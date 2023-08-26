Subscribe
Previous / Silverstone’s greatest motorsport moments Next / Live: F1 Dutch GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Pirelli in race to ready 2024 F1 tyres after testing revamp

Pirelli has revamped its Formula 1 testing plan for the remainder of 2023 and is now in a race to ready its definitive tyres for next season.

Adam Cooper
By:
Pirelli tyres

Protoypes will be run by Alpine and Red Bull in a test at Monza after the Italian GP, and by all teams on the Fridays of the Japanese and Mexican GPs

The Italian company dedicated all its in-season slick testing up to July on its no-blanket tyres, which it hoped would be approved for 2024.

However, at Spa the F1 Commission agreed to stick with blankets for at least one more season, so Pirelli has had to hurriedly switch its focus back to standard tyres for next year.

The challenge is that every season, Pirelli has to develop its tyres to deal with higher downforce levels predicted for the following year, and the previous emphasis on no blankets means that it now has a limited amount of time and running with which to develop and sign off a definitive design for 2024.

However, it has been able to adjust its production to ensure that it can use the Monza test to narrow down its choices, with a focus on the construction, which will have to be approved by the FIA in mid-September.

For the Suzuka and Mexico City Friday running, teams will try different compound options. A split isn’t always the case in Friday race weekend prototype running, as sometimes in the past all drivers have run identical tyres.

The compounds have to be approved by 1 December, just after the definitive 2024 tyres are run by all teams in the test following the Abu Dhabi GP.

Pirelli technicians work on some tyres

Pirelli technicians work on some tyres

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“We know the cars have continuous development,” said Pirelli chief engineer Simone Berra when asked about the testing by Autosport. “It's important to continuously improve the reliability and the fatigue resistance of the tyre, and the resistance to the standing wave, because of the loads.

“We would also like to improve the current range of compounds, working mainly on the compounds that showed a little bit less performance than expected.”

Read Also:

Pirelli has to create a construction that can deal with the expected increase loads up to the end of 2024, based on what the teams have predicted.

“The teams uploaded the simulations at the end of June,” Berra noted. “So we had the time, a couple of months, to process all the data, and to understand what the destination is in terms of load for next year. And we have seen some increase.

“We are continuing to include new materials, new structure, geometry. So we are working as much as possible. Obviously, there is a limit at some point, and you have to change philosophy, but for the moment we have seen good results working on the current structure, and improving with different new solutions.

“We are working on the sidewalls, we are working on the bead areas, we are working together with our R&D team to improve as much as possible the structure."

shares
comments

Silverstone’s greatest motorsport moments

Live: F1 Dutch GP updates - FP3 & Qualifying
Adam Cooper More
Adam Cooper
Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut at Dutch GP

Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut at Dutch GP

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut at Dutch GP Lawson will have to “relearn everything” in dry F1 debut at Dutch GP

Horner: Lawson “in at the deep end” in F1 Dutch GP debut

Horner: Lawson “in at the deep end” in F1 Dutch GP debut

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Horner: Lawson “in at the deep end” in F1 Dutch GP debut Horner: Lawson “in at the deep end” in F1 Dutch GP debut

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise

Latest news

NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot

NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot

NAS NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot NASCAR Cup Daytona: Buescher wins, Wallace takes final playoff spot

Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit

Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit

F1 Formula 1
Dutch GP

Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit Wolff: Ferrari and Merc do not see claimed Alpine power deficit

IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice

IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice

INDY IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice IndyCar St Louis: Newgarden fastest, huge crash ends practice

Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18 Supercars team

Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18 Supercars team

VASC Supercars
The Bend

Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18 Supercars team Reynolds to replace Pye at Team 18 Supercars team

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Jake Boxall-Legge

The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix The story of F1's first failed Big Apple grand prix

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe