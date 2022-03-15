Why Bahrain has exposed the weaknesses of F1 2022 cars
Formula 1 teams and drivers were upbeat after the first test in Barcelona that if they could cure porpoising, then the new 2022 machinery would be enjoyable on the limit.
The key tech talking points at the end of F1 pre-season testing
From porpoising to pods, Formula 1's new technical regulations have created surprises from teams up and down the grid. Here's a dive into the key talking points from the Bahrain pre-season test
The crucial missing ingredient from F1's Abu Dhabi response
Removing Michael Masi from the race director role deals with one matter arising from last year’s controversial championship finale. But has the FIA properly investigated, understood and remedied the systemic failings which led to it? STUART CODLING says we won’t know until the governing body publishes the results of its inquiry
The crossroads Vettel faces which could steer his F1 future
Sebastian Vettel’s place in Formula 1 is undisputed but the four-time world champion has multiple questions of his own he'll need answers to before deciding on his future. The will to win and see Aston Martin climb the grid is obvious, but could how he considers life outside of the paddock be critical?
How Honda achieved F1 redemption through Verstappen’s title
When the Japanese engine manufacturer was dropped by McLaren, Red Bull took a leap of faith by switching from its tried and tested Renault customer units. The key players involved in the decision explain how their gamble brought rewards in abundance
Why Bottas is excited by life in F1 after Mercedes
Mercedes dumped him for George Russell, so Valtteri Bottas has reunited with old boss Fred Vasseur in a bid to bring Formula 1 glory back to Alfa Romeo. And as OLEG KARPOV finds out, Bottas has “learned a lot” from a driver who knows a thing or two about achieving success…
Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’
The business of predicting outcomes based on testing results fraught with peril. But while Red Bull ended Bahrain's pre-season test on top, it appears to have different company at the front of the new ‘favourites’ group, with Ferrari enjoying a strong start to its 2022 campaign and Mercedes seemingly off the pace. But the reasons why are deeper than the headline times suggest
The F1 engineer-driver reunion that could cause a surprise in 2022
As a new technical era dawns in F1, an old partnership is being rekindled at Aston Martin - new team principal Mike Krack engineered Sebastian Vettel in his first F1 tests with BMW-Sauber. BEN EDWARDS looks at the opportunities that may ensue
Can Alpine’s latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?
Since Renault returned to F1 as a manufacturer, barely a winter seems to have passed without a management restructure – or, indeed, a rebrand of the entire team. MARK GALLAGHER examines the latest moves at ‘Team Enstone’ as Laurent Rossi's impact begins to be felt