Subscribe
Formula 1
News

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team "in legal exchange" with FIA over compliance probe

Toto Wolff says his Mercedes Formula 1 team is "in active legal exchange with the FIA" over its compliance probe into him and his wife Susie.

Filip Cleeren
Author Filip Cleeren
Updated
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG talks to press

On Tuesday, the FIA announced its Compliance Department was looking into allegations made in a dubious media report suggesting Mercedes team boss Wolff and his wife Susie, who heads FOM's F1 Academy, were exchanging confidential information.

The probe took all parties involved by surprise and invoked a furious response by the Wolffs, Mercedes and F1's management. F1 and Mercedes rejected the allegations and condemned the lack of communication from the governing body over its pending investigation.

READ MORE: The lingering questions remain from the Wolff/FIA saga

Amid speculation that rival teams had complained to the FIA about the Wolffs, all nine remaining F1 teams disputed they were behind the probe with statements backing the pair on Wednesday.

On Thursday the FIA then backtracked and announced that there would be no formal investigation after being satisfied that there was no "unauthorised disclosure of confidential information".

In a statement released by Mercedes on Friday, Toto Wolff said his team was in an "active legal exchange" with the governing body after seeing his and his wife's reputation damaged by this week's events.

Given the possible legal consequences of the row, Wolff said there would be no further official comment for the time being.

"We understand that there is significant media interest in the events of this week," Wolff's statement read.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

"We are currently in active legal exchange with the FIA.

"We await full transparency about what took place and why, and have expressly reserved all legal rights.

"Therefore we ask for your understanding that we will not be commenting officially for now, but we will certainly address the matter in due course."

Susie Wolff also made further comments on the matter on Friday, slamming the FIA for its lack of transparency.

"For two days, insinuations have been made about my integrity in public and through background briefings, but nobody from the FIA has spoken to me directly," she said.

"I might have been collateral damage in an unsuccessful attack on somebody else, or the target of a failed attempt to discredit me personally, but I have worked too hard to have my reputation called into question by an unfounded press release.

She added: "This episode has so far taken place without transparency or accountability."

shares
comments
Previous article Susie Wolff blasts FIA for 'misleading' and 'unfounded' probe
Next article F1 steering wheels: How they work, what the buttons do and more
Filip Cleeren
More
Filip Cleeren
Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

Formula 1

Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

Vasseur: Japan F1 Ferrari upgrade left Leclerc in "much better shape"

Vasseur: Japan F1 Ferrari upgrade left Leclerc in "much better shape"

Formula 1

Vasseur: Japan F1 Ferrari upgrade left Leclerc in "much better shape" Vasseur: Japan F1 Ferrari upgrade left Leclerc in "much better shape"

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job The art of compromise behind an "emotionally draining" F1 job

Mercedes
More
Mercedes
The lingering questions that remain from the unnecessary FIA/Wolff saga

The lingering questions that remain from the unnecessary FIA/Wolff saga

Formula 1

The lingering questions that remain from the unnecessary FIA/Wolff saga The lingering questions that remain from the unnecessary FIA/Wolff saga

FIA ends investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

FIA ends investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

Formula 1

FIA ends investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff FIA ends investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

Latest news

Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

F1 Formula 1

Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC

How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC

Pirelli: Scrapping F1 tyre blanket ban will help for better racing tyres in 2025

Pirelli: Scrapping F1 tyre blanket ban will help for better racing tyres in 2025

F1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Scrapping F1 tyre blanket ban will help for better racing tyres in 2025 Pirelli: Scrapping F1 tyre blanket ban will help for better racing tyres in 2025

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable”

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable”

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable” Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable”

The long term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment 

The long term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The long term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment  The long term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment 

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe