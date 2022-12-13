Why Vasseur is the right man to lead Ferrari's F1 revival
Ferrari's confirmation that Frederic Vasseur will become its new Formula 1 chief marks a big change at the top of the Scuderia, ending weeks of speculation.
Why McLaren’s low profile F1 gem was its number one team boss choice
OPINION: Andrea Stella may not have been a name thrown around as a potential team principal for 2023. But the shock moves among senior team personnel in Formula 1 in recent days have led to the quiet Stella taking the reins at McLaren following Andreas Seidl's exit to Sauber. As far as McLaren was concerned, though, he was the only man for the job
The Abu Dhabi 2021 consequence F1 missed this year
OPINION: A year on from the most controversial ending to a Formula 1 season in a generation and some would have the Abu Dhabi 2021 title decider quietly forgotten about. But it will always be worth revisiting both for many reasons – including how it impacted Lewis Hamilton’s legend, fed into his 2022 story and will likely fuel the rest of his career
The remarkable hidden work of an F1 cars’ most abused component
The pistons are the workhorse of a Formula 1 engine and so the materials used in their manufacture need to be of the highest quality, explains PAT SYMONDS
Why Mercedes believes it can make the step F1 needs to fight Red Bull
The 2022 Formula 1 season was Mercedes' leanest for a decade, achieving just a solitary pole and grand prix win. Yet the team is confident it has got the tools it needs to cast that disappointment aside and return to the front of the field again next year
How BRM's one-off F1 double defied its rollercoaster history
It’s 60 years since BRM achieved its goal and Graham Hill led the team to a world title double. But that was just part of the remarkable story of a unique team that at times overstretched its resources and had its fair share of disappointments
The bold F1 DRS experiment that could end the debate forever
OPINION: The effectiveness of DRS in Formula 1 remains a topic of debate as the winter break gives a chance for reflection on the racing we saw in 2022. For all of its detractors, perhaps an experiment where DRS is cast aside and the impact this has on racing is in order to truly understand its merits in modern F1
The sliding doors moment that saved Red Bull and Porsche
OPINION: Everything looked set for Red Bull and Porsche to join forces for the 2026 season, before the marriage between both parties was called off. While at the time it looked like a major coup for Formula 1 in gaining both VW Group powerhouses Audi and Porsche for 2026, Red Bull and Porsche have really been spared a potentially fractious relationship.
How Tyrrell’s post-Stewart era descended into a fight to survive
Glory days for Tyrrell became increasingly infrequent after Jackie Stewart’s retirement. But in the latest instalment of his history of the team for Autosport's sister title GP Racing, MAURICE HAMILTON recalls how Ken Tyrrell’s plucky and defiantly small team stayed bold enough to innovate – springing a surprise with F1’s first six-wheeled car