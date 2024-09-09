Formula 1 fans will miss out on hearing the iconic “It’s lights out and away we go” at the Azerbaijan race this weekend as David Croft is set to be replaced by Harry Benjamin. This year has seen the iconic lead commentator miss his first races since joining the Sky Sports team in 2012, to spend more time with his family ahead of his recent wedding.

The announcement was revealed ahead of the record-breaking 24-race season, which includes four double-headers and two triple-headers. Croft has already missed two races this year - the Imola GP and the Austrian GP - and the Azerbaijan GP will be the third.

The Stevenage-born commentator, affectionately known as ‘Crofty’, has led the Sky Sports commentary since the broadcaster acquired the rights from the BBC in 2012. He has been a permanent fixture on the commentary team for the last 12 years, not missing a single race until this season.

Croft started as an F1 commentator in 2006, when he replaced Maurice Hamilton at BBC Radio 5 Live, after previously working with the sports team at the station since 1998. During his stint with the BBC, he was partnered with Anthony Davidson and pitlane reporters Ted Kravitz and Natalie Pinkham, who all joined him at Sky Sports.

Croft has missed just two grand prix in his career - the first being the birth of his son James clashed with the 2007 European Grand Prix, and the second being the 2024 Imola Grand Prix. In 2012, he joined the brand-new Sky Sports F1 team alongside Martin Brundle and celebrated his 250th grand prix in the commentary box at the 2019 Azerbaijan GP.

Press Conference Harry Benjamin, FIA Press Conference host Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Who is Harry Benjamin?

Harry Benjamin will be taking over the Sky Sports F1 commentary for the Azerbaijan GP as Croft takes a step back from some of the lead commentary duties this season. Benjamin led the Sky Sports F1 Kids broadcast in 2023 alongside Nico Rosberg and Danica Patrick, with a host of young presenters from Sky’s FYI broadcast.

Benjamin is no stranger to live F1 commentary, as he currently splits his duties between F1 TV and BBC Radio 5 Live also commented in Imola and Austria, covering for the missing Croft.. After joining the Formula 1 broadcasting team in 2021, he has worked across many motorsport series, including F2, F3, F1 Academy and the Porsche Supercup. He also covered Croft for the first of the three races he missed this year.

Benjamin shares his time with BBC Radio 5 Live, where he has led the Formula 1 coverage since 2022.

The presenter made his Drive to Survive debut for season six, released earlier this year, where he recorded voiceovers for the on-track action shown during the docuseries.

Benjamin will share commentary duties with Former Formula 1 driver Martin Brundle in Austria. Ahead of his debut, Benjamin told the Sky Sports F1 podcast that he was “very excited”, adding: “Big shoes to fill, but I’m looking forward to it. What a track to do it at as well, Imola, and stood alongside Karun too. I’m honoured.”

David Croft Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

When will David Croft be back on Sky Sports F1?

David Croft is missing just the Azerbaijan GP before making his return to the commentary box for Singapore the following weekend. The Marina Bay Street Circuit race is set to take place on 22 September at 1pm UK time, with Croft back behind the microphone to report on all the on-track action.