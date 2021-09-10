Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 News

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

By:

Max Verstappen believes former Red Bull team-mate Alex Albon will benefit from a "less pressured environment" when he returns to Formula 1 next year with Williams.

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

Albon was dropped by Red Bull at the end of 2020 after one-and-a-half seasons as Verstappen's team-mate, with the team opting to bring in Sergio Perez as his replacement.

Albon has worked as Red Bull's reserve driver through this year, but will make a racing comeback in 2022 after being signed by Williams to replace George Russell.

PLUS: Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

Verstappen said he was "very happy" to see Albon make an F1 return after a year away.

"He's been my team-mate, he's a great guy, he's a hard worker, and he definitely deserves a spot in Formula 1," Verstappen said.

"He has a lot of talent, so I'm also very sure that he will come back strong and show good results."

Albon struggled to match Verstappen's level of performance during their time together at Red Bull, scoring just two podiums.

Verstappen said it was "difficult" for him to judge how Albon would fare at Williams compared to his time at Red Bull, but agreed that he may benefit from the different environment.

"I don't know how he looks at it," Verstappen said.

"He knows he has the speed. I think we all know that he has, he showed this from go karting.

"But probably in a less pressured environment will be good to come back like that. I'm sure he will do well.

"Of course you need to get used to the car, we all do with the new rules. But he'll do good."

Alex Albon, Williams

Alex Albon, Williams

Photo by: Williams

Red Bull has repeatedly highlighted Albon's contribution to the team in his reserve role this season, completing a significant amount of work on the simulator to support Verstappen and Perez on race weekends.

Read Also:

Verstappen explained how Albon's recent experience racing with the team made his feedback particularly useful through this season.

"We talk a lot of course about the car and when Alex is on the simulator, [about] his findings," Verstappen said.

"So when we have questions after Friday, and Alex is on the sim or whatever, he knows the car.

"Of course the car has changed a little bit from last year and the year before, but the general way of driving is the same. So he can relate about a lot of stuff, what's going on with development stuff.

"He's been very helpful on the simulator for us."

shares
comments

Related video

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Previous article

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

3 h
2
Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

45 min
3
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

2 h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

1 d
5
Formula 1

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix

3 h
Latest news
Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"
F1

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

13m
Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
F1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

45m
Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms
F1

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms

1 h
Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo
F1

Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo

1 h
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus
F1

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change 06:23
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Formula 1's 2 Lap Race At Spa Explained - And What Needs To Change

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort 01:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Circuit Zandvoort

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track 15:24
Formula 1
Sep 1, 2021

Dutch Grand Prix Documentary - Back On Track

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1 05:05
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

How Ferrari Is Fighting For Its Comeback In Formula 1

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown? 07:29
Formula 1
Aug 16, 2021

What is The F1 Summer Shutdown?

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo
Formula 1

Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time
Formula 1

Russell recalls meeting "superhero" Hamilton for the first time

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Alex Albon More
Alex Albon
Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022
Formula 1

Williams explains decision to sign Albon over de Vries in F1 for 2022

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus
Formula 1

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022
Formula 1

Williams signs Alex Albon for Formula 1 return in 2022

Trending Today

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 considering standalone sprint race plan for 2022

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez blitzes FP1 as Vinales debuts on Aprilia

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari sees double standard over Mercedes F1 engine saga

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

Silverstone announces July date for 2022 British Grand Prix

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 F1 Italian GP and sprint race session timings and how to watch

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Plus

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994

Formula 1
2 h
Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship Plus

Why F1’s new generation will bring ‘fresh air’ to the championship

OPINION: After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Albon is the right pick for Williams Plus

Why Albon is the right pick for Williams

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Plus

Why the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Plus

Could Zandvoort's challenging layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion Plus

How Russell left Mercedes with little real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Plus

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a team-mate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader" Plus

Why Alfa Romeo has picked Bottas to be its 2022 F1 "leader"

The news that Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas will join Alfa Romeo next year is the first key move in Formula 1's 2022 driver market. In an exclusive interview with Autosport, team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Finn he last worked with a decade ago has the traits his team needs for 2022, as F1 enters its brave new era

Formula 1
Sep 6, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen backs Albon to succeed in "less pressured environment"

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zandvoort's banking made Alonso 'sad' about F1's off-camber trend

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 is ready to act on sprint race criticisms

Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas motivated by chance to build ‘a bit of a project’ at Alfa Romeo

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.