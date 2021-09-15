Tickets Subscribe
Win tickets to McLaren’s HQ

Following Daniel Ricciardo’s incredible victory at the Italian Grand Prix, five lucky winners will get the chance to visit the amazing McLaren F1 Team factory thanks to a new online competition. The opportunity to win a behind-the-scenes tour of the team’s private headquarters is now open to the SuperFans of the McLaren F1 Team, thanks to their official partner partypoker.

To have a shot of winning one of five pairs of tickets for this rare trip to the McLaren Technology Centre, all you need to do is correctly identify three Formula 1 circuits in a short online video in the Access Hub area of the partypoker.com website. This portal is the new home for McLaren F1 Team SuperFans to enter competitions for money-can’t-buy access to their favourite team.

One of five pairs of tickets are up for grabs in this exclusive competition, with the tour of the McLaren Technology Centre taking place on Tuesday 2nd November, 2021. The lucky winners will also receive a souvenir group photograph next to a McLaren F1 car, private lunch in the Mika Hakkinen dining room, £500 spending money and a hotel room the night before the event.

The futuristic-looking glass and steel McLaren Technology Centre, on the outskirts of Woking in Surrey, is widely regarded as the most impressive team facility in Formula 1. The Norman Foster-designed building cost hundreds of millions to construct and was opened at the beginning of 2004, to house the squad’s F1 operations.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, 1st position, celebrates on the podium

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

McLaren SuperFans visiting the Technology Centre will relish the chance to inspect the historic F1 cars parked on the boulevard inside the complex, which includes both F1 championship-winning machines and Indy 500 winners. Famous cars from the 59-year history of the outfit are on show next to a life-size bronze statue of the outfit’s eponymous founder, Bruce McLaren.

To have a chance of winning this prize, watch the 20-second clip on the Access Hub of the partypoker.com website and identify which countries the three circuits illustrated are based in. There are three multiple choice options to choose from once you have registered your details. Good luck!

Second prize is one of 50 McLaren F1 Team branded caps in the competition (strictly only) for UK residents, who are over the age of 25. Full terms and conditions can be found online at https://www.partypoker.com/en/p/access and the closing date for entries is 22nd September, 2021.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Earlier this year, McLaren F1 Team partnered with Entain, the leading global sports betting and gaming entertainment group and Entain’s brands: PartyCasino and partypoker. The PartyCasino logo appears on the halo of the MCL35 race cars and on the helmet of Italian Grand Prix winner Daniel Ricciardo. Both McLaren F1 Team and partner Entain share a track record when it comes to delivering entertainment through cutting-edge innovation, underpinned by a common approach to safety, responsibility and risk-management.  

For a chance to win, access the new portal for dedicated content and exclusive experiences for McLaren F1 Team SuperFans at the PartyPoker Access Hub at https://www.partypoker.com/en/p/access

