Subscribe
Previous / Vowles explains how Williams is designing an F1 car with no tech team Next / F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen enthrals home fans with pole in wild qualifying
Formula 1 / Dutch GP Results

F1 Dutch GP qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes pole at Zandvoort

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix, round 13 of the 2023 Formula 1 world championship, at Zandvoort.

Charles Bradley
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen will start ahead of Lando Norris (McLaren) and George Russell (Mercedes) in Sunday’s race after the one-hour qualifying session on Friday, which is split into three segments with five cars each being knocked out in Q1 and Q2 before the top-10 shootout of Q3.

Logan Sargeant caused a red flag in Q3 when he shunted his Williams, and a second was required for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Dutch Grand Prix grid: Verstappen on pole from Norris

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.567  
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.104 0.537
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'11.294 0.727
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'11.419 0.852
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.506 0.939
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.754 1.187
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.880 1.313
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.938 1.371
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.665 2.098
10  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'16.748 6.181
11  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.121 9.554
12  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'20.128 9.561
13  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'20.151 9.584
14  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'20.230 9.663
15  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'20.250 9.683
16  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.067 11.500
17  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'22.110 11.543
18  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'22.192 11.625
19  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.260 11.693
20  40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'23.420 12.853

What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q1?

Qualifying began on a soaked track surface and all cars ran intermediate tyres throughout.

Verstappen was one of many to suffer early offs into the gravel at Turn 1, complaining he had “no grip”.

Alex Albon set 1m20.939s in his Williams just before the rain returned, 0.026s faster than Verstappen and three tenths up on the McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Falling at the first hurdle were Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Valtteri Bottas (Alfa) and Liam Lawson, 2.4s off the pace subbing for the injured Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.

Dutch Grand Prix Q1 results: Albon fastest from Verstappen

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'20.939   12
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'20.965 0.026 12
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.231 0.292 12
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'21.276 0.337 12
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'21.321 0.382 12
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'21.345 0.406 12
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.570 0.631 12
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'21.735 0.796 11
22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'21.781 0.842 12
10  14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'21.840 0.901 11
11  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'21.891 0.952 10
12  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'21.919 0.980 13
13  11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'21.972 1.033 13
14  16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'22.019 1.080 12
15  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'22.036 1.097 13
16  24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.067 1.128 12
17  31 Esteban Ocon Alpine/Renault 1'22.110 1.171 12
18  20 Kevin Magnussen Haas/Ferrari 1'22.192 1.253 11
19  77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo/Ferrari 1'22.260 1.321 12
20  40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'23.420 2.481 12

What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q2?

The track was still wet, so all cars ran on inters again, but it dried quickly towards the end.

Verstappen topped the session by half a second with 1m18.856s, ahead of Piastri and Albon.

Knocked out at this point were Lance Stroll, whose Aston Martin was pipped by Sargeant’s Williams in the dying moments by 0.054s, Pierre Gasly (Alpine), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Nico Hulkenberg (Haas).

Dutch Grand Prix Q2 results: Verstappen fastest from Piastri

Cla Driver  Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'18.856   11
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'19.392 0.536 10
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'19.399 0.543 10
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'19.429 0.573 10
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'19.600 0.744 10
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'19.620 0.764 11
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'19.769 0.913 11
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'19.856 1.000 11
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'19.929 1.073 11
10  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'20.067 1.211 11
11  18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'20.121 1.265 10
12  10 Pierre Gasly Alpine/Renault 1'20.128 1.272 10
13  44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'20.151 1.295 10
14  22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri/Honda RBPT 1'20.230 1.374 10
15  27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas/Ferrari 1'20.250 1.394 10

What happened in Dutch Grand Prix Q3?

The track was ready for slicks at last, with Albon setting the pace at 1m15.743s before team-mate Sargeant crashed heavily at Turn 2, causing a red flag.

After a lengthy delay, McLaren took a 1-2 at the resumption with Norris ahead of Piastri on 1m12.049s, with Verstappen three tenths in arrears. But another red flag was required soon after when Leclerc understeered off into the tyrewall at Turn 9.

The session restarted with four minutes to go, with Verstappen lowering the bar to 1m10.567s. Norris got to within 0.537s of that, with George Russell going third for Mercedes, ahead of Albon, Fernando Alonso (Aston), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Piastri, Leclerc and Sargeant.

Dutch Grand Prix Q3 results: Verstappen takes pole

Cla   Nº   Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Delay   Laps 
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'10.567   8
4 Lando Norris McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.104 0.537 7
63 George Russell Mercedes 1'11.294 0.727 9
23 Alexander Albon Williams/Mercedes 1'11.419 0.852 10
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin/Mercedes 1'11.506 0.939 9
55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'11.754 1.187 9
11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull/Honda RBPT 1'11.880 1.313 9
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren/Mercedes 1'11.938 1.371 9
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'12.665 2.098 5
10  2 Logan Sargeant Williams/Mercedes 1'16.748 6.181 3
shares
comments

Vowles explains how Williams is designing an F1 car with no tech team

F1 Dutch GP: Verstappen enthrals home fans with pole in wild qualifying
Charles Bradley More
Charles Bradley
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

IndyCar St Louis: McLaughlin fastest in qualifying but starts 10th with penalty

IndyCar St Louis: McLaughlin fastest in qualifying but starts 10th with penalty

IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar St Louis: McLaughlin fastest in qualifying but starts 10th with penalty IndyCar St Louis: McLaughlin fastest in qualifying but starts 10th with penalty

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Plus
Plus
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Lewis Hamilton More
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive

Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive Hamilton "had the pace to challenge Verstappen" in F1 Dutch GP comeback drive

Hamilton: Impeding made no difference in "too slow" F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Hamilton: Impeding made no difference in "too slow" F1 Dutch GP qualifying

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Hamilton: Impeding made no difference in "too slow" F1 Dutch GP qualifying Hamilton: Impeding made no difference in "too slow" F1 Dutch GP qualifying

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
British GP

The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory The home crowd favourites seeking F1 British GP glory

Ferrari More
Ferrari
Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain

Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain

Formula 1
Dutch GP

Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain Leclerc stayed in Dutch GP with damaged F1 car in hope of rain

F1 Dutch GP race results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag

F1 Dutch GP race results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag

Formula 1
Dutch GP

F1 Dutch GP race results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag F1 Dutch GP race results: Max Verstappen wins after red flag

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Plus
Plus
Formula 1

The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future The big questions concerning Leclerc’s Ferrari F1 future

Latest news

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

INDY IndyCar
Gateway

IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon takes dominant victory as Newgarden hits the wall

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

IMSA IMSA
Virginia

IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus IMSA VIR: Corvette’s Taylor and Garcia claim victory over Lexus

BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd

BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd

BTCC BTCC
Donington Grand Prix Circuit

BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd BTCC Donington Park: Butcher wins as last-lap drama hits Lloyd

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

F1 Formula 1

Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
GP Racing

The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors  The travails of Verstappen’s would-be Dutch F1 superstar predecessors 

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life The Silverstone F1 legend brought back to life

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Matt Kew

How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles How a passion for the past is driving McLaren's pursuit of F1 titles

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success Why Zandvoort offers Ricciardo the best chance of first F1 comeback success

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout How restoring old F1 cars helps McLaren manage its modern cost cap and staff burnout

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners Track testing McLaren’s latest F1 title winners

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Plus
Plus
Formula 1
GP Racing

The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order The future high-stakes F1 battle that could transform the pecking order

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe