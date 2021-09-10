Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms
Formula 1 News

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

By:

Fernando Alonso says the success of Zandvoort’s banked corners makes him ‘sad’ that Formula 1 spent recent years focusing on off-camber bends.

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

One of the main talking points on F1’s return to the Dutch GP last weekend was how a series of banked corners had transformed the nature of the track.

As well as a flat-out final Arie Luyendyk corner helping a little to increase overtaking chances, it was the more ambitious Turn 3 bowl that proved to be a bigger talking point.

Drivers were able to experiment with different lines through the Hugenholtz corner, and it even offered the chance for some bold passing opportunities around the outside.

Alonso, who has one of the quickest through Turn 3 all weekend, was left raving about what he experienced at Zandvoort.

PLUS: Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

And he says future circuits should go down the banked corner route and abandon a push over recent decades where it was believed a bigger challenge would be delivered by off-camber corners.

“It helps the nature of racing,” he said about the prospect of more banked bends.

“It helps speeding up the corners, it helps the tyre management and the aerodynamics and everything, which we are not used to.

“In the last few years, we built circuits with off-camber corners, which was the opposite. And now we are all happily surprised with a banked corner.

“So yeah, it makes me even more sad why we built so many tracks with off-camber.”

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521

Photo by: Erik Junius

While some suggested that Alonso’s speed through the Turn 3 banking had been aided by his experience of racing at Indianapolis, the Alpine driver actually said the biggest benefit had come from watching some video footage of junior categories.

Read Also:

Asked about the oval knowledge he could bring from Indy, he said: “There's nothing really comparable between the two series.

“I think the banking in Indy is much less, the speed is a lot higher, and the downforce level is very different.

“Then in Indy, you run very low. There is no point to go outside, while [Zandvoort] was all on the outside, because there were different steps on the banking.

“I watched some of the Formula Renault, I think it was some races a couple of months ago.

“So in FP1 I tried different lines and they seemed to work okay. It was fun because you feel the compression there and there is a different feeling.”

shares
comments

Related video

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms

Previous article

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

3 h
2
Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

25 min
3
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

2 h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

1 d
5
Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

1 d
Latest news
Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
F1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

25m
Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms
F1

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms

1 h
Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo
F1

Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo

1 h
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
F1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

2 h
How to become a CNC Machinist in F1 - Qualifications, skills & more
F1

How to become a CNC Machinist in F1 - Qualifications, skills & more

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Jonathan Noble More
Jonathan Noble
Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms Italian GP
Formula 1

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Dutch GP Plus
Formula 1

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours
Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

Alonso: Personal and Alpine progress key to F1 future beyond 2022
Formula 1

Alonso: Personal and Alpine progress key to F1 future beyond 2022

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Trending Today

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
2 h
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a team-mate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Plus

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Autosport, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Latest news

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms

Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.