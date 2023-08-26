Vowles explains how Williams is designing an F1 car with no tech team
Williams Formula 1 boss James Vowles has explained how the team has worked to design its 2024 car despite having no permanent technical chiefs in place.
The team has been without a technical leader since the December exit of Francois-Xavier Demaison, although Williams announced earlier this month that it had signed Alpine veteran engineer Pat Fry as its chief technical officer, but he will not start until the winter.
The team is also still yet to appoint a technical director - likely to be a rival’s design second-in-command looking for a leading role – as it conceives the 2024 challenger.
With work already well under way on the new car, Vowles has revealed that he has effectively assembled a committee to devise the early development.
He explained: “Pat [Fry] won’t be here with us in time to really have an influence on certainly the early elements of next year’s car.
“I’ve formed a group of individuals, which includes some strong people from aerodynamics: Dave Warner, who’s acting as our interim technical director, myself as well, Dave Robson [head of vehicle performance].
“It’s not the optimum way of doing it but there are a group of individuals that are basically agreeing the direction of travel that we should be going in.
“All of us are sensible decision-makers but it means we’re united in our view of where we’re going.”
Alex Albon, Williams FW45
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images
Vowles recognised that the current division of labour was not a “long-term solution” but more of a stopgap until Fry takes full control.
He continued: “It’s in the right direction of travel but clearly, it’s not a long-term solution.
“The long-term solution is having Pat come in and basically have a lot more hold on the reins of that direction of travel.”
Vowles also confirmed that the current car would not gain any further upgrades for the rest of the season as Williams instead piles resources into next year as part of a bigger change in the "fundamental" design concept.
The former Mercedes strategy head said: “The car we have, that’s it… we don’t have anything more coming for the remainder of the year.
“The focus - and not just now, but actually from a while back - has been on ’24, and actually part of the focus on ’25 and on ’26 as well.
“There's too much that we're changing, as a fundamental…
“I’d much rather focus on breaking systems and rebuilding them, rather than trying to make do.”
Related video
Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort
Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort Albon: Williams F1 straight-line reputation "not true" in Zandvoort
Russell praises "huge progress" at former team Williams F1
Russell praises "huge progress" at former team Williams F1 Russell praises "huge progress" at former team Williams F1
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
Latest news
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall
IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus
IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus
BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd
BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.