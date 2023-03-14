Motorsport Business
Williams F1 appoints former aerospace executive as COO
The Williams Formula 1 team has appointed a new chief operating officer as part of its ongoing restructure designed to climb off the foot of the constructors’ championship.
A poor adaption to the new-for-2022 ground-effects regulations left Williams uncompetitive last season to wind up bottom with eight points - compared to 35 for AlphaTauri in ninth.
That led to the high-profile departure of CEO and team principal Jost Capito after his two years at the helm. He was followed out the door by long-time Volkswagen Motorsport ally Francois-Xavier Demaison, who was relieved of his duties as Williams technical director.
The technical department was further depleted by the exit of aerodynamics boss David Wheater, who had been at the team since the start of the 2014 campaign.
While the team is still without a permanent new technical chief, design director Dave Worner has stepped into the lead role on an interim basis.
Meanwhile, hiring a new technical director is the top priority of new team principal James Vowles, the ex-head of strategy for Mercedes F1 and its wider motorsport activities.
As part of its protracted restructure, Williams owner Dorilton Capital has now recruited Frederic Brousseau as the team’s COO and he will begin the new role in April.
Brousseau arrives after a 26-year stint in the aerospace industry, having joined famed jet engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney in 1997 to work on the factory floor.
He worked he way up to executive level before being appointed as the firm’s vice president of operations in April 2022, also overseeing its supply chains.
Logan Sargeant, Williams Racing FW45
Photo by: Williams
Matthew Savage, Williams Racing board chair said: “We are very excited to bring Frederic on board as an energetic and experienced leader who can help with the transformation of Williams Racing.
“He began his career working on the shop floor, and his most recent role saw him looking after worldwide aerospace operations, including running multiple worldwide manufacturing sites and an operation with more than 10,000 employees.
“I expect him to contribute significantly to our journey at Williams Racing.”
Brousseau added: “There is no better feeling than setting out on a brand new journey and working towards achieving your dreams.
“It has been an exciting beginning of the season and I am looking forward to joining a team with such Formula 1 heritage.
“I am eager to get started and contribute to building the organisation’s future alongside everyone at Williams Racing.”
