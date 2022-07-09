Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Red Bull downplays claim F1 car has gone away from Perez Next / Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Wolff: Mercedes garage looked like a Lego car had been dropped

Toto Wolff reckons the Mercedes Formula 1 garage looked like “somebody dropped a Lego car” after the Austrian Grand Prix qualifying crashes for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Matt Kew
By:
Wolff: Mercedes garage looked like a Lego car had been dropped

Q3 was twice red flagged when Hamilton and then Russell suffered similar incidents of a snap of oversteer aboard the W13 to crash into the wall and end their credible threat for sprint race pole, which was claimed by Max Verstappen.

Hamilton careered across the gravel at Turn 7, the car suddenly gripping after he steered into the slide, before hitting the barrier side-on to crumple both front- and right-rear corners.

Meanwhile, Russell slid backwards into the wall on the exit of the final turn after his lose.

Team boss Wolff offered a damage report, saying both cars will have new floors, the gearboxes need checking, Russell will likely require a new rear wing plus “lots of little bits and pieces”.

Wolff reckoned: “Yesterday in the garage, in the early evening, it looked really like somebody dropped a Lego car on the floor.”

He praised the late-night efforts of the mechanics to repair the cars before joking that “a third” of inflation-adjusted increase, revealed yesterday, in the budget cap had now been spent from one session.

The Austrian added that he would rather have a competitive car fighting for pole and ultimately shunting rather than be a ‘Steady Eddie’ in the lower reaches of the top 10.

He said: “We had a competitive car. The last few corners that Lewis attacked were the fastest overall.

“Will we have fought for pole position? I'm not sure, but we would have been maybe within a tenth, a tenth and a half of the frontrunners… on a circuit where our car really wasn't that good before. So that's an improvement.

“I'd rather have two cars in the wall fighting for pole than a car that is P8 and drives 'Steady Eddie'.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

When Wolff was asked by Autosport to explain the cause of the shunts - with the similar cases of snap oversteer for Russell and Hamilton giving way to speculation of wind or an aero imbalance - he implied it might have been driver error by carrying too much speed.

Wolff said: “The car is still tricky to drive and now that we can actually fight for front positions, I'm really happy to see that they attack.

“Lewis the corner before was carrying 10km/h more speed and made Turn 6 and then he is carrying 10km/h more speed into [Turn 7] and didn't make the corner.

“The same a little bit for George. He saw that he was up on his delta time.

Read Also:

“That was a particular strength of his previous rounds, and it went too far.

“So, whether there was wind or any other conditions, I think the summary is the car is tricky to drive but it's faster now and for me that's absolutely OK.”

shares
comments

Related video

Red Bull downplays claim F1 car has gone away from Perez
Previous article

Red Bull downplays claim F1 car has gone away from Perez
Next article

Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone

Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone
Matt Kew More
Matt Kew
F1 Austrian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2 Austrian GP
Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2

Verstappen "on edge with track limits" on Austrian GP pole lap Austrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen "on edge with track limits" on Austrian GP pole lap

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine British GP Plus
Formula 1

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

Mercedes More
Mercedes
Verstappen: Mercedes floor is the most flexible in F1
Formula 1

Verstappen: Mercedes floor is the most flexible in F1

Verstappen: ‘Nice at 37 Hamilton can learn how to hit an apex’ Austrian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: ‘Nice at 37 Hamilton can learn how to hit an apex’

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone British GP Plus
Formula 1

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

Latest news

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates

F1 Austrian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
1 h
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.