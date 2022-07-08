Tickets Subscribe
All me
Formula 1 / Austrian GP Video

When Leclerc learned how to beat Verstappen

The on-track battles between 2022 Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc have so far been surprisingly clean.

There are a few reasons, one of the main ones can be traced back to the Red Bull Ring in 2019.

In this episode of “Short View Back to the Past”, Autosport chief editor Kevin Turner recalls the time Leclerc learned to race Verstappen.

Which motorsport tale would you like us to cover next? Please let us know in the comments.

 

