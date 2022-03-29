Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The questions that need answering after F1's marred second Saudi visit Next / Alfa Romeo wants FIA consistency after Zhou Saudi F1 penalty call
Formula 1 / Saudi Arabian GP News

Wolff: No ‘arm twisting’ to convince F1 drivers to race in Saudi Arabia

Toto Wolff says there “wasn’t any arm twisting from our side” to convince Formula 1 drivers to race in Saudi Arabia after threats of a boycott emerged on Friday night.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Filip Cleeren
Wolff: No ‘arm twisting’ to convince F1 drivers to race in Saudi Arabia

Following the missile strike on an Aramco oil facility less than 10 miles away from the circuit during opening practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, F1 held talks with all 20 drivers to assure them of their safety for the rest of the weekend.

But following their usual pre-race briefing in Jeddah, the drivers separately discussed concerns about continuing with the race weekend that were ultimately allayed following a four-hour meeting that stretched into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Agreement was reached between the drivers not to continue with the race weekend, only for talks with F1 officials, team bosses and local authorities to lead to assurances being made about the safety measures in place.

Speaking on Sunday after the race, Mercedes F1 chief Wolff said the talks took place without any pressure being put on the drivers by their team representatives.

“There wasn't any arm twisting from our side, there were good discussions,” Wolff said.

“When the team principals talked to the drivers, I think what we talked was sense and not at all [with] any pressure, but maybe that was perceived in a different way.

“In the end, the show and the spectacle was amazing and what we delivered as a sport was great. And I think this is what sports should do.

“To be honest, I've been here [and in] five years, I’ve seen change. And I repeat what I said before: this is where we are, but there's just so much more to do. A lot.”

The drivers parade bus

The drivers parade bus

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The Grand Prix Drivers’ Association issued a statement following the Friday night meeting saying there were “natural human concerns” about racing before they were ultimately allayed. A number of F1 drivers also felt talks were needed surrounding the future of the grand prix in Saudi Arabia following the race weekend.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said the series was “not blind” to concerns about continuing to race in Saudi Arabia, but felt it was also “playing a very important role in the modernisation of this country”.

Read Also:

On Saturday, Wolff stressed the need “to give people the chance to better themselves” and that F1 would help shine a spotlight on issues in Saudi Arabia.

“Does Saudi Arabia and some of the other Middle Eastern countries share the same values the same culture as we do in in Europe? They don’t,” Wolff said.

“Are they where we want them to be? No. Can we, by coming here, put the spotlight onto this place, by racing here in Formula 1, by making those themes visible and therefore making it a better place? I still think so.

“I’d rather come here and make the spotlight shine on the region so it needs to be in a better place rather than say: ‘I’m not going there, I don't want to hear anything of it.’”

shares
comments
The questions that need answering after F1's marred second Saudi visit
Previous article

The questions that need answering after F1's marred second Saudi visit

Next article

Alfa Romeo wants FIA consistency after Zhou Saudi F1 penalty call

Alfa Romeo wants FIA consistency after Zhou Saudi F1 penalty call
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
The questions that need answering after F1's marred second Saudi visit Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

The questions that need answering after F1's marred second Saudi visit

Wolff: "Painful" Mercedes F1 form is an exercise in humility Saudi Arabian GP
Formula 1

Wolff: "Painful" Mercedes F1 form is an exercise in humility

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter Bahrain March Testing Plus
Formula 1

How F1’s political battles raged on through the winter

Latest news

Alfa Romeo wants FIA consistency after Zhou Saudi F1 penalty call
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo wants FIA consistency after Zhou Saudi F1 penalty call

Wolff: No ‘arm twisting’ to convince F1 drivers to race in Saudi Arabia
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: No ‘arm twisting’ to convince F1 drivers to race in Saudi Arabia

The questions that need answering after F1's marred second Saudi visit
Formula 1 Formula 1

The questions that need answering after F1's marred second Saudi visit

The downforce choices that proved key at the Saudi GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

The downforce choices that proved key at the Saudi GP

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1 Plus

Why Verstappen and Leclerc's Jeddah duel showed DRS still has a place in F1

With Formula 1's shift to ground effect aerodynamics, it was hoped that the championship could eventually do away with DRS if the new cars could catch and pass each other more effectively. But DRS enhanced the duel between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, showing the drag reduction system still has a place in F1

Formula 1
4 h
The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022 Plus

The previous Hamilton slow start that Mercedes can learn from in F1 2022

Lewis Hamilton took a surprise podium in the Bahrain F1 season opener, but his struggles in Jeddah underlined that much work still needs to be done for Mercedes to be contending for wins again. The team will hope that Hamilton's upturn in form after a sluggish start to a season featuring a new rules set, in 2009, can be replicated

Formula 1
8 h
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Plus

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

F1's second visit to Jeddah's high-speed street track produced a spectacular battle between Red Bull and Ferrari at the sharp end, this time with a different result to the Bahrain season-opener. But on a weekend that was thrown into doubt amid off-track distractions, several drivers in cars without race-winning pedigree produced equally valiant performances

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller Plus

How Verstappen learned to combat Leclerc’s detection zone tactics in Saudi thriller

For the second Formula 1 race in a row, Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen contested a thrilling battle for victory that involved multiple passes through DRS detection zones. But, unlike in Bahrain, it was Verstappen who won out in Jeddah to get Red Bull's title challenge back on track

Formula 1
Mar 28, 2022
The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise Plus

The hurdles that threatened young Verstappen's irrepressible rise

Max Verstappen blazed a trail through karting and Formula 3, with ferocious support from his father Jos. But for all his obvious talent, which earned the future world champion a 2015 Formula 1 drive after just a single year in car racing, the ride to get him there wasn’t always an easy one

Formula 1
Mar 27, 2022
The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition Plus

The heavy-hitters that have brought F1’s new race to fruition

Formula 1 has long coveted a second race in the United States and, after several false dawns, the Miami Grand Prix is finally set to fill that void. MARK GALLAGHER finds out why it’s taken so long – and what the prime movers behind the new race are doing to ensure its success

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer Plus

Why Ferrari might rue costly errors in Jeddah as the leaders get closer

With the Formula 1 weekend in Saudi Arabia now going ahead as planned, there's the small matter of a race to prepare for. After winning in Bahrain, Ferrari is looking to continue its battle with Red Bull over the victory spoils. But, after both drivers crashed in FP2, the Scuderia has made life difficult for itself in Jeddah

Formula 1
Mar 26, 2022
The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era Plus

The complex black art that remains critical for F1's new era

Formula 1's 2022 rules centre around the move towards ground effect cars, but the tyres had to advance along with the cars for the new regulations to have actually worked. Despite concerns the early signs are positive

Formula 1
Mar 24, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.