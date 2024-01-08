Subscribe
Williams extends Mercedes F1 engine deal beyond 2026

Williams will stick with Mercedes power until at least the end of 2030 after agreeing an extension of its Formula 1 customer engine deal.

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, leads George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14

As teams gear up for the new era of power unit regulations that are due to come into play in 2026, efforts having been going on for manufacturers to finalise their partner squads.

And with Mercedes having already extended a deal with McLaren at the end of last year, the German manufacturer has now confirmed that Williams will remain a part of its roster too.

Williams team principal James Vowles said: “It is fantastic to extend our partnership with Williams Racing until 2030.

“We have enjoyed a strong relationship with them since the introduction of the current power unit regulations and look forward to continuing that into this next era.

“Their commitment and support to our future power unit strategy is highly valued. We look forward to approaching this new rules set together, with the same passion and enthusiasm we did in 2014 and with the aim of achieving similar successes."

Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff, who is head of the company’s motorsport division, added: “Williams is an historic F1 team and over the course of our partnership, we have enjoyed notable successes together since first partnering back in 2014.

“One of our proudest moments at HPP in the current turbo hybrid era was seeing our power unit lock out the top four positions at the 2014 Austrian Grand Prix with Williams taking a well-deserved third and fourth.

“Our working relationship with Williams has only strengthened over the past decade and we look forward to continuing that productive approach as we head into the next generation of power units in 2026."

Mercedes has supplied Williams since 2014, and in Austria that year locked out the top four with its engines

Williams has used Mercedes engines since the start of the turbo hybrid era in 2014, and the partnership has helped produce 18 podium finishes.

Its best season results together were in 2014 and 2015, when Williams finished third overall in the constructors’ championship.

F1’s new engine regulations from 2026 will retain turbo hybrid power units but there will be an increased input from electrical power – with a rough 50/50 split between batteries and the internal combustion engine.

PLUS: The key ingredients changing as F1's 2026 engine war shapes up

Furthermore, F1 will switch to fully sustainable fuels as part of its efforts to become net carbon zero from 2030.

