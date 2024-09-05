All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

Why McLaren is holding back on its upgraded floor

McLaren is preparing a new upgraded floor to boost its F1 title challenge, but is taking a cautious approach before introducing it

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Mechanics push Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, to his grid slot

McLaren has revealed it is holding back on bringing a new floor for its Formula 1 car because the team thinks it risks the same downgrade problems rivals have faced.

The Woking-based outfit is locked in a tight fight with Red Bull for the F1 championships this year, and accepts it has a shout of winning both constructors’ and drivers’ crowns.

With so little performance difference between cars, McLaren is aware that any gains that can be made from upgrades could be decisive.

However, the squad has admitted to some caution about introducing a floor upgrade that it has been working on, in case it triggers the kind of unintended consequences that other squads have encountered.

Throughout the 2024 season, a host of outfits have hit trouble when new floor designs, aimed at increasing downforce, have also delivered unwanted side effects.

Aston Martin’s season took a downturn at Imola with a major upgrade there, Ferrari encountered a return of high-speed bouncing from Spain, and Mercedes had some questions over its Spa development.

More recently, Red Bull has been questioning whether the balance problems it is facing are a consequence of a new floor design it introduced at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella says one of the keys to his squad not hitting any mid-season hurdles so far this year is that it only brought one proper major upgrade – so the risks of trouble have been minimised.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

And he adds that, while work is ongoing back at the factory on an upgraded floor, McLaren will wait until it is certain the new part works before introducing it.

“We haven't brought a significant upgrade since Miami,” said Stella about why the team had escaped the fate that other squads have hit with upgrades.

“The next relevant upgrade, not as big as Miami, was in Zandvoort, and it didn't involve the [whole] floor - it was just a detail. It was some other areas of the car.

“But there's a reason why we haven't brought some upgrades – because we see that, had we pressed the go button, we might have had some doubts when these parts were tested full-scale on the real car.

“So we are taking our time to convince ourself that the development is mature to be taken trackside.”

Read Also:

While McLaren was able to dominate the recent Dutch Grand Prix weekend, Stella thinks that performance was the exception rather than the norm – with gaps between the cars minimal.

However, he reckons that a strong showing at Monza last weekend – where McLaren locked out the front row and secured a double podium finish – shows it can be quick anywhere now.

Stella added: “I think actually the grid order is very much to do with the drivers being able to nail the grip available, rather than the car being a dominant car.

“If we look at the real lap times, rather than just simply looking at positions P1/P2, then we see that every driver of the fastest four teams was in condition to actually lock the first position on the grid.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1’s growth in America key to new Santander partnership
Next article Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Audi admits to youth versus experience dilemma over F1 driver choice

Audi admits to youth versus experience dilemma over F1 driver choice

Formula 1
Italian GP
Audi admits to youth versus experience dilemma over F1 driver choice
Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October
Bottas blames Colapinto in wake of Brundle grid criticism

Bottas blames Colapinto in wake of Brundle grid criticism

Formula 1
Italian GP
Bottas blames Colapinto in wake of Brundle grid criticism
McLaren
More from
McLaren
Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue

Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue

Formula 1
Italian GP
Ferrari and Red Bull set for FIA talks amid fresh McLaren/Mercedes flexi-wing intrigue
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache
Has McLaren left it too late for team orders? Our F1 writers have their say

Has McLaren left it too late for team orders? Our F1 writers have their say

Formula 1
Italian GP
Has McLaren left it too late for team orders? Our F1 writers have their say

Latest news

NASCAR Cup drivers braced for "sketchy" nature of playoff opening round

NASCAR Cup drivers braced for "sketchy" nature of playoff opening round

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
NASCAR Cup drivers braced for "sketchy" nature of playoff opening round
Smyth surges into Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings top five

Smyth surges into Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings top five

NTNL National
Smyth surges into Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings top five
MotoGP still dealing with ‘aftershock’ of Bagnaia and Marquez Aragon clash

MotoGP still dealing with ‘aftershock’ of Bagnaia and Marquez Aragon clash

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP still dealing with ‘aftershock’ of Bagnaia and Marquez Aragon clash
Why IndyCar does have rockstars, even if its leadership fails to see it

Why IndyCar does have rockstars, even if its leadership fails to see it

INDY IndyCar
Why IndyCar does have rockstars, even if its leadership fails to see it

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October
The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix

The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe