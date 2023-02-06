Tickets Subscribe
Williams reveals livery for 2023 F1 car

Williams has revealed the car livery it will run in the 2023 Formula 1 season, as well as introducing new driver Logan Sargeant alongside incumbent racer Alex Albon.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
In a dedicated event organised at its Grove factory, Williams showcased the colour scheme that will eventually be used on the FW45 car the team is currently finishing building.

It will be driven by Albon and Sargeant for the first time in a shakedown event at Silverstone on Monday 13 February.

Williams' 2023 livery bears a considerable resemblance to the colours with which it ended running in the 2022 season, albeit with more of the upper surfaces painted in a new matte finish compared to the largely all-black, bare-carbonfibre approach it had to use to help hit F1's minimum weight requirements last year.

The livery, which was showcased on an FW44 model, does feature prominent new branding afforded to Gulf International as the oil company has been signed as a new partner for 2022 after its deal with McLaren ended at 2022's conclusion.

Williams described its 2023 livery as an "evolution" of what adorned the FW44 and was "retaining the brand visual cues which features a contrasting diamond shape and flashes of red and blue, embodying the exciting new era of Williams Racing [under Dorilton Capital ownership]".

Williams FW45 livery

Williams FW45 livery

Photo by: Williams

Although it did not show the finished FW45, a Williams statement described it overall as "an evolution of the FW44", although featuring what it calls a "heavily evolved" sidepod concept, with additional "modifications to the front suspension layout as well as the major external aerodynamic surfaces".

Williams claims its soon-to-be released 2023 challenger is "more aerodynamically efficient than the FW44" with "more overall downforce and improved handling characteristics".

The FW45's livery was revealed by Williams board member James Matthews and Gulf CEO Mike Jones, flanked by Albon, Sargeant and 2023 Indy NXT driver Jamie Chadwick, who remains part of the Williams driver academy she joined in 2019 and from which Sargeant graduates this year.

Ex-Mercedes strategy boss James Vowles was recently announced as Williams' replacement for Jost Capito as team principal but was not present at the livery launch as he will only start working for the squad on 20 February following his release from Mercedes.

Williams FW45 livery detail

Williams FW45 livery detail

Photo by: Williams

Matthew Savage, Williams' board chairman, said: "As Williams Racing continues its transformation, we're proud to unveil this year's livery.

"We are excited about this year's car, and I cannot thank the entire team at Grove enough for their hard work to get ready for the season. I am delighted to welcome both new and existing partners to our journey.

"With our new team principal James Vowles joining us later this month, as well as our exciting driver line-up of Alex and Logan, Williams Racing will be giving its all in 2023."

Albon added: "I'm really excited to be starting back for another year with the team. The car looks great and will hit the track at Silverstone.

"The team has worked really hard last year and over the winter to address some key areas in our car, putting in the work to try and maximise what we get out of the car for 2023, so I'm looking forward to seeing what the FW45 can do.

Williams FW45 livery

Williams FW45 livery

Photo by: Williams

"We also welcome new partners to the team this year, so it's great to have them onboard."

Sargeant said he is "really excited for the season to get started after what, for me, feels like a long winter!"

"I'm super motivated and we've put a lot of hard work in," he continued. "The car is looking amazing and it shows the huge effort the team has put in the off-season, so I'm looking forward to getting started at Silverstone before heading out to Bahrain."

