Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future Next / F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative
Formula 1 News

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Fernando Alonso is showing few signs of dwelling on becoming Formula 1's latest driver racing over 40 in Hungary this weekend, saying he feels like he is 25.

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round

Alonso will celebrate his birthday on Thursday at the Hungaroring, joining 41-year-old Kimi Raikkonen as the only other driver on the grid to be racing over the age of 40.

The two-time F1 world champion won his first title at the age of 24 in 2005, and returned to the grid with Alpine this year after two seasons away racing in sportscars, IndyCar and at the Dakar Rally.

Doubts were raised about Alonso's fitness after a pre-season cycling accident left him with an upper jaw fracture, acting as a setback for his preparations to get back on the grid.

But the Spaniard has recently hit his stride after initially taking time to get back up to speed in F1, scoring points in each of the last five races.

Asked for his thoughts on his first race as a 40-year-old in Hungary this weekend, Alonso joked that he would shave his beard and make other preparations "so you don't ask about age".

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, arrives in Parc Ferme

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, arrives in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"I will go on the [sunbed], I will be tanned, I will shave, and I will look very young!" Alonso said. "No, I mean, it's going to be a very normal race, no change for me. I feel good.

Read Also:

"Honestly, after the accident at the beginning of the year, in the first couple of races, [there was] still a part of the stress of coming back to the sport.

"I was concerned about the jaw, about the shoulder as well, that I had the small, small injury. But now, I'm super, super fit and I am 200%. So, you know, [Hungary] is another number.

"We'll eat some cake. But apart from that, it's going to be a very normal weekend. I feel 25. So whatever number it says in the passport, it's not what I feel."

Alonso has recently spearheaded Alpine's charge in F1, recording a best finish so far this year of sixth at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

He is set to undergo further surgery on his jaw after the completion of the 2021 season to remove two titanium plates that were put in place.

shares
comments

Related video

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

Previous article

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

Next article

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

1 h
2
Formula E

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"

16 h
3
Formula 1

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round

50 min
4
MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

1 d
5
Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

1 d
Latest news
F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative
F1

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative

7m
Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round
F1

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round

50m
Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
F1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

1 h
Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
F1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

17 h
Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar
F1

Saudi Arabia eyes early 2022 slot on F1 calendar

18 h
Latest videos
Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone! 09:09
Formula 1
18 h

Ant Drives W12: Taking to the Track at Silverstone!

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal 05:54
Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021

Why 2022 Cars Won't Look Like Formula 1's Reveal

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault? 07:45
Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021

Verstappen v Hamilton: Who was at fault?

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone 14:30
Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull outraged after Hamilton's victory at Silverstone

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis 05:10
Formula 1
Jul 18, 2021

Formula 1: Sprint Qualifying analysis

Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers
Formula 1

Saudi F1 promoter has discussed human rights concerns with drivers

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes Plus
Formula 1

How McLaren is going back to the future with Mercedes

Fernando Alonso More
Fernando Alonso
Alonso: F1 sprint format needs “spicy” qualifying on Friday
Formula 1

Alonso: F1 sprint format needs “spicy” qualifying on Friday

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP British GP
Formula 1

Alonso clarifies comments about racing on ‘dark side’ at F1 British GP

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus
Formula 1

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Alpine More
Alpine
Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car
Formula 1

Ocon confident Alpine has solved problem on his F1 car

The amusing pitwall moment triggered by Alpine's soft F1 tyre choice British GP
Formula 1

The amusing pitwall moment triggered by Alpine's soft F1 tyre choice

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Plus
Formula 1

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Trending Today

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne: "Bumper cars" Formula E crashes look "quite amateur"

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss
MotoGP MotoGP

People “forgot” who Marc Marquez was for a while, says Honda MotoGP boss

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy
Formula E Formula E

FIA to close Formula E rule loophole after di Grassi pitlane controversy

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Plus

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
23 h
How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't Plus

How Ferrari offered Britain's next F1 prospect what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says OLEG KARPOV, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Plus

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says MARK GALLAGHER, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat Plus

The unexpected benefit of F1’s sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt Plus

The off-track considerations that led to F1’s Hamilton/Verstappen Silverstone shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model? Plus

Will 2022's all-new cars look like F1's concept model?

Formula 1 provided its clearest example yet of what the 2022 cars are set to look like when it presented a full-scale concept to the world during the build-up to last weekend’s British Grand Prix. Underneath the special shiny livery was a design that hinted at the future, but teams will be digging into key areas that may reap differing results

Formula 1
Jul 20, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash Plus

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after F1 title rivals’ Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Latest news

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 champions Hamilton, Mercedes launch charitable diversity initiative

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso feels like 25 ahead of turning 40 during Hungary F1 round

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes braced for ‘bruised’ Red Bull to fight back in Hungary

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.