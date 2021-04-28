Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Turkish GP replaces Canadian GP on 2021 F1 calendar Next / Tickets for F1 United States Grand Prix in October now on sale
Formula 1 News

What is rake in F1 and why are Aston Martin upset about changes?

By:

Rake in Formula 1 cars has got a lot of coverage following changes for the 2021 season, but what is it and how does it affect performance? Find out here.

What is rake in F1 and why are Aston Martin upset about changes?

The 2021 technical regulations have introduced an interesting side-plot into Formula 1, especially with the way it has affected the teams running low-rake aero concepts.

In particular, the rules seem to have hindered the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin, while teams like Red Bull – running higher-rake designs – have been able to capitalise on them.

This has thrust Red Bull and Max Verstappen firmly in the title battle, hinting at the potential to offer Lewis Hamilton the biggest competition he has faced from a competitor outside his own team since the turbo-hybrid regulations came into force in 2014.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin has taken a dim view of its own drop in performance thanks to the new rules, and divulged that it is to begin lobbying the FIA to unlock the regulations to reduce its disadvantage.

But why is there such a discrepancy between the two concepts when it comes to the new rules? Here is an explainer to look at the effect of rake, and what Aston Martin’s next steps are.

George Russell, Williams FW43B, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

George Russell, Williams FW43B, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-21, Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images


What is rake?

Rake applies to inclination of an F1 car when viewed from side on.

A high-rake car has a more visible difference in angle between the front of the car and the rear, where the diffuser is jacked up considerably and the front tray of the floor runs very close to the ground.

A low-rake car has a much reduced angle, and so the incline of the diffuser means it’s much closer to the ground.

Rake is one of the key parts of the aerodynamic setup of a car, and is one of the aspects that defines a concept of a car – where everything else must be built around it.

Why do teams go for high-rake designs?

The idea behind increasing rake is to increase the effective volume of the diffuser while also helping to accelerate the airflow underneath.

By increasing the velocity of the airflow, the floor can generate lower pressure, and thus the suction created develops a stronger level of downforce.

In scientific terms this relates to Bernoulli’s principle, which is a conservation of energy equation. In short, increasing the speed of a fluid decreases the static pressure.

As fluid – in this case, air - moves from a small volume to a large volume, the velocity increases to generate that reduction in pressure.

The best way to describe this is by imagining putting your thumb halfway over a hosepipe. By creating a bigger difference between volumes, the water accelerates out of the hosepipe and sprays out at a much faster speed.

However, this has traditionally come with a greater level of sensitivity. In the past, the low-rake teams have also had the slots in the floor to offset that, creating a seal to develop a much more consistent level of downforce.

But without those slots, now removed in the 2021 regulations, the likes of Mercedes and Aston Martin have lost more downforce relative to the high-rake teams.

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images


What are Aston Martin’s main complaints about the 2021 rules?

As it has lost downforce, Aston Martin has fallen back in the midfield battle – of which it was one of the front-runners in 2020 as Racing Point.

Having developed a car strongly rooted in the design of the previous year’s Mercedes, Racing Point was able to transition to a low-rake design and benefit from the tools available to the floor which helped it to perform.

Now it has lost that performance, Aston Martin believes that the 2021 rules changes, featuring the cuts to the floor, along with the diffuser and brake duct winglet size, have disadvantaged the low-rake cars.

However, the teams can’t make particularly big changes, and any change to the rake concept would require a new suspension package – which is now homologated and unable to be changed due to the 2021 token system.

Aston Martin spent its tokens on developing its chassis to introduce a new sidepod inlet design, and so had to forgo making suspension changes.

Over the grand prix weekend at Imola, Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer expressed his displeasure at how the rules were introduced.

The FIA made the floor changes on safety grounds, owing to the escalating downforce produced by modern F1 cars, which would have left the Pirelli tyres having to cope with loads they were not designed to carry.

But Pirelli changed the tyre construction anyway to make them more robust, leaving Aston to question whether the floor cuts were needed in the first place.

Aston Martin has also suggested that F1’s role as the commercial rights holder extended beyond its remit, and had influence in changing the rules to peg back runaway leader Mercedes.

Szafnauer explained that the changes to rules should be the responsibility of the FIA alone, and wanted to open talks with the governing body to make the changes more equitable for the low-rake teams.

“I think the right thing to do is to have the discussions with the FIA,” Szafnauer said, “and find out exactly what happened and why. Then we can see if there is something that can be done to make it more equitable.

“I think that’s the right thing to do. We as a team have to work hard to try and claw back everything we can. But at the same time, we should be having the discussions with the FIA to make it a bit more equitable.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, battles with Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, battles with Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Will Aston Martin take legal action?

Szafnauer has hinted that, if Aston Martin has a case, it may make a claim that it was unfairly disadvantaged by the 2021 rules.

“I think we get to that point after the discussions,” he said. “It’s hard to predict. I think the right thing to do is to see what can be done.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner feels that Aston Martin is being somewhat naïve, however, and underlined that the Milton Keynes team have also been the target of regulations to peg it back before.

“There is a process for regulations to be introduced and they were voted through unanimously through the different regulations,” Horner told Sky after practice at Imola.

“Aston Martin or Racing Point would have had to vote for before being passed through the Formula 1 Commission and the World Council. They were all voted through unanimously.

"When there was a front wing change a few years ago it really hurt us. We voted against it, but you just have to accept it.

“It seems a little naive to think that suddenly the rules are going to get changed after the sample of a single race after the process has been fully followed.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff added that he respects Aston Martin has the right to query the FIA’s decision process, but also added that the team was “collateral damage” in a bid to reduce Mercedes’ dominance.

“I think there is always certainly the right to review and look at things and discuss them with the FIA, to find out what has actually happened, and how have things happened.

“That’s why I respect Aston Martin’s enquiry into the whole thing. Maybe things were targeted at us, and they are collateral damage. So yeah. That’s OK.”

shares
comments
Turkish GP replaces Canadian GP on 2021 F1 calendar

Previous article

Turkish GP replaces Canadian GP on 2021 F1 calendar

Next article

Tickets for F1 United States Grand Prix in October now on sale

Tickets for F1 United States Grand Prix in October now on sale
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Trending

1
NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

17h
2
Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

1d
3
Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
4
IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

1h
5
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

21h
Latest news
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
F1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

2m
GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
F1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

1h
Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
F1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

1h
McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
F1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

2h
Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
F1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2h
Latest videos
What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1? 05:14
Formula 1
18h

What Are Flexi-Wings & Why Are They So Controversial In Formula 1?

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief 14:12
Formula 1
19h

Wheel Nut Issues, Undercuts & More | 2021 Monaco GP F1 Race Debrief

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid 02:12
Formula 1
May 25, 2021

Exclusive Interview: Graham Stoker launches FIA presidential bid

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz 05:26
Formula 1
May 22, 2021

Back to Class with Carlos Sainz

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP 03:20
Formula 1
May 20, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Monaco GP

Jake Boxall-Legge More
Jake Boxall-Legge
What is a driveshaft hub and how was it affected in Leclerc's F1 Monaco crash? Monaco GP
Formula 1

What is a driveshaft hub and how was it affected in Leclerc's F1 Monaco crash?

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Monaco GP Plus
Formula 1

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

What are flexi-wings and why do F1 teams want them?
Formula 1

What are flexi-wings and why do F1 teams want them?

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
2m
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow Plus

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger from another Monaco blow

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Plus

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte-Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings Plus

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Plus

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Plus

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021
Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher Plus

Why F1’s worst car isn’t inhibiting ‘smart’ Schumacher

The Haas boss puts his hands behind his head, then leans back in his chair to think, as he’s tasked by Oleg Karpov to describe his new German driver using three adjectives. “Focused,” he says, returning to his initial sitting position, before adding: “Hard worker. It’s not an adjective, but I can use that, huh?”

Formula 1
May 22, 2021
How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1 Plus

How box office Alonso is still proving his star quality in F1

Fernando Alonso's return to Formula 1 in 2021 with Alpine has so far not reached the heights that made him a legend, but there's no doubting his status and ultimate target. After his outstanding exploits away from the grand prix scene, the Spaniard opens up on his driving performance level, F1's future and how he's really viewing his comeback - and in doing so reveals just what he really brings to motorsport's top tier

Formula 1
May 21, 2021

Trending Today

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's "special" F1 driving style is what's hurting Ricciardo

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest
NASCAR NASCAR

Chase Elliott's NASCAR spotter suspended after arrest

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved
IndyCar IndyCar

Brown praises IndyCar, believes TV data can be improved

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Low speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 – Start time, how to watch, & more

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up
Formula 1 Formula 1

The day Rosberg and Hamilton’s F1 relationship blew up

Latest news

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Plus
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition
Formula 1 Formula 1

GP Racing Podcast: Valtteri Bottas: Our Exclusive Interview For The May Edition

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Allison: Mercedes F1 must find out why Monaco is always an Achilles’ heel

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Gulf Oil Formula 1 livery remains a one-off for now

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.