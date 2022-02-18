Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Friday favourite: The F1 champion who became a "perfect team-mate"
Formula 1 / Mercedes launch News

Wolff encouraged by "necessary" FIA changes after Abu Dhabi F1 investigation

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff feels “optimistic” about the changes made to the FIA’s Formula 1 race operations after its Abu Dhabi investigation, saying it was “necessary” to restructure.

Wolff encouraged by "necessary" FIA changes after Abu Dhabi F1 investigation
Luke Smith
By:

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem announced a number of changes to how F1 races would be officiated on Thursday in the wake of the controversial end to last season’s championship showdown between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Race director Michael Masi has been replaced by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, while a new virtual race control room will support FIA officials. Herbie Blash, the long-serving number two to Charlie Whiting, also returns as a senior advisor.

Mercedes initially protested the race result in Abu Dhabi after seeing Hamilton lose the championship on the final lap restart. It ultimately dropped all action after the FIA confirmed its plans to investigate and reform.

Speaking at the launch of Mercedes’ new 2022 car on Friday, Wolff said he thought the “right steps have been taken” and that he was “optimistic about the changes that have been implemented”.

“Certainly the role of race director is not easy, and now we’re having two very experienced guys up there, that is good,” Wolff said.

“But the support structure that has been built around them is essential, not only in the race director’s room, but also with a remote control room where the race directors can rely on feedback and inputs to make the decision-making process easier for them.

“I believe that the last couple of years, we have seen a little bit of freestyle in the interpretation of the regulations. So yes, I’m happy with what has been implemented by the incoming president.”

Michael Masi, Race Director

Michael Masi, Race Director

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Wolff denied that Mercedes’ decision to drop its appeal had been linked to Masi’s exit, but he said the division that arose over some of race control’s decisions last year showed the need for change.

“The restructuring within how decisions are being made in Formula 1, sporting decisions have been made, and also technical decisions, was necessary,” Wolff said.

Read Also:

“Last year was a great season, but it created a lot of polarisation with decisions that were not always easy to understand.”

Hamilton was known to be disillusioned with the FIA’s decisions in Abu Dhabi following his defeat to Max Verstappen, and said on Friday that it was a “difficult time”, prompting him to step away from the F1 world over the winter.

Wolff said the decisions in Abu Dhabi remained “a shock” and “unprecedented”, but stressed the need to focus on the coming season as Hamilton goes in search of a record-breaking eighth world title.

“We have to move on from that,” Wolff said.

“I think it’s in the past, and with the measures that were announced yesterday by Mohammed, I think we need to put it aside.

“We are not going to forget it, because that’s simply not possible. But we need to look into 2022 and, especially today launching the car, it should be the moment that we can really, with the steps that have been taken by the FIA, embark with encouragement into the season.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Friday favourite: The F1 champion who became a "perfect team-mate"
Previous article

Friday favourite: The F1 champion who became a "perfect team-mate"
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
Mercedes explains decision to return to silver F1 livery for 2022 Mercedes launch
Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to return to silver F1 livery for 2022

Mercedes unveils new W13 F1 car ahead of Silverstone shakedown Mercedes launch
Formula 1

Mercedes unveils new W13 F1 car ahead of Silverstone shakedown

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Plus
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Latest news

Wolff encouraged by "necessary" FIA changes after Abu Dhabi F1 investigation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff encouraged by "necessary" FIA changes after Abu Dhabi F1 investigation

Friday favourite: The F1 champion who became a "perfect team-mate"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Friday favourite: The F1 champion who became a "perfect team-mate"

Mercedes explains decision to return to silver F1 livery for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains decision to return to silver F1 livery for 2022

Mercedes unveils new W13 F1 car ahead of Silverstone shakedown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes unveils new W13 F1 car ahead of Silverstone shakedown

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Plus

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
19 h
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Plus

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as team-mates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson Plus

The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson

Kingspan’s all-too-brief involvement with the Mercedes Formula 1 team is a salutary lesson in corporate hubris. MARK GALLAGHER ponders a peculiar arrangement which was, at best, tone deaf

Formula 1
Feb 14, 2022
Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong Plus

Eight times when F1 teams got new rules very wrong

In Formula 1 there’s always the hope that a regulatory reset provides chance for a team to vault up the order. But here are eight cases where the grand prix big hitters got it wrong, trading regular wins for dejection

Formula 1
Feb 13, 2022
What can go wrong with the new F1 cars? Plus

What can go wrong with the new F1 cars?

Every team has been talking about the opportunity F1’s new rules give them to jump up the grid – but there are also pitfalls for the unwary, such as the recently introduced budget cap and new aero formula. And the challenge will be similar for the drivers in teams that nail the regulation switch as it will be for those that don’t

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare Plus

How the first real F1 2022 launch cars compare

After a shy start to the 2022 Formula 1 launch season, the eye-catching scenes are in full flow thanks to Aston Martin and McLaren respectively. Both teams have provided a snapshot of what to expect this year along with a hint at the key battlegrounds and developments to come

Formula 1
Feb 12, 2022
The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk Plus

The big team tightrope that Aston Martin must walk

Despite its big reputation and bigger bank balance in the form of owner Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin's F1 outfit still faces challenges on its way to the top. 2022 could prove to be crucial for understanding its strengths and building on the success of its previous eras

Formula 1
Feb 11, 2022
How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars Plus

How to measure the absolute performance of 2021 F1 cars

The last season of the ‘widebody’ hybrid era was hotly contested all through the field, and the balance swung from track to track. PAT SYMONDS has been able to put numbers to it

Formula 1
Feb 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.