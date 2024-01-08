Williams extends Mercedes F1 engine deal beyond 2026
Williams will stick with Mercedes power until at least the end of 2030 after agreeing an extension of its Formula 1 customer engine deal.
As teams gear up for the new era of power unit regulations that are due to come into play in 2026, efforts having been going on for manufacturers to finalise their partner squads.
And with Mercedes having already extended a deal with McLaren at the end of last year, the German manufacturer has now confirmed that Williams will remain a part of its roster too.
Williams team principal James Vowles said: “It is fantastic to extend our partnership with Williams Racing until 2030.
“We have enjoyed a strong relationship with them since the introduction of the current power unit regulations and look forward to continuing that into this next era.
“Their commitment and support to our future power unit strategy is highly valued. We look forward to approaching this new rules set together, with the same passion and enthusiasm we did in 2014 and with the aim of achieving similar successes."
Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff, who is head of the company’s motorsport division, added: “Williams is an historic F1 team and over the course of our partnership, we have enjoyed notable successes together since first partnering back in 2014.
“One of our proudest moments at HPP in the current turbo hybrid era was seeing our power unit lock out the top four positions at the 2014 Austrian Grand Prix with Williams taking a well-deserved third and fourth.
“Our working relationship with Williams has only strengthened over the past decade and we look forward to continuing that productive approach as we head into the next generation of power units in 2026."
Mercedes has supplied Williams since 2014, and in Austria that year locked out the top four with its engines
Williams has used Mercedes engines since the start of the turbo hybrid era in 2014, and the partnership has helped produce 18 podium finishes.
Its best season results together were in 2014 and 2015, when Williams finished third overall in the constructors’ championship.
F1’s new engine regulations from 2026 will retain turbo hybrid power units but there will be an increased input from electrical power – with a rough 50/50 split between batteries and the internal combustion engine.
PLUS: The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up
Furthermore, F1 will switch to fully sustainable fuels as part of its efforts to become net carbon zero from 2030.
Gap between outgoing F2 and F1 cars ”too big” says Sargeant
Gap between outgoing F2 and F1 cars ”too big” says Sargeant Gap between outgoing F2 and F1 cars ”too big” says Sargeant
F1 tech review: Williams claws up from the back of the grid
F1 tech review: Williams claws up from the back of the grid F1 tech review: Williams claws up from the back of the grid
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top The gizmo-laden Williams F1 car that allowed Prost to retire on top
Latest news
How Alpine is pinning hopes of F1 revival on new tools
How Alpine is pinning hopes of F1 revival on new tools How Alpine is pinning hopes of F1 revival on new tools
IROC brand rights purchased, new owners plan to revive invitational series
IROC brand rights purchased, new owners plan to revive invitational series IROC brand rights purchased, new owners plan to revive invitational series
Coronel brothers crash into motorbike on Dakar Rally Stage 3
Coronel brothers crash into motorbike on Dakar Rally Stage 3 Coronel brothers crash into motorbike on Dakar Rally Stage 3
Neuville: New WRC points system will add more excitement and strategy
Neuville: New WRC points system will add more excitement and strategy Neuville: New WRC points system will add more excitement and strategy
The missing factor that Grosjean developed too late to transform his F1 career
The missing factor that Grosjean developed too late to transform his F1 career The missing factor that Grosjean developed too late to transform his F1 career
How mental mastery can elevate F1 drivers to unlock a champion’s mindset
How mental mastery can elevate F1 drivers to unlock a champion’s mindset How mental mastery can elevate F1 drivers to unlock a champion’s mindset
The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones
The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones The real concept differences that will define F1’s 2024 Red Bull clones
Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again?
Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again? Can McLaren make the next step to challenge for F1 titles again?
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.