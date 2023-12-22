What if Red Bull/Verstappen never raced in F1 2023?
Max Verstappen and Red Bull dominated the 2023 Formula 1 season in a way never before seen. But remove either the Dutchman or his team entirely and how would things have played out?
Fernando Alonso humbles Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz in wheel-to-wheel combat, then profits from Charles Leclerc’s engine failure to win the opening race of 2023. The two-time Formula 1 world champion’s Bahrain success marks his first victory since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.
Aston Martin sporting director Andy Stevenson earns his pay cheque by successfully protesting a 10-second penalty to cement another Alonso triumph in Saudi Arabia. What a winter recovery for a team that finished seventh in the 2022 constructors’ points!
But then Hamilton emerges unscathed from the late carnage down under to get off the mark aboard the capricious W14. Does this signal a blockbuster title fight lies in wait between the two ex-McLaren team-mates?
That’s what the narrative might have looked like after the first three rounds of the 2023 season in a hypothetical world where Red Bull does not compete in F1.
Of course, simply wiping Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez from the results of 22 GPs only paints a two-dimensional picture. It doesn’t, for example, restore Esteban Ocon to the points in a Qatar sprint race from which he was eliminated in a multi-car collision involving Nico Hulkenberg and Perez. Nor does deleting the RB19s turn back the clock for Lando Norris to alter how he attacks Turn 1 in Brazil when it’s no longer pointless to burn through his Pirelli tyres if Verstappen will inevitably surge back past.
But it does indicate how tight the field was behind the Milton Keynes attack. Theoretically, remove the Red Bulls and there are six different GP winners (Alonso, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Norris and Oscar Piastri), rather than the actual three (Verstappen, Perez, Sainz).
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Without Verstappen and Red Bull in the title equation, Hamilton and Alonso would have been title rivals
The drivers’ championship is decided by just 17 points rather than the true 290-point chasm that opened between Verstappen and Perez, with Hamilton a further 51 points in arrears. The constructors’ crown also goes down to the wire, with only seven points settling the spoils.
|Cla
|Driver
|Points
|Grands Prix
|BH
|SA
|AU
|AZ
|Mi
|MC
|ES
|CA
|AT
|GB
|HU
|BE
|NL
|IT
|SG
|JP
|QA
|US
|MX
|BR
|LV
|AD
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|331
|15
|15
|25
|16
|12
|16
|26
|19
|9
|18
|19
|22
|12
|12
|16
|12
|5
|8
|26
|12
|10
|6
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|314
|25
|26
|18
|23
|26
|25
|10
|25
|21
|10
|6
|15
|26
|6
|-
|6
|12
|-
|-
|18
|6
|10
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|289
|-
|10
|-
|33
|10
|10
|2
|15
|25
|6
|10
|30
|-
|18
|12
|15
|12
|7
|18
|6
|25
|25
|4
|Lando Norris
|287
|-
|-
|12
|6
|-
|4
|-
|-
|20
|26
|25
|14
|10
|8
|18
|26
|26
|31
|12
|34
|-
|15
|5
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|283
|18
|12
|2
|21
|15
|6
|15
|12
|20
|4
|8
|6
|15
|25
|25
|10
|4
|23
|15
|15
|12
|-
|6
|George Russell
|248
|10
|18
|-
|16
|18
|12
|18
|-
|13
|12
|12
|14
|-
|15
|-
|8
|21
|18
|10
|7
|8
|18
|7
|Oscar Piastri
|145
|-
|-
|8
|3
|-
|2
|-
|2
|-
|15
|15
|8
|6
|2
|8
|18
|33
|1
|6
|1
|5
|12
|8
|Lance Stroll
|131
|12
|-
|15
|13
|1
|-
|12
|6
|14
|-
|4
|6
|2
|-
|-
|-
|2
|10
|-
|15
|15
|4
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|107
|6
|6
|-
|-
|8
|8
|4
|1
|4
|-
|-
|9
|18
|-
|10
|2
|2
|16
|1
|10
|2
|-
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|102
|-
|8
|-
|-
|6
|18
|8
|8
|4
|-
|-
|9
|4
|-
|-
|4
|8
|-
|2
|4
|18
|1
|11
|Alexander Albon
|65
|4
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|10
|2
|8
|2
|-
|8
|10
|2
|-
|3
|8
|4
|-
|1
|-
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|47
|2
|2
|4
|4
|2
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|-
|11
|-
|8
|13
|Valtteri Bottas
|29
|8
|-
|2
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4
|-
|1
|1
|1
|-
|4
|-
|-
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|Nico Hülkenberg
|20
|-
|1
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|1
|-
|-
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|18
|-
|-
|6
|-
|-
|-
|6
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Daniel Ricciardo
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|2
|-
|2
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|12
|-
|4
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|Liam Lawson
|9
|-
|2
|6
|1
|-
|19
|Logan Sargeant
|9
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|2
|-
|-
|20
|Nyck de Vries
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cla
|Constructor
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|579
|2
|Ferrari
|572
|3
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|445
|4
|McLaren/Mercedes
|432
|5
|Alpine/Renault
|209
|6
|Williams/Mercedes
|74
|7
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|68
|8
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|47
|9
|Haas/Ferrari
|32
As per reality, Aston Martin still endures a second-half drop-off after an overly flexible wing is outlawed and it gets dragged down the wrong development path by trying to run 2024-spec componentry (although, is the team so experimental if Red Bull is out of the picture and it’s in the title hunt?).
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Hamilton would have wrapped up an eighth title were Red Bull not on the grid this year
By the time the scores tail off, Alonso has six wins to his name to keep himself in contention versus Hamilton. But, heading into the Abu Dhabi finale, to wrap up a third title, he needs to win, and the Mercedes racer to fail to nick a point. Instead, Alonso only outscores the Briton by four, thus confirming Hamilton as an eight-time champion.
The Spaniard, by contrast, rues his latest near miss. He’s fewer than 30 career points away from having been a six-time title winner.
Leclerc is a further 25 points further back in third, but Ferrari is buoyed heading into the Christmas break after winning the final two rounds in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. Norris fills a tightly packed Scuderia driver sandwich, as his 287 points plays the 289 of Leclerc and Sainz’s 283. George Russell is cut adrift on 248, albeit with almost a century more than Piastri.
Despite Russell dropping behind both Ferraris, Hamilton’s heavy lifting enables Mercedes to return to the top of the constructors’ tree. The Three-Pointed Star ties Williams for second in the all-time winners’ list on nine titles.
Maranello loses out on a 17th crown by seven points, having narrowly outperformed its German rival in Brazil before thumping it in Vegas. Alas, Leclerc’s season finale triumph was not enough to change the tide as Sainz bookended Ferrari’s campaign with further engine trouble.
All told, to the surprise of no one, it’s a much more hotly contested campaign - albeit probably not in that top tier reserved for the 1982, 2012, and 2021 epics. One that might just keep a TV audience engaged for longer, potentially even help it begin to grow again.
Given how imbalanced the Red Bull driver pairing was in 2023, consider also what happens when only Verstappen is removed from the picture.
Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool
Without Verstappen racing, team-mate Perez would have taken top honours
In this version of events, Perez counts six GP victories - including three wins from the first four rounds - to become Mexico’s first F1 world champion, even if he doesn’t top the podium again after Monza and, on home soil, he still potentially clatters Leclerc into Turn 1 to wipe out. It’s a fine showing as he stretches 55 points (a smidge more than the real-world 51) clear of runner-up Hamilton.
|Cla
|Driver
|Points
|Grands Prix
|BH
|SA
|AU
|AZ
|Mi
|MC
|ES
|CA
|AT
|GB
|HU
|BE
|NL
|IT
|SG
|JP
|QA
|US
|MX
|BR
|LV
|AD
|1
|Sergio Pérez
|353
|25
|26
|13
|33
|25
|-
|16
|11
|27
|10
|18
|25
|15
|25
|6
|-
|2
|20
|-
|22
|18
|16
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|298
|12
|12
|25
|13
|10
|16
|25
|18
|6
|18
|16
|19
|10
|10
|16
|12
|5
|8
|26
|9
|8
|4
|3
|Lando Norris
|270
|-
|-
|10
|4
|-
|4
|-
|-
|16
|26
|25
|12
|8
|6
|18
|26
|26
|31
|12
|34
|-
|12
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|266
|18
|18
|18
|16
|19
|25
|8
|25
|17
|8
|4
|12
|26
|4
|-
|6
|12
|-
|-
|18
|4
|8
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|261
|-
|8
|-
|25
|8
|10
|1
|15
|25
|4
|8
|23
|-
|15
|12
|15
|12
|7
|18
|5
|25
|25
|6
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|246
|15
|10
|-
|20
|12
|6
|12
|12
|17
|2
|6
|6
|12
|18
|25
|10
|4
|22
|15
|12
|10
|-
|7
|George Russell
|220
|8
|15
|-
|13
|15
|12
|18
|-
|10
|12
|10
|12
|-
|12
|-
|8
|21
|14
|10
|6
|6
|18
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|127
|-
|-
|6
|1
|-
|2
|-
|1
|-
|15
|12
|8
|4
|-
|8
|18
|33
|-
|6
|-
|3
|10
|9
|Lance Stroll
|101
|10
|-
|15
|10
|-
|-
|10
|4
|10
|-
|2
|4
|1
|-
|-
|-
|1
|8
|-
|12
|12
|2
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|88
|4
|4
|-
|-
|6
|8
|2
|-
|2
|-
|-
|8
|18
|-
|10
|2
|1
|13
|1
|8
|1
|-
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|83
|-
|6
|-
|-
|4
|18
|6
|6
|3
|-
|-
|7
|2
|-
|-
|4
|8
|-
|2
|2
|15
|-
|12
|Alexander Albon
|46
|2
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|8
|1
|6
|1
|-
|6
|8
|1
|-
|3
|5
|4
|-
|-
|-
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|30
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|-
|8
|-
|6
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|18
|6
|-
|1
|-
|-
|1
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|Nico Hülkenberg
|13
|-
|-
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|Zhou Guanyu
|12
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|1
|-
|1
|18
|Liam Lawson
|6
|-
|1
|4
|1
|-
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|6
|-
|2
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|1
|-
|-
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
|Cla
|Constructor
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|518
|2
|Ferrari
|507
|3
|McLaren/Mercedes
|397
|4
|Aston Martin/Mercedes
|367
|5
|Red Bull/Honda RBPT
|353
|6
|Alpine/Renault
|171
|7
|Williams/Mercedes
|50
|8
|AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT
|46
|9
|Alfa Romeo/Ferrari
|30
|10
|Haas/Ferrari
|19
Most notable is what happens behind the top two.
Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Would Perez have gone for his bold move on Leclerc at the start in Mexico without Verstappen there too?
In an alternative world without Red Bull, the drivers’ standings retain the same order but everyone else moves up two places - albeit Daniel Ricciardo and Zhou Guanyu swap.
But by only taking away Verstappen’s scores, Norris leapfrogs Alonso and Leclerc to score third place. With Verstappen out the way, the McLaren driver breaks his topflight victory duck to win five GPs aboard the upgraded MCL60.
Perez flying solo slots Red Bull into the middle of the pack, ending the year fifth in the constructors’ pile. Mercedes again edges Ferrari, while McLaren - like in real life but not in the non-Red Bull - gets the better of Aston Martin. Alpine retains its slot in no-man’s land, and Williams, AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas are unchanged.
Verstappen needed "fire" of Lambiase's messages to reach best F1 levels
Verstappen needed "fire" of Lambiase's messages to reach best F1 levels Verstappen needed "fire" of Lambiase's messages to reach best F1 levels
Wolff: F1’s popularity not harmed by Verstappen dominance
Wolff: F1’s popularity not harmed by Verstappen dominance Wolff: F1’s popularity not harmed by Verstappen dominance
How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance
How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance How F1's Verstappen era compares to Schumacher's early 2000s dominance
Red Bull RB20 will be “evolution over revolution” as it predicts F1 rival clones in 2024
Red Bull RB20 will be “evolution over revolution” as it predicts F1 rival clones in 2024 Red Bull RB20 will be “evolution over revolution” as it predicts F1 rival clones in 2024
F1 tech review deep dive: How marginal gains made Red Bull’s RB19 so good
F1 tech review deep dive: How marginal gains made Red Bull’s RB19 so good F1 tech review deep dive: How marginal gains made Red Bull’s RB19 so good
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record The hidden joy in Verstappen's 1000 F1 laps led record
Latest news
Verstappen needed "fire" of Lambiase's messages to reach best F1 levels
Verstappen needed "fire" of Lambiase's messages to reach best F1 levels Verstappen needed "fire" of Lambiase's messages to reach best F1 levels
Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans
Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans Williams and Sauber reveal 2024 F1 launch plans
Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1
Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1 Alonso: Aston Martin faces "tricky period" as it makes next step in F1
How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023
How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023 How Bagnaia made MotoGP history in Ducati's Red Bull-esque 2023
How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023 How Alonso took the challenge to Red Bull and enlivened F1 2023
The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1
The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1 The unwanted combination that made Qatar so extreme for F1
How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023
How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023 How McLaren and Aston Martin enjoyed opposing fortunes in F1 2023
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.