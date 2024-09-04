All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
Formula 1

F1’s growth in America key to new Santander partnership

The bank will join F1’s list of partners from 2025 after deal with Ferrari expires

Mark Mann-Bryans
Upd:
Ferrari SF-24 technical detail

Ferrari SF-24 technical detail

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The growing relevance of the United States to Formula 1 was a major catalyst in Santander becoming an official partner to the series, Autosport has learned.

Santander has signed a multi-year deal with F1 which will begin at the start of 2025 after the bank’s sponsorship agreement with Ferrari expires.

It was announced last week that Ferrari and Santander would go their separate ways at the end of the year, with UniCredit then confirmed as a sponsor for the Italian squad moving forward.

Having been involved in the series since 2006, sponsoring at different times McLaren, Ferrari and the British Grand Prix, the new deal as official retail banking partner is a tightening of Santander’s ties to F1.

With the company launching Openbank in the US later in 2024, having a bigger presence among the growing American fanbase as well as at the races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas, is seen as a good move for the company.

“In every country where there is a grand prix, F1 is the place to be, it is a national event,” Juan Manuel Cendoya, Santander’s global head of communications, corporate marketing and research told Autosport.

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, Marc Gene, Ferrari, Jenson Button, McLaren and Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, the Santander bikes

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, Marc Gene, Ferrari, Jenson Button, McLaren and Natalie Pinkham, Sky TV, the Santander bikes

Photo by: Sutton Images

“Liberty has done a tremendous job, the role of Formula One Management has changed dramatically, the sport is more open and popular, more global.

“Of course, the main incentive to change from Ferrari to Formula 1 is the idea of being more relevant in the United States. The States has a very important relevance right now in F1.

“We can use the three grands prix, in particular Las Vegas and Texas, we can do a lot.

“That is why we decided to be a global partner – on top of that we are going to be a very active partner in all of the markets where we are present.”

It was also confirmed in the press release announcing the new partnership that “the bank’s logos will feature on trackside signage at a number of Grand Prix across the season taking place in Santander’s main markets: in the US, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, and in the UK, among others. The bank will also provide Formula 1 fans with exclusive content and activations throughout the partnership.”

Speaking about the deal, F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “I am delighted that Santander, an incredible global brand, is becoming an Official Partner of Formula 1.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, the rest of the field at the start

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38, George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, the rest of the field at the start

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Santander has a proud history in our sport, and they know the huge platform we can provide to amplify their story to customers around the globe.”

While developing into a global bank, Santander’s roots are in northern Spain and it is understood that the company would sponsor races in Madrid and Barcelona, should both be included on the 2026 F1 calendar.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The Ferrari tweaks that helped Leclerc turn the tables on McLaren
Next article Why McLaren is holding back on its upgraded floor

Top Comments

More from
Mark Mann-Bryans
Formula 1 confirms global partnership deal with Lenovo

Formula 1 confirms global partnership deal with Lenovo

Formula 1
Formula 1 confirms global partnership deal with Lenovo
Miami boss says he couldn't have been more wrong over sprint race

Miami boss says he couldn't have been more wrong over sprint race

Formula 1
Miami boss says he couldn't have been more wrong over sprint race
Las Vegas GP reveals support race, paddock ice rink for 2024 F1 race

Las Vegas GP reveals support race, paddock ice rink for 2024 F1 race

Formula 1
Las Vegas GP
Las Vegas GP reveals support race, paddock ice rink for 2024 F1 race

Latest news

NASCAR Cup drivers braced for "sketchy" nature of playoff opening round

NASCAR Cup drivers braced for "sketchy" nature of playoff opening round

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
NASCAR Cup drivers braced for "sketchy" nature of playoff opening round
Smyth surges into Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings top five

Smyth surges into Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings top five

NTNL National
Smyth surges into Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings top five
MotoGP still dealing with ‘aftershock’ of Bagnaia and Marquez Aragon clash

MotoGP still dealing with ‘aftershock’ of Bagnaia and Marquez Aragon clash

MGP MotoGP
San Marino GP
MotoGP still dealing with ‘aftershock’ of Bagnaia and Marquez Aragon clash
Why IndyCar does have rockstars, even if its leadership fails to see it

Why IndyCar does have rockstars, even if its leadership fails to see it

INDY IndyCar
Why IndyCar does have rockstars, even if its leadership fails to see it

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jonathan Noble
Jon Noble: Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October
The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix

The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The Albon-matching elements of Colapinto's maiden F1 grand prix
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The Schumacher/Alonso element Norris is missing that would help McLaren’s team orders headache
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe