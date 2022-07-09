Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Wolff: Mercedes garage looked like a Lego car had been dropped Next / Mercedes, Ferrari deny suggestions they're frustrating VW's F1 planned entry
Formula 1 / Austrian GP News

Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone

Mattia Binotto has dismissed a report that Ferrari Formula 1 team members refused to go to the podium at Silverstone, after checking himself there was no division in the garage.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Jonathan Noble
Binotto checked out false Ferrari F1 podium refusal claim after Silverstone

Carlos Sainz scored his maiden F1 race win last Sunday at the British Grand Prix, overtaking Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc following the safety car restart. Ferrari had opted to pit Sainz for fresh soft tyres while leaving race leader Leclerc out on worn hards due to his track position advantage.

Leclerc was visibly disappointed after the race and was seen deep in conversation with Ferrari F1 chief Binotto soon after the chequered flag, leading to suggestions of division within the team.

A report in the Italian media, written by a former Ferrari F1 press officer, claimed that some team members refused to attend the podium ceremony or the team photo at Silverstone due to their frustration over Leclerc’s defeat.

Asked by Autosport about the report on Saturday in Austria, Binotto confirmed it was untrue, revealing he had checked with the team to verify it had not happened.

“That was not true,” Binotto said.

“When I heard or I read it, [I was] surprised. What I did was to check, because you never know, maybe there is something that I missed. But I checked and that was not the case at all.

“[I’m] surprised and once again disappointed to read that sometimes, there are things that are written which do not correctly say what was happening.

“Yes, the team was not fully, fully happy at the time because we lost an opportunity after the safety car. But very happy for Carlos, who won his first race ever, in Silverstone he did a fantastic weekend starting from pole and then the race itself.

“The entire team was there cheering on Carlos. So, no issues there.”

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari

Mattia Binotto, Team Principal, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

TV cameras picked up footage of Binotto talking to Leclerc straight after the race at Silverstone, in which he appeared to wag his finger at the Ferrari driver.

Leclerc revealed earlier this week that Binotto had flown to Monaco in the break before travelling to Austria to meet for dinner and talk further about the matter, but said it was “something that we usually do.”

Leclerc also denied any talk of rifts within Ferrari, saying the team was “extremely united.”

Binotto said that meeting in Monaco was “the best opportunity” to see Leclerc before going to Austria, and that they were laughing off the reports of division at Maranello.

“We had dinner, we were laughing together with what we are reading in the newspapers, because we knew it was completely wrong,” Binotto said.

“We were very happy to meet, to discuss, and try to move forward and try to be constructive on what can be the scenarios and the best chance for us to be strong on the following races.”

Read Also:

Leclerc said on Thursday that Binotto was initially “quite angry” upon seeing his mood after the Silverstone defeat, but that his team boss was understanding of his emotions.

“When he was going to the interview and I was going to the podium, I saw him so disappointed that I told him he should not [be], he should have a smile, because he’s a fantastic driver, he’s a champion,” Binotto explained.

“He proved once again at Silverstone how strong he is, and he did an amazing race, not only at the end after the safety car protecting the position as much as he could, but as well the way he drove with a damaged car the entire race distance.

“He should have a smile because he has been unlucky once again, but there will be races where he can prove he’s fantastic and he can win.”

shares
comments
Wolff: Mercedes garage looked like a Lego car had been dropped
Previous article

Wolff: Mercedes garage looked like a Lego car had been dropped
Next article

Mercedes, Ferrari deny suggestions they're frustrating VW's F1 planned entry

Mercedes, Ferrari deny suggestions they're frustrating VW's F1 planned entry
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates Austrian GP
Formula 1

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates

Albon: "Peaky" upgraded Williams F1 car good but harder to drive Austrian GP
Formula 1

Albon: "Peaky" upgraded Williams F1 car good but harder to drive

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons Plus
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Leclerc "just wants a clean race" following recent Ferrari F1 disaster Austrian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc "just wants a clean race" following recent Ferrari F1 disaster

Leclerc: Divided Ferrari suggestions "untrue" amid Binotto Monaco talks Austrian GP
Formula 1

Leclerc: Divided Ferrari suggestions "untrue" amid Binotto Monaco talks

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine British GP Plus
Formula 1

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

Latest news

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zhou roll structure impact was double F1 crash test requirement

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen: "Surprising" Haas still so competitive despite lack of F1 updates

F1 Austrian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 from Verstappen in FP2

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints? Plus

Has F1 already grown tired of spending constraints?

OPINION: The budget cap was introduced only last year but with rampant inflation squeezing further their ability to spend some teams are less than happy, says STUART CODLING

Formula 1
1 h
The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run Plus

The inconvenient questions posed by Vettel’s Williams run

Sebastian Vettel's demo laps on board his own Williams FW14B was not only a great spectacle for the fans, but were carried out with a fully sustainable, carbon-neutral fuel. And it begs the question - for all of the money F1 has spent on championing hybrids and electric components, could it go back to V8s or V10s with a similar kind of fuel?

Formula 1
Jul 7, 2022
The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight  Plus

The pioneering pair who brought a new glory era to an F1 heavyweight 

With the team’s founder now retired and a new boss at the helm, change was coming to Brabham – change that would shape the future of Formula 1. In the third part of our four-part history of Brabham, DAMIEN SMITH examines the effect Bernie Ecclestone had on the team

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best" Plus

The combination behind the Silverstone racing battles Hamilton called "F1 at its best"

OPINION: The late battling in the British Grand Prix wowed Formula 1 fans and surely represents the best racing action of the season so far. And there was a cocktail of factors that created the action, from which Carlos Sainz emerged as a popular new winner

Formula 1
Jul 6, 2022
How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Plus

How Ferrari’s Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
Jul 5, 2022
The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost Plus

The five factors behind Sainz winning a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga Plus

Why there was no case to answer in Aston’s latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Plus

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.