Are rookie sprint races a good idea? Our F1 writers have their say

Speaking at the recent Italian Grand Prix, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said a project is on the table for F1 to organise a rookie sprint race at the post-season Abu Dhabi test.

Our F1 writers weigh up the practicalities of the proposal.

Jonathan Noble - The idea's practical issues are not insurmountable

When talk of a rookie sprint race after the Abu Dhabi test first popped up, it seemed to be one of those left-field ideas that would get short-shrift from everyone.

Like reverse grids for grands prix, wildcard entries to replace the current stars, or sprinklers to randomly soak tracks, there have been plenty of wacky proposals over the years that pop up, get discussed and then quickly fall away.

But as the details of the rookie sprint idea have been digested by paddock regulars and team bosses, it is clear that the concept has some merit, even if there are complications to overcome.

The basic premise is simple: get the 10 rookie drivers who will be taking part in the post-Abu Dhabi GP test on the Tuesday after the season finale, give them a qualifying session halfway through the day and then put on a sprint race in the late evening.

Franco Colapinto, Williams FW45 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

The advantage will be, in this era of very restrictive testing, of giving the youngsters some valuable experience of both a low-fuel run and then a race-stint style distance to better understand both battling wheel-to-wheel with other cars and how tyres behave over long stints.

There are some challenges in making it happen though, including framing suitable regulations, the question of extra personnel/costs that teams may need, the increased risks of car damage, the FIA infrastructure needed to police and run it and then the issue of how it is broadcast – and what impact that has on current F1 channels.

While not easy to tick all those elements off (and perhaps it is too much of a stretch to get things sorted for this year), none of it is insurmountable. Like everything in life, if there is a will there is a way.

With teams clearly motivated to bring on the next generation of drivers and accepting that the current two FP1 sessions rookies can get is probably not enough, that there seems to be unanimous support from teams to find a solution probably means it will get across the line in the end. And it is something that should be embraced.

As Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said: "It's going to be a strain for the team, obviously, because we have another day. But we are in the entertainment industry, and that's the best idea so far that we have come up to give them more driving time."

Mark Mann-Bryans - A way to introduce tomorrow's stars to F1's competitive edge

The introduction of a sprint race for rookies at the season's end is a fantastic way to give up-and-coming drivers true time behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car.

There is very little to be learned by running raw talent in FP1 sessions throughout the season, when focus is on car set-up and performance – it does not offer a fair reflection on the ability of the youngster coming into the seat and is also potentially harmful to whichever driver is having to sit out the hour-long first run of a grand prix weekend.

Jack Doohan, Alpine A523 Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Andrea Kimi Antonelli crashed out just 10 minutes into his FP1 debut for Mercedes in Monza as he was trying to push to the limit, but in a session where the other 19 runners were going about their race preparations and set-up.

The Abu Dhabi test has also previously offered another opportunity but, once again, it is almost performative by nature – the season has ended, there is no racing, just running and it serves only to add more laps onto a driver's CV.

A sprint would bring interest, increase the competitive edge of running rookies and not only help them cut their teeth but show what they could do under the spotlight of an actual race.

Limit each team to one car, keep the same ruling as the current Abu Dhabi test – no driver can take part if they have competed in more than two grands prix – and truly give some of the sport's future world champions a platform to show what they can do.

There does not need to be any tangible reward, a podium would be more than enough, with the opportunity to catch the eye as the main attraction for those taking part.

Filip Cleeren - A chance for left-field entrants like IndyCar's O'Ward?

I think the idea of having rookie sprint races makes a huge amount of sense. It is a travesty that young drivers get so little seat time in contemporary F1 cars, and two FP1 sessions per year really don't cut it. Just ask 2025 debutant Jack Doohan, who saw his Canada outing with Alpine halted after just three laps with a mechanical issue.

Under the - sensible - budget cap the days of endless testing have long gone, and it has since been a common theme that upcoming drivers have found it hard to get seat time unless their parent team invests in a programme testing a previous car. Some teams, like Mercedes has done with Antonelli, have gone all in to specifically prepare a driver for a race seat, but not every team has the available car or test team to do so.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes F1 W15 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Holding a rookie sprint at the end of the season solves a few issues in one fell swoop. The teams and their equipment are already there, and the car and spare parts will be obsolete after the test anyway, so the impact on the budget cap should be minimal.

One of the outstanding issues will be the operational burden of organising another event - with marshals, race control and presumably some sort of TV coverage - on a Wednesday, while also adding to the workload of team personnel after a gruelling Las Vegas - Qatar - Abu Dhabi triple-header, meaning teams will likely have to ferry in and out more staff.

From a sporting perspective, there is nothing like the pressure of an actual qualifying session and a race, and going through that whole programme with a battle-hardened Formula 1 race team will be an invaluable experience. As the influence of F2 and F3 results on F1 promotion dwindles, we often hear how impressive certain drivers have been in private testing, but now we would actually get to see it with our own eyes.

With teams likely fielding one car featuring a member of their young driver academy, I can't help but daydream about some of the other left-field options that could spice things up. How well someone like Pato O'Ward would fare has been a question on a lot of fans' lips, and the Mexican has previous experience of Abu Dhabi as a participant in last year's rookie test. I would love to see McLaren give him a semi-competitive outing, as the (too condensed) IndyCar season will be long over by then. Get him in the car!

Possible driver line-ups

Red Bull: Isack Hadjar

McLaren: Pato O'Ward or Gabriel Bortoleto

Racing Bulls: Ayumu Iwasa

Ferrari: Oliver Bearman or Robert Shwartzman

Mercedes: Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Alpine: Jack Doohan

Sauber: Theo Pourchaire

Williams: Zak O'Sullivan

Aston Martin: Felipe Drugovich

Haas: Oliver Bearman or Pietro Fittipaldi