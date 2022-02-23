Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Live: F1 Barcelona pre-season test - Day 1 Next / Red Bull RB18 breaks cover at F1 Barcelona test
Formula 1 News

Who’s driving on day 1 of F1 testing in Barcelona?

The new generation of Formula 1 cars will enjoy their first extended run-out at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Wednesday as pre-season testing gets underway.

Who’s driving on day 1 of F1 testing in Barcelona?
Luke Smith
By:

Teams have been unveiling their new cars in the past couple of weeks and completing shakedowns, but testing will mark the first opportunity to get in some proper mileage over the next three days.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen will complete a full day of running for Red Bull, sporting the #1 in an official session for the very first time.

It will also be the first time that Red Bull RB18 car has been seen in full after the team unveiled its livery for the new season with a show car, and kept the new model under wraps during a private shakedown.

George Russell will get the first run in the Mercedes W13, completing the morning session before handing over to team-mate Lewis Hamilton for the afternoon.

Ferrari will also split running between drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr, while McLaren has opted to give Lando Norris the full day in the McLaren MCL36.

Alpine completed its maiden outing with the new A522 car in a filming day in Barcelona on Tuesday, but will now get in some substantial running on Wednesday with Fernando Alonso behind the wheel for the day.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

AlphaTauri will also stick to one driver for the day, handing the first run to Yuki Tsunoda.

Sebastian Vettel will get the first run in the Aston Martin on Wednesday morning before Lance Stroll takes over for the afternoon, while Williams will also split duties, giving the morning to Nicholas Latifi and the afternoon to Alex Albon.

Read Also:

Alfa Romeo reserve driver Robert Kubica will make his regular pre-season appearance this morning in the team’s C42 car, which will run a special livery for testing. New signing Valtteri Bottas will then take over int he afternoon.

Nikita Mazepin is scheduled for the morning with Haas, with Mick Schumacher then taking over after the lunch break.

Each day of testing starts at 9am local time in Spain before pausing at 1pm for a lunch break. Running then resumes at 2pm and finishes at 6pm.

Running in Barcelona is not being broadcast live, but you can follow all of the action including updates and live timings via the Autosport live blog.

F1 Testing – Day 1 Line-Up
(AM/PM)
Mercedes: Russell/Hamilton
Red Bull: Max Verstappen
Ferrari: Leclerc/Sainz
McLaren: Lando Norris
Alpine: Fernando Alonso
AlphaTauri: Yuki Tsunoda
Aston Martin: Vettel/Stroll
Williams: Latifi/Albon
Alfa Romeo: Kubica/Bottas
Haas: Mazepin/Schumacher

shares
comments

Related video

Live: F1 Barcelona pre-season test - Day 1
Previous article

Live: F1 Barcelona pre-season test - Day 1
Next article

Red Bull RB18 breaks cover at F1 Barcelona test

Red Bull RB18 breaks cover at F1 Barcelona test
Load comments
Luke Smith More
Luke Smith
McLaren predicts "successful decade" for F1 business amid sponsor influx
Formula 1

McLaren predicts "successful decade" for F1 business amid sponsor influx

Ferrari took "fully open-minded" approach to F1 2022 car design
Formula 1

Ferrari took "fully open-minded" approach to F1 2022 car design

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge Plus
Formula 1

The changes edging McLaren closer to an F1 title challenge

Latest news

Red Bull RB18 breaks cover at F1 Barcelona test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull RB18 breaks cover at F1 Barcelona test

Who’s driving on day 1 of F1 testing in Barcelona?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who’s driving on day 1 of F1 testing in Barcelona?

Live: F1 Barcelona pre-season test - Day 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Live: F1 Barcelona pre-season test - Day 1

F1 rule changes: what’s new in 2022 and how have rules affected racing?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 rule changes: what’s new in 2022 and how have rules affected racing?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The challenge Russell shares with a Mercedes F1 legend Plus

The challenge Russell shares with a Mercedes F1 legend

OPINION: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are set to engage in one of the most hotly anticipated intra-team battles of the upcoming Formula 1 season. One is already a Mercedes legend, while the Silver Arrows hopes the other will soon become another. But there’s another British F1 hero who shares a similar story to Russell right now

Formula 1
18 h
The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022 Plus

The reality behind Hamilton’s punchy vows for F1 2022

With a controversial 2021 Formula 1 season finale behind him, Lewis Hamilton is heading into this year in fighting spirit. Despite having the challenges of the series' new era to tackle, the seven-time world champion's determination could see him reach previously unscaled heights of driving feats

Formula 1
Feb 21, 2022
Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022 Plus

Karun Chandhok's 10 big questions facing F1 2022

Formula 1's rules shakeup mean the start of a new era and plenty of unknowns heading into the 2022 season. Among other things, the Sky pundit gives his views on the revamped technical regulations, the new face looking to assert himself at Mercedes, and the FIA's ongoing attempts to restore credibility after Abu Dhabi...

Formula 1
Feb 20, 2022
The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of Plus

The "rabbit hole" that F1 needed to stay out of

OPINION: Formula 1 is undoubtedly aware of what is at stake with the new regulations having laid out a promise of a brighter future and a more competitive grid. But, as Ross Brawn has made clear, sticking to its previous path would have only caused long-term pain despite an enthralling 2021 campaign

Formula 1
Feb 19, 2022
The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing Plus

The intriguing Mercedes discrepancy keeping its F1 rivals guessing

Mercedes became the latest team to present a 2022 Formula 1 challenger on Friday as its W13 was revealed, with its silver livery making a comeback. But on the back of its fierce 2021 title battle and with an aerodynamic testing handicap, can Mercedes' new chariot mount a title defence - or will W13 prove to be unlucky?

Formula 1
Feb 18, 2022
The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car Plus

The apparent tributes to Ferrari's history in its 2022 F1 car

Ferrari has unveiled its bold new F1-75, which appears to take an outside-the-box interpretation of Formula 1's new 2022 regulations. A number of design cues that, unintentionally or not, draw attention to the past are among the curiosities in a concept the team hopes will end its lengthy title drought

Formula 1
Feb 17, 2022
The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022 Plus

The key test Norris aced that Ricciardo faces in F1 2022

OPINION: Daniel Ricciardo’s early struggles getting up to speed at McLaren was a big story in Formula 1 in 2021. He improved to score that famous Monza win, but was still beaten in the championship by Lando Norris. As they enter their second season as team-mates, here’s how the McLaren drivers have switched places in one important consideration

Formula 1
Feb 16, 2022
The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson Plus

The Mercedes U-turn that came too late to avoid an uncomfortable lesson

Kingspan’s all-too-brief involvement with the Mercedes Formula 1 team is a salutary lesson in corporate hubris. MARK GALLAGHER ponders a peculiar arrangement which was, at best, tone deaf

Formula 1
Feb 14, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.