Subscribe
Formula 1
News

FIA ends investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

The FIA has backed down from its highly controversial investigation into a potential conflict of interest between Mercedes motorsport boss Toto Wolff and F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff.

Matt Kew
Author Matt Kew
Updated
Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG

On Tuesday evening, the governing body announced that its Compliance Department was looking into an allegation of confidential information passed between an F1 team principal and a member of Formula One Management.

This was in relation to a dubious media report that in a meeting between team principals, Toto Wolff supposedly made a comment based on material that was only available to FOM personnel, to which his spouse Susie Wolff could theoretically have greater access given her role at the top of the all-female race series.

The allegation was denounced by Mercedes, Susie Wolff - who suggested alternative motives were at play, saying the matter was rooted "in intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour" - and F1, whose relationship with the FIA, particularly under the current administration, is strained.

An F1 statement read: "We note the public statement made by the FIA this evening that was not shared with us in advance.

"We have complete confidence that the allegations are wrong, and we have robust processes and procedures that ensure the segregation of information and responsibilities in the event of any potential conflict of interest.

"We are confident that no member of our team has made any unauthorised disclosure to a Team Principal and would caution anyone against making imprudent and serious allegations without substance."

Susie Wolff

Photo by: Erik Junius

Susie Wolff

Then, in a coordinated and almost unprecedented display of paddock unity, particularly around Susie Wolff, the other nine teams released near-identical statements that read: "We can confirm that we have not made any complaint to the FIA regarding the allegation of information of a confidential nature being passed between an F1 team principal and a member of FOM staff.

"We are pleased and proud to support F1 Academy and its managing director through our commitment to sponsor an entrant in our liveries from next season."

PLUS: How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

With all teams denying they had lodged a complaint, it piled extreme pressure on the FIA to disclose precisely why it had decided to investigate the Wolffs.

But on Thursday evening, a day ahead of the FIA Awards Gala, the governing body revealed that it was satisfied no conflict of interest could have taken place so the matter was dropped.

Read Also:

A statement read: "Following a review of Formula One Management's F1 Code of Conduct and F1 Conflict of Interest Policy and confirmation that appropriate protective measures are in place to mitigate any potential conflicts, the FIA is satisfied that FOM's compliance management system is robust enough to prevent any unauthorized disclosure of confidential information.

"The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual.

"As the regulator, the FIA has a duty to maintain the integrity of global motorsport. The FIA reaffirms its commitment to integrity and fairness."

shares
comments
Previous article Vasseur: Japan F1 Ferrari upgrade left Leclerc in "much better shape"
Matt Kew
More
Matt Kew
Susie Wolff blasts FIA for 'misleading' and 'unfounded' probe

Susie Wolff blasts FIA for 'misleading' and 'unfounded' probe

Formula 1

Susie Wolff blasts FIA for 'misleading' and 'unfounded' probe Susie Wolff blasts FIA for 'misleading' and 'unfounded' probe

F1, FIA and Extreme H reveal plans for hydrogen working group

F1, FIA and Extreme H reveal plans for hydrogen working group

Formula 1

F1, FIA and Extreme H reveal plans for hydrogen working group F1, FIA and Extreme H reveal plans for hydrogen working group

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Qatar GP

Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season Why a Qatar sprint race coronation for Verstappen befits a dull 2023 F1 season

Mercedes
More
Mercedes
Wolff: Mercedes F1 team "in legal exchange" with FIA over compliance probe

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team "in legal exchange" with FIA over compliance probe

Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes F1 team "in legal exchange" with FIA over compliance probe Wolff: Mercedes F1 team "in legal exchange" with FIA over compliance probe

The lingering questions that remain from the unnecessary FIA/Wolff saga

The lingering questions that remain from the unnecessary FIA/Wolff saga

Formula 1

The lingering questions that remain from the unnecessary FIA/Wolff saga The lingering questions that remain from the unnecessary FIA/Wolff saga

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

Latest news

Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

F1 Formula 1

Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella Aero restructure main "enabler" of McLaren F1 2023 turnaround - Stella

How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC

How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC How being a target for young drivers spurred Mikkelsen back to WRC

Pirelli: Scrapping F1 tyre blanket ban will help for better racing tyres in 2025

Pirelli: Scrapping F1 tyre blanket ban will help for better racing tyres in 2025

F1 Formula 1

Pirelli: Scrapping F1 tyre blanket ban will help for better racing tyres in 2025 Pirelli: Scrapping F1 tyre blanket ban will help for better racing tyres in 2025

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable”

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable”

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable” Hamilton: FIA behaviour on Toto and Susie Wolff is “unacceptable”

The long term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment 

The long term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The long term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment  The long term potential that elevates F1 2023’s star appointment 

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape How the FIA/Wolff case could shape F1’s political landscape

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The two sides of F1’s next big rules row The two sides of F1’s next big rules row

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe