
Wolff: Mercedes must not "give up" on recovery before F1 2026 rules reset

Wolff: Mercedes must not "give up" on recovery before F1 2026 rules reset

Formula 1
Bahrain GP

Wolff: Mercedes must not "give up" on recovery before F1 2026 rules reset Wolff: Mercedes must not "give up" on recovery before F1 2026 rules reset

Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel

Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel

Formula 1

Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel Mercedes made Aston Martin use different doors when sharing F1 wind tunnel

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

Latest news

Stella praises Norris help in McLaren F1 car development despite “stress” to win

Stella praises Norris help in McLaren F1 car development despite “stress” to win

F1 Formula 1

Stella praises Norris help in McLaren F1 car development despite “stress” to win Stella praises Norris help in McLaren F1 car development despite “stress” to win

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

Honda MotoGP squad “will be the team of my life”, says Marquez

Honda MotoGP squad “will be the team of my life”, says Marquez

MGP MotoGP

Honda MotoGP squad “will be the team of my life”, says Marquez Honda MotoGP squad “will be the team of my life”, says Marquez

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023

Plus
Plus
MISC General

Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023 Autosport writers' most memorable moments of 2023

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission Why 2024 will bring a timely reminder of an unheralded F1 mission

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season How Red Bull's second team rescued its F1 2023 season

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas Inside the quirks of photographing F1 in Las Vegas

The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness

The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Bahrain GP

The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness The champions Verstappen faces comparison with on his quest for F1 greatness

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe